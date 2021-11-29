Cyber Monday TV deals: last chance to grab one of 33 handpicked offers

Black Friday may be over, but that means just one thing: Cyber Monday is upon us with even more prices crashing down. However, our team of experts are still here to help you navigate this second seasonal sale of the weekend.

TVs are sadly one of the products affected by confirmed stock delays in technology, but there are still enough sitting on shelves for another day of price drops.

However, our star deal available right now carries on from the Black Friday weekend, as the 43-inch Samsung AU8000 4K TV is still reduced from £549 to £369 on Amazon.

Few products are as synonymous with Cyber Monday as TVs, so retailers such as Currys, Very, Amazon, AO, Argos and John Lewis have gone all out on discounts on all sorts of 4K, OLED and smart screens. Samsung, LG, and Panasonic are all seeing prices slashed, and we’ve helpfully organised the deals by brand

Unsurprisingly it is the bigger TVs that are seeing the biggest discounts, with the 50-inch Hisense A7GQT QLED plunging from £699 to £448 – a saving of £251 – the 55-inch LG 816PA NanoCell TV has £270 off after going down from £899 to £629.

We are, of course, huge TV fans here at below organised by brand.

Expert pick: Cyber Monday’s top TV deal

TVs have long been Cyber Monday weekend mainstays and are often spotted during the well-documented rushes in high street retail stores – TVs remain the second most popular item by search in recent years, according to figures from SEMrush.

LG and Samsung are two of the biggest TV brands over the seasonal sales – and, currently, our star deal goes to a Samsung set.

Samsung 43-inch AU8000 4K | £549 £369 at Amazon (save £180 or 33%)

What’s the deal: You can get £180 off the 43-inch Samsung AU8000 4K TV at Amazon right now. It’s down from £549 to £369, which is a saving of 33%.

Why we chose it: Samsung is a top smart TV brand known for reliability and quality. We are big fans of the AU8000 series’ small bezels, and it has a lot of great features for the price, including voice control support for both Google Assistant and Alexa.

Samsung Cyber Monday TV deals

Samsung 55-inch Q80A QLED 4K | £1199 £789 at Very (Save £410 or 25%)

What’s the deal: You can get an impressive 25% off this Samsung 55-inch Q80A QLED 4K, which is down from £1199 to £789 this Cyber Monday – a saving of £789.

Why we chose it: Samsung’s popular QLED technology is a great way to get improved picture quality without splashing out on an OLED screen. The Samsung Q80A also boasts a 4K upscaler, AI sound that fills the whole room and also comes with offers from Rakuten TV, YouTube Premium, TIDAL and Fiit when bought from Very.

More Samsung Cyber Monday TV deals

LG Cyber Monday TV deals

LG G1 (OLED65G1) 4K TV | £2799 £2199 at Currys (save £600 or 21%)

What’s the deal: if you want to wade into high-end TVs, look no further than the LG G1 OLED, which is currently reduced by £600 at Currys – from £2799 to £2199.

Why we chose it: It’s a big, powerful TV set that comes with all the high-end specs that you desire from a £2000+ LG model. The ‘G’ in the name stands for Gallery as this is a TV for wall mounting rather than on a stand, although that’s possible too.

We were impressed with the G1 during testing. As noted in our LG G1 (OLED65G1) review: “If you’re happy to wall-mount your TV and are prepared to pay a tad extra for a premium viewing experience, the LG G1 is a mouth-watering prospect.” This television really stands out in terms of design, and we loved its 4K picture quality.

LG 65-inch OLED65C14LB 4K TV | £2299 £1699 at Currys (save £600 or 26%)

What’s the deal: a significant £600 off the LG C1 OLED65C14LB. Down from £2299 to £1699, that’s a saving of more than a quarter.

Why we chose it: This smart TV has outstanding 4K picture quality. Not only does it works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, but it uses its own ThinQ AI smart engine for voice control and search. The remote even has dedicated buttons for Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and Rakuten TV. We particularly like the Game Optimiser mode, so your TV can be tweaked for the very best console gaming experience. It was summed up pretty simply in our review of the LG C1 OLED65c14LB: “If you’re shopping for a premium 4K TV with top-notch picture quality and advanced connectivity, the LG C1 should be near the top of your list.”

Looking for something smaller? The 48-inch version is just £999 (was £1199).

LG 75-inch NanoCell 756PA 4K TV | £1099 £999 at Currys (save £100 or 9%)

What’s the deal: There’s now £100 off this 75-inch LG 756PA 4K model, which has been reduced from £1,099 to £999 – so that’s a saving of just under 10%.

Why we chose it: Not only is LG a great brand, but this model comes equipped with the full range of smart TV features and voice assistant control, alongside the company’s NanoCell tech – which boosts the colour depth of the image on the screen. Read our guide on what is a NanoCell TV for more information on how it works.

More LG Cyber Monday TV deals:

Sony Cyber Monday TV deals

Sony Bravia 43-inch 85JU 4K | £829 £699 at Currys (save £130 or 16%)

What’s the deal: Currys has a £130 saving on this Sony Bravia model, down from £829 to £699. It’s powered by Google TV & Google Assistant.

Why we chose it: The Sony Bravia series is seriously well-regarded, and the 43-inch model is a great size for many homes. This set has nice specs: up to 120Hz refresh rate, Sony’s X1 HDR processor and support for all major streaming apps.

Sony Bravia 55-inch XR55X94JU 4K TV | £1199.00 £899 at Currys (Save £300 or 25%)

What’s the deal: You can get £300 off the 55-inch Sony Bravia X94JU TV at Currys right now. It’s down from £1,199 to £899, which is a saving of 25%.

