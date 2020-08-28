Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. Technology
  3. Fortnite Mountaintop ruins location – Thor Awakening Challenge for God of Thunder

Fortnite Mountaintop ruins location – Thor Awakening Challenge for God of Thunder

The final step to emote Thor and become the God of Thunder

Fortnite God of Thunder emote

Published:

When it came to the Fornite Thor Awakening challenges it was inevitable we’d end up on top of a mountaintop somewhere.

Advertisement

Thor is the first Marvel hero in Fortnite, after all he was the one warning everyone.

The story so far: Thor wakes up on the island, has no clue what’s up, finds Thor’s hammer and then pops over to the Bifrost locations. Now it’s time to head to the mountaintop ruins to become the God of Thunder.

Easy, peasy. You should have already completed the other tasks before you head to the ruins.

How to emote Thor

Now you need to look at the mountains at the bottom of the map. You don’t want the big cluster on the far southeast, you want the smaller mountain to the left of that.

When you get there you will see three obelisks.

Make sure you have the Thor skin and the hammer – head to the top.

There should be an emote available, do it and you will see Thor raise his hammer summoning the lightning.

Thor emote
Epic Games

Before your eyes, he will become the God of Thunder! (aka some changes happen that make his shine and blue).

There you go Thor completed! Take a look below for the other challenges and tasks.

God of Thunder
Epic Games

More Fortnite season 4:

Advertisement

For more news visit our Technology section including the Xbox Series X release date news and PS5 release date news. 

Tags

Michelin star food

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get £10 off when you spend £50 at Donald Russell

Discover award-winning meat, delivered straight to your door

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Wolverine Claw Marks

Fortnite Wolverine Claw Marks locations – where to investigate mysterious marks

Fortnite Nexus War

Fortnite Season 4 start time – map changes, Marvel skins and server update

Iron Man Skin

Fortnite season 4 Marvel skins and emotes – how to unlock each character skin

Ikea Animal Crossing

IKEA creates catalogue for Animal Crossing: New Horizons