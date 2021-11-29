Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals: Offers on Apple Watch 6 continue

Welcome to Cyber Monday – another sales day that follows on from Black Friday and tends to feature deals that are just as strong as the main event – including savings to be found on Apple’s wearables devices

Advertisement

Been wanting to own one yourself? We’re here to help you decide which Apple Watch to buy and to point you in the direction of where to get it for the best price on Cyber Monday.

According to our own research using Google Trends, it has been one of the most searched-for products this Black Friday. We have no reason to think that will be any different today for Cyber Monday. Many Apple Watch deals from major retailers such as Amazon and Very are continuing today, but with most offers ending tonight, this is your last chance to snap up a discount.

Read on for the best Apple Watch deals so far this Cyber Monday and our thoughts on one of those questions for the ages: Apple Watch 7 or Apple Watch 6?

Looking for live updates? Head to our Cyber Monday deals blog.

Best Apple Watch deals still available for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday Apple Watch 7 deals

The Apple Watch Series 7 was released in October and currently sits at the top of the table in Apple’s wearables family. It’s a new release in high demand and, as a result, we’re not likely to see many new discounts today.

During testing, the Apple Watch 7 impressed our reviewer, bagging it a four-star rating. For more on the latest watch from Apple, take a look at our full in-depth Apple Watch 7 review.

Cyber Monday Apple Watch 6 deals

The Series 6 is in the limelight this Cyber Monday as would-be Apple watch buyers hope the release of the Series 7 brings the previous models price down.

The Apple Watch 6 is a hugely impressive piece of kit, and our reviewers loved it, giving the wearable a 4.5-star rating in our full Apple Watch 6 review.

Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals on older models: Series 2 to 5

If you’re not worried about bagging the latest generations of Apple Watches, head to Wowcher. The retailer has some discounts on older models this Cyber Monday:

Do note that the price drops are on the old RRPs.

Cyber Monday Apple Watch bundle deals

Cyber Monday is also a good opportunity to pick up tech bundles, and who doesn’t love a bundle? Phone networks usually lead the way with phone and tech bundle promotions, such as these Apple Watch and iPhone deals from Virgin Media:

Which Apple Watch should you buy?

When we compared Apple’s newest watch with the Series 6, we noted that there were not quite as many differences between the two models as had been expected. Read our Apple Watch 7 vs Apple Watch 6 breakdown for the full comparison.

In short, it seems that the newest wearable from Apple is a slight upgrade rather than a full-scale overhaul. That being the case, many potential buyers may still be happy with the slightly older Series 6. In our full Apple Watch 6 review, we gave Apple’s last-gen wearable a four-and-a-half star rating, making it one of the most impressive pieces of wearable tech out there. Only a year on, it still stands up very well in the wearables market.

When comparing models and deals, note that the screen size and whether the model supports cellular data, or just GPS, will affect the price.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest tech reviews, insights and offers, including our Black Friday 2021 coverage. You are now signed up to our deals newsletter! Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of RadioTimes.com) would love to send you our deals newsletters, together with relevant offers and other promotions from our carefully selected partners. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Does Apple do Cyber Monday deals?

Apple’s Black Friday shopping event ends today. But it’s not a sale in the strictest sense. Right now, you can claim a £40 Apple Store gift card when buying selected Apple Watch models at Apple. So, it’s not a cash saving on this purchase, rather something to use against your next. Therefore, if you’re after a discount this time around, stick to the likes of Very, Amazon, Currys and other big-name retailers.

Advertisement

For more on Apple wearables, check out our comparison of Apple’s two latest watches: Apple Watch 7 vs Apple Watch 6. Or, for more on Apple, try our best iPhone guide.