Cyber Monday toy deals: save on Lego, Disney, Star Wars, Marvel and more

Cyber Monday is the perfect opportunity to do some Christmas shopping, with a huge range of giftable goods on sale. Our team has found fantastic deals on Lego, Disney, Harry Potter, Marvel and many more top toy brands.

Our tech experts have also found some wonderfully techy toys that could be real hits this Christmas, including drones, remote controlled vehicles and much more.

Several key retailers are offering Cyber Monday toy sales, with much improved rates on top brands and toys for all ages. Brands themselves are doing the same, with the likes of shopDisney offering buy one get one half price across its toy range, featuring characters from its family film favourites including Moana, Toy Story, Frozen and more.

We’ve selected some of the best deals, detailed below. If you’re looking for gifts more generally, check out our tech gifts guide too.

Cyber Monday toy deals: the best deals right now on Lego, Disney and more

Spidey and His Amazing Friends Mask and Gloves Set | £22 at shopDisney (buy one get one half price)

What’s the deal? shopDisney has an exciting buy one get one half price across its toy collections. Offer ends on 1st December.

Why we chose it: The huge shopDisney selection of children’s toys is inspired by the best-loved characters and stories from both new and classic Disney films. Fans of Spider-Man will love this opportunity to transform into the icon without the restriction of a full-body costume.

Lego app-controlled Cat D11 Bulldozer | £419.99 £399.99 via Smyths Toys

What’s the deal: Save £20 on this techy toy, the Lego Cat D11 Bulldozer can be controlled from an app. Now, save 18%.

Why we chose it: We love this Cat D11 Bulldozer from Lego. The ability to control the dozer from an app after construction adds an interesting dimension and with 3854 pieces, it’s going to be a fun but challenging build!

DJI FPV Drone on Amazon| £1388 £1138 (save £250 or 18%)

What’s the deal: You can save a whopping £250 on this drone from DJI. It’s a high-tech present with a fantastic Cyber Monday discount.

Why we chose it: Looking for a gift for someone that loves an ‘out there’ gadget? This drone could be the perfect present. It beams images back to the pilot during flight via a headset and can reach a max speed of 87mph. The max range is 10km, but the battery does only last for 25 minutes. All the same, it’s a pretty exciting gizmo.

Lego Star Wars Mandalorian AT-ST raider set | £50 £33 via Argos (save £17 or 33%)

What’s the deal: This Lego Star Wars set is down to just £33. It could be an ideal present for the young Star Wars fan in your life.

Why we chose it: This is a great chance to bag a bargain. Lego’s branded sets can get quite expensive, but the seasonal sales have offered this one up with one third off the price. It’s a perfect Christmas gift for Star Wars fans.

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts clock tower building set | £84.99 £59.99 (save £25 or 29%)

What’s the deal: You can save almost a third on this Harry Potter building set from Lego. Now, it’s down from £84.99 to £59.99.

Why we chose it: This is another popular offering from Lego with a good discount in the seasonal sales. It’s 29% off right now and a perfect gift for a Harry Potter fan.

LEGO 76156 Marvel Eternals Rise of the Domo Space Building Toy | £89.99 £76.99 (save £13 or 14%)

What’s the deal: This Marvel Lego set is reduced from its original price of £89.99 down to £76.99. That’s a saving of 14%.

Why we chose it: This Marvel Eternals Lego set is a perfect gift for any young fan of the MCU. Eternals ties into the wider Marvel universe and offers a host of new characters, depicted here in Lego form!

What’s the deal: This set of Nerf guns is now one third off via Smyths Toys. They’re reduced from £29.99 to £19.99.

Why we chose it: An affordable gift that kids will love, these Nerf guns fire soft foam-y darts that are fun, but not dangerous. This set of two is an ideal gift for competitive kids and pranksters.

Best retailers for Cyber Monday toy deals

Right now there are several retailers topping the Cyber Monday toy deal charts. We’ve listed some of the best ones below so you can search easily, if the above suggestions aren’t quite what you’re looking for.

When do Cyber Monday Xbox deals end?

Lots of the deals listed above will end at midnight, so don’t wait around too long if you’ve found a suitable gift!

One or two retailers will let discounts last longer, but as many of the current seasonal discounts have been active since Black Friday — and some even before — it will be no surprise to see many of these toys return to full price tomorrow.

