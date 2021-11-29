Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is £328 off in this mega Cyber Monday deal

Black Friday has been and gone, but there are some Cyber Monday deals to enjoy before the fleeting sale event ends. And one of the most tantalising deals we’ve seen today is a hefty discount on the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop.

Advertisement

Regarded by many as the best gaming laptop in Lenovo’s impressive range, the Legion 5 Pro comes in various different configurations, but the one in this particular deal could well be the very best one of the bunch.

It’s the top-of-the-range 16″ version of the Legion 5 Pro, which comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor as well as the mightily powerful NVIDIA GeForce 3060 graphics card.

Buy the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro with GeForce 3060 | £1639.99 £1311.99 at Lenovo (save £328 or 20%)

Lenovo must be taking Black Friday and Cyber Monday seriously this year around the globe, because we’ve seen Lenovo Legion 5 Pro deals running on both the UK Lenovo website and the American Lenovo website. More details on the British version below.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro with GeForce 3060 | £1639.99 £1311.99 at Lenovo (save £328 or 20%)

What’s the deal: Save £328 on the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop.

Why we chose it: This is a significant saving on a well-regarded laptop, which we always love to see, but there’s another reason we chose to tell you about this particular saving now – only a limited number of people will be able to claim this deal, so we wanted to get the news out there as quick as we could to give you the best chance of getting one.

On the Lenovo UK website, it looks like this deal is powered by an ‘eCoupon’ going by the name MEGADEAL. At the time of writing, the Lenovo site notes that 13% of these eCoupons have been claimed, implying that this deal will only be available to a certain number of people. Those of you who get in there and use the eCoupon before it maxes out at 100% will be the lucky ones.

Even in its base form, this version of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is a beast, with that six-core AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and the NVIDIA GeForce 3060 GPU giving you some serious power under the hood. You can choose to upgrade some other elements, like the SSD and the RAM, but doing so will drive the price up a bit. The choice, as they say, is yours.

Buy the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro with GeForce 3060 | £1639.99 £1311.99 at Lenovo (save £328 or 20%)

More gaming laptop deals

Wondering what your other options are when it comes to buying a gaming laptop this Cyber Monday? Check out our guide to Cyber Monday laptop deals, or have a look at these gaming-specific deals that we’re particularly impressed with:

When do Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals end?

Many of the gaming laptop deals will end at midnight tonight, as Cyber Monday concludes and we time-travel into Just Another Normal Tuesday. However, as we mentioned earlier, it looks like the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop deal will run until the eCoupon for it is fully used up, with a certain amount of them being put aside by Lenovo.

Read more on Cyber Monday

Advertisement

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best discounts this year, take a look at our best Cyber Monday deals coverage.