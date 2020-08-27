Fortnite Season 4 start time – map changes, Marvel skins and server update

Fortnite Season 4 is here with a new Battle Pass – Epic Game has revealed it will be released at 14:00.

Today brings with it a new season of Fortnite, with the teaser trailer revealing the Marvel story and theme.

It marks the first time a full season has been themed around an existing IP.

The teaser includes characters like Iron Man, Wolverine, Thor, Mystique, Storm, Dr Doom, She Hulk and Groot, as well as Captain America (who is already in the game).

The Marvel heroes will go up against villain Galactus in the Nexus War.

The war to save Reality starts now.



The Lore, Legends, Heroes and Villains from @Marvel have arrived in Fortnite. Join the fight and take on Galactus to save all of Reality. #FortniteNexusWar pic.twitter.com/VG2Hr3MI2D — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 27, 2020

The trailer shows the new HQ will be the Helicarrier.

Before the new season game launch, Fortnite servers went down at 7am to allow for the patch and preparation for the updates.

It’s expected the downtime will last about three hours.

Fortnite Season 4 start time: When is it released?

The Fortnite Season 4 release date is today (Thursday, 27th August). Epic Games has confirmed the patch will be 14:00. The Fortnite Status Twitter account said servers would go down 7am BST.

What’s the size of Fornite Season 4 update?

The current size of the update is:

21.4GB for PC

10GB for PS4

12GB for Xbox One

14GB for Nintendo Switch

1.8GB for Android We’ll update this as the day goes on.

Will there be a live event?

Not this time. While it’s a usual part of the event moving fans from one season to another it won’t be happening this time.

Usually, the event happens the weekend before the launch.

Don’t give up yet though, there could be a Marvel themed event in season 4.

Fortnite season 4 leaks – map changes and skins

Hypex, a mainstay of Fortnite leakers, rounded up the main leaks ahead of season 4’s launch.

Hypex revealed the skins would include Wolverine, which we now know is true as well as teasing Thor POI.

“Comic Book pages will be found and collected in the map,” they added.

Epic Games

Fortnite dispute with Apple and Google

Just remember that Epic Games is currently in a dispute with Apple and Google. Apple took Fortnite off its App Store and Google also removed the game from the Play store.

Epic Games put their own payment system in Fortnite, meaning Apple and Google don’t get the 30% they usually did with in-game transactions. Epic is now taking both to court.

Android users will be unaffected with the new season update, but if you have iOS there’s no such luck.

Epic Games released a statement yesterday: “Apple has blocked your ability to update Fortnite on the App Store, and has said they will terminate our ability to develop Fortnite for Apple devices. As a result, Chapter 2 – Season 4 (v14.00) will not release on Apple devices on August 27.”

Fortnite season 4 is available still on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PCs and your Android device.

For more news visit our Technology section including the Xbox Series X release date news and PS5 release date news.