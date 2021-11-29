Cyber Monday AirPods deals: Last chance to snap up cheap Apple AirPods

Given that Apple AirPods prices remain fairly steady throughout the year, we were excited to see some genuinely great offers over Black Friday weekend.

Giant online marketplace, OnBuy, didn’t disappoint with knock-out savings on AirPods Pro, AirPods 2 and even the newest member of the AirPods family – AirPods 3. However, now it’s Cyber Monday, we’re seeing that they’ve added a few pounds on to these prices, so if you’re thinking about bagging a bargain, now’s definitely the right time.

We’re watching the three most recently launched Apple AirPods models – AirPods 2 (£119 RRP), AirPods 3 (£169 RRP) and the AirPods Pro (£239 RRP) – to bring you the very best AirPods Cyber Monday deals from retailers, including Amazon, Currys, Very, Argos.

Expect to pay new lower prices on these popular accessories, with a further 6% off AirPods 2 with wireless case, making them now at the all-time low price of £127.56; a further 4% off the AirPods Pro with MagSafe case, and a 2% additional reduction on the AirPods 3 with MagSafe case. However, the AirPods 2 with wired case has remained steady, showing the same low prices from Black Friday weekend.

So if you are shopping for a new pair of Apple earbuds, you are in the right place, and we’re also monitoring Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals too.

Apple AirPods deals at a glance

Best Cyber Monday deals on AirPods

AirPods 2 with wired case | £159 £99 (save £60 or 38%)

What’s the deal: The AirPods 2nd generation (2019) with wired charging case have remained steady over the weekend and still cost just £99 from Very, John Lewis, Argos and Currys

Why we chose it: This is the most affordable the AirPods 2 have ever been – and it represents a fantastic entry point into the series for iOS and iPhone users. The look is iconic, and while they don’t have noise cancellation, they are comfortable to wear and have solid audio quality – points detailed in our full Apple AirPods review.

Buy AirPods (2019) with wired charging case at Very

AirPods 2 with wireless case | £199 £139 £127.56 (save £71.44 or 36%)

What’s the deal: A further reduction, with a substantial £71.44 saving on the AirPods 2 with a wireless charging case.

Why we chose it: If you want your Apple earbuds to power up on a Qi wireless charging stand that’s sitting on your desk or bedside table, then this AirPod model is for you. It’s a bigger saving than the wired model, with the same stem design.

Buy AirPods 2 with wireless charging case at OnBuy

AirPods Pro with MagSafe case | £239 £178 £168.38 (save £70.62 or 30%)

What’s the deal: OnBuy remains the best place to find today’s lowest price on the Apple AirPods Pro with the MagSafe wireless charging case – it’s dropped a further £10 from the already low Black Friday weekend price of £178, making it £168.38, which is a decent 30% off the £239 RRP.

Why we chose it: This is the lowest price the Apple AirPods Pro has ever been, so the Cyber Monday deal means there’s never been a more affordable time to pick them up. If they go out of stock, we’re still seeing them on Amazon, Very, and AO for £185 (that’s the cheapest we’ve ever seen them on these sites too). Find out how Apple’s premium AirPods Pro perform in our Apple AirPods Pro review.

AirPods 3 with MagSafe Case | £169 £145.69 £141.98 (save £27.02 or 16%)

What’s the deal: A further 2% off increases the small saving on the AirPods 3, Apple’s newest earbuds that only released last month. They are discounted at OnBuy from the £169 RRP to £141.98, plus free delivery – that’s a saving of just over £27.

Why we chose it: We’re not likely to see any huge reductions on the AirPods 3 as they have only been on sale for around a month, but here’s the best price out there. This is by no means a huge Black Friday bargain, but it’s the best price you’ll get on AirPods 3 for now. Take a look at our full AirPods 3 review for more on the earbuds.

Buy AirPods 3 with MagSafe Charging Case at OnBuy

Virgin Media AirPods and iPhone 12 mini bundle deal

Virgin Media’s recent announcement of its Black Friday bundle deals also offered up another option for AirPods buyers who are in the market for a new phone and is still valid today.

What’s the deal: Virgin Media is offering a bundle pairing the iPhone 12 mini with AirPods 2. Prices start at £28 per month with 2GB of data. The Black Friday and Cyber Monday bundle with 100GB of data costs £33, and unlimited data costs £38 per month.

Why we chose it: The two Apple products are an ideal match. They pair seamlessly, and using AirPods with an iPhone means they can make use of all the extra quality of life features (like auto-pause) that make the AirPods experience what it is.

iPhone 12 mini with AirPods | from £28 per month, no upfront cost (save £72)

AirPods vs AirPods Pro vs AirPods 3: which model should you buy?

There are currently three models available to buy. From most affordable to least, the trio consists of AirPods 2 (£119 RRP), AirPods 3 (£169 RRP) and AirPods Pro (£239 RRP).

The AirPods 2 is now the most affordable on the market, and while they don’t have active noise cancellation like the flagship Pro set, this model still comes with the iconic white stem design, Siri voice assistant capabilities and 24‑hour battery life.

If you’re on a more limited budget and just want a pair of earbuds that work perfectly with an iPhone, the Apple AirPods (with wired charging case) will serve you well.

If you want the bonus of charging the case wirelessly, you can pay a little extra for the Apple AirPods (with wireless charging case). The AirPods with a wired charging case were the single product to accrue the most website traffic during Black Friday 2020, according to research from SEMrush – so expect them to be selling fast.

Meanwhile, the Pro buds come in around £100 more expensive than the standard AirPods. This is largely because of their active noise cancellation, but other key differences include a closer in-ear fit. That’s much better if you’re planning to use them in the gym, but they can become uncomfortable after a long period of use. The standard AirPods models are more comfortable for long periods of listening.

The new AirPods 3, which boast Dolby Atmos surround sound and spatial 3D audio and only hit the UK market on 26th October 2021, are priced at £169. They also lack the ANC of the Pro models but are priced accordingly in the middle ground.

Our experts have personally tested each of the AirPods, so for more information, why not read our AirPods 2 review, AirPods Pro review and AirPods 3 review. If you want a more in-depth lowdown on which pair would be best for you, take a look at our comparison in this AirPods 3 vs AirPods Pro vs AirPods 2 buyer’s guide.

How to get a good Cyber Monday AirPods deal

The first and most important piece of advice that we can give you to help you make savings on Cyber Monday is this – shop around! Retailers will be fiercely competitive to win your custom, as each tries to attract attention to their site.

So, shopping around is crucial, but what other tips and tricks can help you find a Cyber Monday bargain? Take a look at our to-the-point guide below.

Start with Amazon: Yes, you must shop around for the best deals, but Amazon is often the best place to start. Because of the sheer scale of Amazon’s offering and its aggressive pricing, it often offers the best deals on consumer tech.

But always double-check: Make sure to check the Amazon price tag against other retailers, though. Use camelcamelcamel.com to double-check Amazon deals before buying. This is a great way to double-check that an item claiming to be a bargain is a legitimate deal. The free tool shows the historic prices of any item listed on Amazon, so you can see if the price represents a new low or just a regular discount.

Check social media: Because of the huge appeal of Cyber Monday in the UK, many retailers will tease existing or upcoming deals on social media. So keep an eye out for the latest discounts on social networks such as Facebook and Twitter.

Read reviews: Before you hit buy on those AirPods, you want to make sure they are the right model for you – and the same approach does for any high-value tech. So be sure to read up on reviews ( check out our tech reviews section) ahead of time.

