Fitbit 2 vs Fitbit 3: which Fitbit should you buy this Cyber Monday?

No matter how athletic you are, strapping a fitness tracker to your wrist is the best way to monitor heart rate, calories burned, step count and sleep quality. You can record how many steps you do walking around the house, during your morning run, on your commute to work, plus how many calories you burn during your workout.

Google’s Fitbit is one of the best-known brands in the wearable industry. It has a wide range of smartwatches and band-style trackers that you can wear on your arm and record a variety of key health metrics as you go on about your day.

Cyber Monday is an excellent opportunity to buy a Fitbit at a reduced price. You may just be starting to exercise, or you may already have a fitness tracker and simply want an upgrade. There are some great deals online. Currently, you can get £60 off the Fitbit Versa 2 and Fitbit Versa 3. You can even save £90 on the premium Fitbit Sense.

This is now your last opportunity, Black Friday has been and gone, and Cyber Monday is flying by. So, if you want to grab a deal on a brand-new Fitbit, act fast. Some of the largest retailers, including Currys, Amazon, AO, Very, Argos, and John Lewis, have offers running now.

Best Fitbit Cyber Monday deals

So, you may have decided by now you want to venture into the world of Fitbit but have no clue which model to get and where to get it from. Keep reading to find out which model is best for you.

How are Fitbit smartwatches different to Fitbit trackers?

Fitbit is split into two categories, smartwatches and trackers. The smartwatches have bigger squared-off touch displays that are slightly easier to navigate and read app notifications. They have Google and Alexa voice assistants and a larger clock face. Because of this, some models have a slightly higher price tag. Trackers have a slimline design, with the display not much bigger than the strap that makes up the band and has no physical buttons. It is not possible to classify all models as affordable, but some of the trackers do not cost as much compared to the smartwatches.

Fitbit smartwatches: Fitbit Sense and Versa

There are three Fitbit smartwatches, and they are split into two line-ups: the “Sense” series and the “Versa” series. The Sense is Fitbit’s most premium product, with high-end sensors that earn it the title of its “most advanced health smartwatch”. There are two devices in the Versa series, simply known as the Versa 2 and Versa 3.

Fitbit Sense: £279.99 (RRP)

Fitbit Versa 3: £199.99 (RRP)

Fitbit Versa 2: £149.99 (RRP)

Fitbit Versa 3 vs Fitbit Versa 2

At first look, the Fitbit Versa 2 and Fitbit Versa 3 look almost identical. However, when you actually compare the two smartwatches, there are key substantial differences. Although they do look very similar, the Versa 3 model looks much more like the sleek, more expensive Fitbit Sense, due to its slightly more rounded corners.

The first key difference between the two models is their price. The newer Fitbit Versa 3, which was released in the UK last September, costs roughly £50 more (RRP). However, Cyber Monday has decreased the gap ever so slightly, making the difference between the two roughly £40 instead of £50.

The specification of the two models is very close, with the 20 modes of exercise tracking, around six days battery life. Although, the Versa 3 also has built-in GPS and the Active Zone Minutes feature that buzzes your wrist when you reach a target heart rate zone.

Other advantages the Versa 3 has over the Versa 2 are that it can take hands-free Bluetooth calls when paired with a phone and has an additional Google Assistant option. The new model’s display is also better than its predecessor, so the image of the screen will be slightly sharper.

The onboard GPS really is a big upgrade though, it means the wearer can leave home without their smartphone and still track their route in real-time.

There is one big reason – aside from cost – to choose the Versa 2. That’s its onboard music storage. The Versa 2 can store and play about 300 songs on the smartwatch, while the new model only has the ability to control Spotify from your wrist.

Cyber Monday deals for Fitbit Versa 2 and Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit fitness trackers: Charge, Luxe, Inspire and Ace

Fitbit trackers are split into four line-ups: Charge, Luxe, Inspire and Ace. They range in price from £49 to £170, but Cyber Monday discounts are now available.

The Charge series is typically the best for an all-rounder, offering a solid battery and a minimalist aesthetic. The Luxe series is the direct opposite of that- intended to be a more fashionable jewellery-inspired tracker that’s tinted in gold stainless steel.

The Inspire 2 has the best battery life (10 days compared to the Charge’s 7), while the Ace series is made for children – coming with chunkier, colourful frames.

