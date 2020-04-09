How to get a ladder in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – FAQ guide

Hey islanders, if you’ve just got your nice new island you’ll want to get a ladder in Animal Crossing: New Horizons as soon as you can as it gives you access to the other levels.

The tool is new to the game and looks like an extendable ladder that lets you travel to higher levels. It’s a must if you want to get to another level, get more resources and build your mini-empire (insert evil laugh here).

First though, a warning, you won’t get the ladder for awhile so those levels on your island and the ones you visit using those Nook Miles Tickets are out of bounds for now.

How to get the ladder in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

If you basically do whatever Tom Nook says pretty sharpish you’ll have the ladder under a week into playing. First, get ready to follow a few steps and tasks.

Invite at least one villager to live on the island

Wait for Tom Nook to offer a bridge construction kit

Prepare plots for the new residents

Ladder recipe and crafting

Step 1: Invite new villager to live on the island

Head off on your adventures using your Nook Miles Tickets, which you can get from the Nook Stop Terminal – that’s in Residents’ Service. Once your moving fees are out of the way, you can splurge out on that ticket for 2,000 Miles. Look at you, you big spender.

The tickets give you a temporary pass to fly from your island to a smaller island – automatically generated and deserted island. When you’re there you can gather your craft materials, foreign fruit and so on to take home.

While you’re on the other island look out for a castaway who is quite happy to up sticks and return with you to your island. Once you spot one strike up a conversation a few times, casual chat, then they’ll just throw it out there and ask if they can move to your island. If you say yes, they’ll call Tom Nook to arrange everything. Of course, you can decline if they just seem a little off to you.

Step 2: Hold fire, Tom Nook will offer you a bridge construction kit

The new people can’t actually move to the island until you have the ok from Tom Nook. When he offers you the recipe for a bridge construction kit you’ll know things are afoot.

Gather the resources listed to build the bridge, that’s four log stakes, four bits of clay, four stone lumps. You should have the stakes from earlier in the game. You can get clay and stone from hitting rocks with an axe or shovel.

When that’s all done you just pick a place to home it. Once that’s done you’ll have space for the new residents.

Step 3: Get prepping the plots and housing kits from Tom Nook

Tom Nook promised the new faces fully kitted homes so that’s what they’re expecting. To sort this you have to craft six furniture items for each of the homes.

Tom Nook gives you a few new housing kit recipes to help you out. One of the items you need to craft flowers though is something you won’t have seen yet as it’s on a higher level.

Step 4: Ladder recipe and crafting it

What to do? Place your plots and then you’ll get Tom Nook calling you. He lets you know there’s an issue with the flowers and he gives you that much needed recipe for the ladder. Ta da!

Head over to the Residents’ Services and get crafting your ladder. You need four wood pieces, four hardwood, and four softwood to make the ladder. There you have it.

