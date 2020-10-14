You can still buy a Fitbit Versa for £70 less but hurry, Prime Day ends tonight

Competition in the world of wearable sports technology is as strong now as it ever was and Fitbit has arguably been a frontrunner in dragging fitness trackers from the past into the smartwatch era.

Online retail giant Amazon is offering the chance to save 34 per cent on three models of Fitbit wearable tech across its Prime Day event this year: the Fitbit Versa 2, the Fitbit Inspire and Inspire HR trackers – and you’re not too late to bag a bargain on Day Two of Prime Day.

This particular offer could, in part, be thanks to Amazon’s collaboration with Fitbit to offer Alexa built-in voice control over remote smart home devices; a feature available in the Fitbit Versa 2 that’s both a tracker and smartwatch combo.

Although the Inspire and Inspire HR are more basic models that would make great starter trackers, you can expect far more than a simple step count. We’re talking features like wireless connection, automatic sleep score and insights and activity reminders that turn fitness trackers into tools for helping live a healthy lifestyle.

Last year, Prime Day deals were so popular that the event was extended from 24 hours to a full 48 – an extravaganza set to be repeated this year. Check out our compilation of news and the best Amazon Prime Day deals available on home entertainment, wireless and gaming for live updates on the best offers.

Other smartwatch deals for Prime Day include £60 savings on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active – this one is also still available today.

What Fitbit deals are available on Day Two of Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime customers are still able to save up to 34 per cent on the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch, Fitbit Inspire and Fitbit Inspire HR – but remember, offers end tonight.

Save 35 per cent (£70) on the Fitbit Versa 2

This smartwatch/fitness tracker hybrid has a broader display than its previous models and a six-day battery life.

The addition of Amazon Alexa built-in offers the opportunity to control set timers, check the weather and control smart home devices whilst on the go. Workouts are available to follow on-screen and are available to follow with Fitbit Coach.

Alongside the more traditional features we expect like water resistance, 24/7 heart rate and distance tracking, its Smarttrack feature will automatically recognise and record activities from running, swimming and workouts.

Save 44 per cent (£31) on the Fitbit Inspire

For an entry-level fitness tracker that’s neither complex to use or boring in its selection of features, the Fitbit Inspire brings touch-screen tech to more basic fitness tracking.

The band is water-resistant up to 50m making it suitable for swimming rather than just splash resistant like its prior models. Activity and sleep tracking connects to the Fitbit App, with wireless sync allowing you to see your progress on Android, iOS & Windows 10 devices.

Save 33 per cent (£30) on the Fitbit Inspire HR

The difference between the Fitbit Inspire HR and the Inspire model is the addition of a heart-rate monitor. For that small amount more money more you’ll track better indicators of cardio fitness, heart rate zones for hitting during workouts, plus sleep stages and calorie burn.

If your phone is close by, this model connects to bring you notifications and updates along with text alerts. The watch is available in black, white, lilac and sangria colours.