Why we chose it: Sony Bravia is a stunning 4K TV series, and this model not only has all the bells and whistles you expect from a high-end model but comes with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a low latency mode – meaning it’s also great for gaming alongside movies. This specific Bravia model is exclusive to Currys.

More Sony Bravia Cyber Monday TV deals:

Sony Bravia 48-inch A9BU OLED | £1299 £1199 at Currys (save £100 or 8%)

Hisense Cyber Monday TV deals

Hisense 50-inch A7GQ QLED | £699 £448 at Currys (save £251 or 36%)

What’s the deal: A massive £251 saving on this 50-inch QLED model from Hisense, which is down from £600 to under £450 at Currys (with free delivery, too).

Why we chose it: It’s also great to see a QLED model (which enhances brightness and colour quality) under the £500 mark. As explained in our what is QLED guide, this is some seriously nice tech – while the 50-inch size complements the 4K resolution.

More HISENSE Cyber Monday TV deals:

HISENSE 43-inch 43AE7000FTUK TV | £399 £278 at Amazon (save £121 or 30%)

Philips Cyber Monday TV deals

Philips 55-inch 7906 Ambilight 4K TV | £699 £529 at AO (save £170 or 32%)

What’s the deal: This 55-inch Philips TV with Ambilight tech is currently discounted by £150 in the early AO Black Friday sale, down from £699 to £529.

Why we chose it: Not only is it a great price and a popular size for living rooms, but the Ambilight tech will be a great addition to many homes. The TV has LED lights built into the back that shines light onto the wall behind it – and this can be set to match the hue of whatever content is playing on the high resolution 4K display.

More Philips Cyber Monday TV deals:

Panasonic Cyber Monday TV deals

TCL Cyber Monday TV deals

Tips for choosing a new television during Cyber Monday

Set a budget

It’s very easy to spend £1,000-plus on a brand new TV with all the latest gadgets and gizmos – but make sure you can afford to spend it. Good 4K TVs now go for under £500, so there’s no need to break the bank if you’re on a budget. Set a price cap and stick to it – it will also make sorting through deals much easier.

Measure up and pick a size

TV hunting will be a lot easier if you know which size you are roughly after. Measure your current TV so you do not accidentally purchase a smaller one, and most importantly, make sure you have enough space in your intended TV location.

TVs are measured in inches (not centimetres!) and are measured by the diagonal length of the screen, not the width. For more, be sure to read our in-depth how to measure a tv screen guide.

Decide what specs and features you want

There is a lot of tech jargon involved in buying a TV – so make sure you know what each term means and consider whether you need it.

Resolution

High-definition (HD) televisions are still sold and are often a lot cheaper, but if you are buying a big-screen TV, it is well worth investing in 4K if the budget can stretch. 4K TVs are much cheaper now than they used to be, and most streaming services, game consoles and Ultra-HD Blu-rays are now compatible with this resolution.

Resolutions available;

Full HD (1920 x 1080) Perfect for a smaller TVs and those on a budget, but HD is slowly becoming obsolete as 4K becomes more widely available.

Perfect for a smaller TVs and those on a budget, but HD is slowly becoming obsolete as 4K becomes more widely available. 4K (3840 x 2160) The current standard for TV resolution, 4K, offers twice as many pixels as Full HD. Perfect for those who stream or own next-generation game consoles.

The current standard for TV resolution, 4K, offers twice as many pixels as Full HD. Perfect for those who stream or own next-generation game consoles. 8K (7680 × 4320) If you want to future-proof (and can afford it!) you can invest in an 8K TV – which has twice the number of pixels than 4K sets! 8K content is not widely available yet, but will inevitably become more common in the future.

Display

Once you’ve chosen a resolution, you may want to consider which type of display you would like. OLED is the clear winner in terms of picture quality, but you’ll be paying at least £1,200 for an OLED TV outside of sales, but QLED and NanoCell are impressive alternatives at a lower price.

QLED – From Samsung, QLED sees LED backlights shine through an LCD screen like most TVs but uses Quantum Dot technology to improve picture quality. A good mid-point between LED and OLED screens.

From Samsung, QLED sees LED backlights shine through an LCD screen like most TVs but uses Quantum Dot technology to improve picture quality. A good mid-point between LED and OLED screens. NanoCell – A similar offering from LG and a tad more expensive, NanoCell TVs use uses particles to absorb unwanted light wavelengths and enhance the purity of colours.

A similar offering from LG and a tad more expensive, NanoCell TVs use uses particles to absorb unwanted light wavelengths and enhance the purity of colours. OLED – The best display option around currently – and the most expensive – OLED sees each individual pixel light up on screen by itself without relying on a backlight.

For more in-depth explanations, as well as advice on soundbars and wall mounting, see our guides below:

What’s stock like for TVs this Cyber Monday?

There were fears ahead of the Black Friday weekend that stock would be low for technology such as TVs. The ongoing health crisis has placed pressure on supply chains, and Amazon was listing low levels on some TV models ahead of the big sale. On top of that, there was also the possibility that TV stock could completely sell out over Black Friday.

However, we have been pleasantly surprised to discover that there are still reasonable stock levels available for Cyber Monday. While several models have indeed sold out as expected, there are still several deals going with stock available – or arriving in the coming days – so there is still a chance for a great Cyber Monday TV bargain if you are quick enough!

Popular TV retailers this Cyber Monday include:

It is worth checking the supermarkets today for an in-store bargain also – the likes of Tesco, Lidl and Asda typically offer deals on the more affordable models.

For the latest news, reviews and deals, check out the Technology section. Don’t miss our guides to the best budget smartphones, best budget tablets, best budget wireless earbuds and best budget smartwatches.