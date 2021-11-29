Last chance for Cyber Monday’s best gaming deals from Nintendo, Xbox, Oculus

This year’s Black Friday has been and gone, but the Cyber Monday deals are here promising a final wave of gaming discounts that can save you some serious money on consoles, accessories and those all-important games themselves!

So whether you’re looking to invest in some new gaming gear, a few extra titles to play or perhaps a powerful new gaming machine, today is definitely a day to think about making a purchase.

So, what are you waiting for? We’ve compiled the very best Cyber Monday gaming deals below, so prepare to be tempted by some very exciting discounts.

Today’s best Cyber Monday gaming deals

Cyber Monday is the final throes of Black Friday, which means today’s gaming deals are probably the best ones you’re likely to see this side of Christmas. We’ve picked some of our favourites for you below, so take a gander and see if anything piques your interest this Cyber Monday.

What’s the deal: £50 off a Nintendo Switch bundle that comes with two of the best Nintendo Switch games.

Why we chose it: Considering that the base model Nintendo Switch console’s current RRP is £259, you’re basically getting Animal Crossing and Super Mario 3D World for just £30 – that’s two great games, and a console to play them on, at a very reasonable price. And the Switch version Super Mario 3D World also includes the brilliant Bowser’s Fury expansion!

Buy the Nintendo Switch with Super Mario 3D World & Animal Crossing | £339.97 £289.97 at Very (save £50 or 14%)

Epos H3 gaming headset | £109 £89 £69 at GameByte (save £20 or 22%)

EPOS

What’s the deal: A further reduction on one of the best gaming headsets on the market.

Why we chose it: The EPOS H3 closed acoustic gaming headsets is one of our favourites – in our EPOS H3 review, we called it “a strong choice for gamers that want high-end audio in a comfy form factor for playing at home.” It’s already come down from its RRP, but this further discount makes it even more affordable.

Buy the Epos H3 gaming headset | £109 £89 £69 at GameByte (save £20 or 22%)

Deathloop with Steel Poster | £59.99 £38.99 at Amazon (save £21 or 35%)

Arkane

What’s the deal: A 35% saving one one of the best games of the year, with a funky poster thrown in!

Why we chose it: In our Deathloop review, we gave Bethesda’s stylish assassin game a perfect score and called it the best PS5 exclusive yet. If you haven’t picked up a copy yet, this is a very affordable way to do so, and you’ll get a steel poster as well. Who knows, maybe that’ll be a collectable one day!

Buy Deathloop with the Steel Poster | £59.99 £38.99 at Amazon (save £21 or 35%)

Xbox Series S + FIFA 22 | £319.98 £298.98 at Amazon (save £21 or 6%)

What’s the deal: Get Microsoft’s slimline next-gen console and EA’s latest footy sim at a bargain price.

Why we chose it: With PS5 stock and Xbox Series X stock still being hard to find, the Xbox Series S is the next-gen console to buy this Cyber Monday. It will be able to play all the new Xbox games for years to come, so it really is a future-proof purchase.

Plus, this bundle gets you FIFA 22 as well. In our FIFA 22 review, we gave the game four stars and praised its improved gameplay. So if you’re a footy fan with a hankering for next-gen experiences, this is the bundle for you!

Buy the Xbox Series S and FIFA 22 | £319.98 £298.98 at Amazon (save £21 or 6%)

Oculus Quest 2 VR headset | £299.99 at Very (with £50 cashback)

What’s the deal: Get £50 cashback with this highly-sought VR headset.

Why we chose it: Very’s Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deal is still going on Cyber Monday, and it’s still a great offer – you get £50 cashback when you buy this versatile VR headset, which doesn’t even need a PC to get you into VR games! You rarely see a proper price-drop on the Oculus Quest 2, but this is the next best thing!

Buy the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset | £299.99 at Very (with £50 cashback)

Guardians of the Galaxy game | £59.99 £34.99 at Argos (save £20 or 41%)

What’s the deal: Get £40 off this brilliant Marvel game! Argos has the PS4 and Xbox versions discounted.

Why we chose it: We love the Guardians of the Galaxy game. It’s a single-player spare-faring romp with some surprisingly emotional moments, and you can read our full thoughts in our four-star Guardians of the Galaxy game review. Considering that the game only came out last month, this deal really is staggering!

Buy the Guardians of the Galaxy game | £59.99 £34.99 at Argos (save £32 or 53%)

Asus TUF VG27AQ Quad HD 27-inch gaming Monitor | £425 £289 at AO (save £136 or 32%)

What’s the deal: A very tidy Cyber Monday discount on a great gaming monitor.

Why we chose it: Currys has already sold out with a similar monitor deal, so you won’t want to miss this offer at AO. With a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz, this is a monitor that should more than match all of your gaming needs, even if you’ve got a competitive edge.

Buy the Asus TUF VG27AQ Quad HD 27-inch Gaming Monitor | £425 £289 at AO (save £136 or 32%)

More Cyber Monday gaming deals

We could sit here listing Cyber Monday gaming deals all day. There is literally that many of them! If nothing from our top picks caught your eye, though, some of these deals below might!

Consoles and laptops

Games

Razer

Accessories and PC components

Monitors and TVs

When do Cyber Monday gaming deals end?

We would expect to see most of these Cyber Monday deals ending at midnight on the morning of Tuesday 30th November 2021. On Amazon, you can even a little timer counting down on each product page! If something that we’ve listed here has caught your eye, then it might be wise to act sooner rather than later!

