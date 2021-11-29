Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals: best bundle offers continuing today

Black Friday deals continue on the Nintendo Switch this Cyber Monday. So, you can tell your bank account not to rest easier just yet.

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most sought after deals in the world – owing to people still not being able to find a PS5 or Xbox Series X – and there have been some amazing bargains to be found on it already this weekend.

Last year, the Switch console was one of the most googled products for Black Friday globally, so the demand for the device is certainly there, and it still will be for today, Cyber Monday.

The Nintendo Switch OLED was recently released, and our tech experts have found Switch OLED bundles at Very and Currys. That being said, don’t expect anything significant on the newer model, as that was never going to be seeing sizable savings.

The Nintendo Switch, however, is a different story. The original Neon Red/Blue Switch has popped up in a great deal that also comes with a Mario Kart 8 download and a three month Nintendo Switch online subscription for £259.99 – not bad at all when that is just the price of the console alone. Snap up this deal, which is still going for the moment, at Very, Argos and the Nintendo Store – you can also get 50% off selected games there.

We are also keeping an eye on the Nintendo Switch Lite this Cyber Monday as the portable-only version of the console has been out long enough now to not miss out on the discounts. The Lite is on offer over at Zavvi for £179.99.

Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals and bundles

Looking for top savings on games and accessories, as well as the consoles themselves, this Cyber Monday? Well, you have come to the right place, as many of the top Black Friday Switch deals we’ve shared are continuing today.

Before you shop for a Switch this Cyber Monday, it’s worth remembering that the new RRP for the Nintendo Switch is £259.99. This month we’ve spotted various retailers quoting a £20 discount on the old RRP of £279.99, but this isn’t a discount – so stick with us for all of the genuine deals this Cyber Monday.

What’s the deal: Save over £55 on this bundle which includes a free digital download of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, plus free online membership for three months.

Why we chose it: We’ve searched high and low, and this continues to be the best bundle deal for Cyber Monday on the OG model of the Switch.

For more on why the console is worth your time, over to a gaming guru, Rob Leane, who said, “This Nintendo Switch deal is top of the podium at the moment, and that’s not just because it includes the joyous racing game that is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe! Offering unparalleled value alongside a truly great game (which will keep you and your pals entertained for hours on end), this deal would be a great way to grab a Nintendo Switch.”

Nintendo Switch console with improved battery life | £259.99 £239.99 (save £20 or 8%)

What’s the deal: A small saving on the RRP on the Neon Switch.

Why we chose it: The Nintendo Switch is a wonderfully multipurpose games console. It’s usable as a portable gaming machine or a console connected up to your TV. That makes it perfect for travelling and for families. It’s got a huge range of games too, so there’s something for everyone.

Nintendo Switch Lite (Grey) | £199.99 £179.99 at Zavvi (save £20 or 10%)

What’s the deal: Get £20 off the RRP of the Nintendo Switch Lite at Zavvi, which is a saving of 10%.

Why we chose it: The Nintendo Switch Lite is in high demand at the moment, to such a degree that Tesco has already sold out completely with an equivalent offer to this one. Zavvi still seems to have the grey version discounted, though, so now would be a great time to buy a Switch Lite at a little bit less than the usual price.

Our gaming editor, Rob Leane, is known to sing the praises of the Lite: “The Switch Lite is a triumph – it’s a cheaper way to get involved with great games on the go, plus it looks great and is super portable. Getting one for anything below the RRP would be a steal.”

Nintendo Switch OLED, Pokémon Shining Pearl and SanDisk 256GB memory card bundle | £392.98 £379 at Currys (save £13.98 or 3.5%)

What’s the deal: This remake of the hit Pokemon game has been hugely anticipated, so any discount is worth taking, especially one that includes the new OLED console.

Why we chose it: OLED Switch discounts won’t be huge this year, but finding a console in stock and included in a bundle with games you really want, is a win.

Gaming editor extraordinaire, Rob, was a big fan of this deal. He told us, “What’s not to love in this bundle? The Nintendo Switch OLED is the best version of the Switch. Pokémon Shining Pearl is a long-awaited remake of a widely adored game. And not only does that SanDisk Memory Card boasts 256GB of storage space (which should be plenty for all of your gaming needs), it also comes emblazoned with a cutesy illustration of a Super Star from Mario! Truly, this Nintendo Switch deal is one of the best around.”

More Nintendo Switch OLED Cyber Monday deals:

More Nintendo Switch Neon Red/Blue deals:

Nintendo Switch Neon & Red with Animal Crossing New Horizons, Minecraft and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | £379.99 £359.99 at Very (save £20 or 5%)

More Nintendo Switch Lite deals

Nintendo Switch Lite Pink & Miitopia | £234.98 £231.98 at Very (save £3 or 1%)

Best Nintendo Switch games deals

Best Nintendo Switch accessories deals

Top tips for shopping for a Nintendo Switch this Cyber Monday The new RRP for the Nintendo Switch is £259.99 (as priced on Nintendo’s own store), so be wary of retailers quoting a £20 discount on the old RRP. Know the difference between the Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch Lite and which one is best for you. Decide if you want to pay extra for the OLED model. In our gaming editor, Rob Leane’s Nintendo Switch OLED review, he suggests the OLED is worth it for those who will use the Switch in handheld mode. Yet, if you mostly intend to use your Switch docked, he advises holding onto that extra cash. Make the most of the Cyber Monday deals for all your Switch accessories. We’re seeing a 60% price drop on this SanDisk 128GB Nintendo Switch memory card, for example.

Nintendo Switch VS Lite VS OLED: which should you buy this Cyber Monday?

The Lite is a slightly cheaper on-the-go model which is more suited to individual play versus the original Switch, which is geared up for multiplayer. The RRP of the Nintendo Switch Lite is £199.99. It’s more compact and designed to be handheld only. In contrast, the Nintendo Switch features three different modes, including handheld, tabletop (when the Joy-Con controllers detach and the screen stands) and TV.

What about games? Nintendo Switch games that feature a handheld mode can be played on both consoles. However, for games that do not support handheld, players can wirelessly connect controllers to the Switch Lite. These will need to be bought separately (along with a Joy-Con Charging Grip).

You can read more in our Nintendo Switch vs Lite guide.

In our gaming editor, Rob Leane’s Nintendo Switch OLED review, he suggests only upgrading an existing Neon Switch if you plan to use the OLED in handheld mode. It’s probably not worth it (and you’re not making the most of that screen) if you mostly intend to use it docked.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch OLED this Cyber Monday

Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch OLED has proved extremely popular since it hit the stores in October, but getting hold of it has been a challenge. Stock is starting to come back for it but don’t expect to see any amazing deals on it this Cyber Monday, even if it does.

Not sure if the upgrade is worth it? Read our gaming editor’s expert opinion in our Nintendo Switch OLED review.

Nintendo Switch OLED deals

When do Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals end?

Most Cyber Monday Switch deals will end tonight.

Whereas Black Friday runs longer than ever now, it is far more than just one day. Cyber Monday generally just sticks to its day. So the deals for it will, by and large, only be available today, which means you do not have much time to deliberate if you see a deal that is too good to turn down.

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best discounts this year, take a look at our Cyber Monday 2021 coverage.