Fitbit Charge 5: £169.99 (RRP)

Fitbit Charge 4: £129.99 (RRP)

Fitbit Charge 4 SE: £149.99 (RRP)

Fitbit Luxe: £129.99 (RRP)

Fitbit Luxe SE: £179.99 (RRP)

Fitbit Inspire 2: £89.99 (RRP)

Fitbit Ace 2: £49.99 (RRP)

Fitbit Ace 3: £69.99 (RRP)

Fitbit Ace 3 Minions: £69.99 (RRP)

Dylan Griffin/Fitbit

Which is the best Fitbit model for you? Choosing the right Fitbit for you is based on four key factors: looks, features, battery, the age of the person using it and the amount of money you want to spend. Start with the budget, as that will instantly narrow down your search. Then you need to consider what features are priorities. If it’s the battery, the Inspire 2 has 10-days in the tank. If it’s a big display and top specs, the Sense and Versa smartwatches are your focus. If it’s a reliable running companion, you can’t go wrong with the Charge. Our experts have tested a lot of the Fitbit watches and trackers in recent months, so they have hands-on experience with how they perform in the real world. Here are our picks of the top Fitbit wearables, so hopefully, you can find the right model for you.

Top all-rounder: Fitbit Charge 5

Best price now: £169.99 £139.99 (save £30 or 18%) at Very

The Charge 5 is Fitbit’s latest band-style tracker, and it’s easily our choice as the top all-rounder. It’s comfortable to wear for long periods of time, has a full week’s battery life, the screen is bright and responsive, and it comes with onboard GPS.

As we wrote in our Fitbit Charge 5 review: “There are a lot of features bundled into this thin and lightweight little band, and they are surprisingly powerful.” We gave it four out of five stars, but for anyone who can’t stretch to the more expensive model, we stressed that the Fitbit Charge 4 remains “a very capable fitness tracker.”

Top for features and specs: Fitbit Sense

Best price now: £279.99 £189 (Save £90.99 or 32%) at Very

If you want Fitbit’s most advanced offering, the Sense is your best option – boasting a wealth of health and fitness features in a more traditional smartwatch form factor. It has a stress monitor, ECG (electrocardiogram) app, voice control, built-in GPS and a SpO2 (blood oxygen) tracker – but as a result, it also has the price to match.

Giving it 3.8/5, we wrote in our full Fitbit Sense review: “[The] Sense is positioned as a fitness-focused smartwatch with some seriously cutting-edge tech – and if that’s what you’re after, it’s very much worth the investment. Now, breathe… and relax.”

Top affordable smartwatch: Fitbit Versa 2

Best price now: £159 £99 (save £60 or 37%) at Very

While it lacks onboard GPS of the newer Versa 3 model, the Fitbit Versa 2 remains a fantastic smartwatch-style tracker and is now significantly more affordable than its successor. Black Friday sales have seen it fall under £100, which is a nice price point for the specs on offer here. It has almost everything a fitness fan could want: all-day activity tracking (steps, calories burned, stationary time), sleep tracking, 20 exercise modes, menstrual health tracking, 24/7 heart rate records and more.

Unlike the new model, it also has the ability to store around 300 songs on the device itself, and that’s a nice addition if you want to pop to the gym without your phone.

Top for budget and battery life: Inspire 2

Best price now: £89.99 £57.99 (save £32 or 36%) at Amazon

The Inspire 2 is not only the most affordable tracker of the bunch, but it also has the best battery life – boasting an impressive capacity that gives up to 10 days of charge. It won’t have the fancy ECG app or Alexa compatibility as the flagships, but it’s no slouch, offering 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, skin temperature tracking, water resistance, 20 exercise modes, customisable clock faces and more.

Top for children: Fitbit Ace 3

Best price now: £69.99 £49.99 (save £20 or 29%) at Currys

If you want to get a Fitbit for a younger user (aged 6+), the Ace series is where you need to be looking. The Ace 3 is the most recent model. It comes in three versions: black/red, blue/green and a very vibrant Minions-branded yellow. It has some of the features of other trackers – including sleep tracking and water resistance – but is kept intentionally limited. The health and fitness features include bedtime alarms, all-day activity tracking and move reminders – but it’s all visible to the parent, who has to set up a family account to approve the child’s permissions, including notifications.

Top for bigger screen: Fitbit Versa 3

Best price now: £199.99 £139 (save £60.99 or 30%) at Very

The Versa series is Fitbit’s mid-range smartwatch, offering a lot of health and fitness features at a slightly more affordable price point than the Sense. If you can stretch the budget to it, the Versa 3 is the latest model – boasting up to six days of battery life, a large colour touch screen, built-in GPS, voice control via Google and Alexa.

Like the Sense, it lets you sync up to Spotify and control music from the watch, and you can receive calls hands-free from the device via your smartphone’s Bluetooth.

Giving it a very solid 3.9/5, we wrote in our Fitbit Versa 3 review: “[It]comes packed with… features that will keep all but the most obsessive fitness fans out there happy. Just as crucially, it’s all very straightforward to manage thanks to Fitbit’s no-frills, plain-and-simple UI. The Versa 3 doesn’t have the Sense’s cutting-edge metrics, but being frank, we think plenty of people out there will be happy without them.”

