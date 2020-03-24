Disney Plus goes live in the UK with a seven day free trial – how to sign up
The House of Mouse's streaming service has just launched in the UK
Could there be a better time for Disney+ to land in the UK? The House of Mouse’s much-anticipated streaming service arrives as the country goes into its first day of lockdown—and you can test it out for free.
As soon as you sign up, you’ll automatically get a seven-day Disney+ free trial. You do have to provide billing details to access it, but you can cancel your subscription at any point before the seven days are up and you won’t be charged.
A monthly subscription costs £5.99 per month, while an annual subscription comes in at £59.99 a year. You can watch Disney on up to four devices at the same time, and create up to seven profiles for one account.
For comparison, Netflix’s Standard Plan costs £8.99 per month and only allows for up to two devices to stream at the same time.
The free trial gives you access to all of Disney+’s impressive content library.
Some of the best Disney+ movies on the streamer include the Lady and the Tramp live-action reboot and the Star Wars and Marvel sagas, while The Mandalorian, Toy Story spin-off Forky Asks a Question and The Simpsons are among the best Disney+ TV shows.