Currys Cyber Monday deals: savings continue with offers on Dyson, Shark, Beats and more

We’ve found Currys Cyber Monday deals across a huge selection of tech, gaming, cookware and homeware. The RadioTimes.com tech team has been working diligently, prising out the most worthwhile deals to bring you the best savings around. At Currys, we’ve seen huge discounts on a range of smart TVs from Samsung, Philips, LG, Fitbit smartwatches, Dyson vacuum cleaners, De’Longhi coffee machines and much more.

We’ve found some real standout deals, like a massive £600 off this 4K Samsung TV, savings of up to £160 on Dyson cordless vacuums, a generous £71.01 off this Nespresso by Magimix Vertuo Plus M600 Coffee Machine (now £99.99), and a further discount on the Fitbit Versa 2 (now £99, saving you £60). These are just some of the gems on offer right now.

If you’re looking for a new TV this Cyber Monday, Currys is (as always) a great retailer for TV deals. Save £300 on the LG 55-inch C14LB 4K OLED, down from £1499 to £1,199. There’s also £250 off the Philips 50PUS9006/12 50 “Smart 4K Ultra HD TV, which is down from £799 to £549.

We’re keeping our nose to the ground, searching for the best deals and latest price drops from Currys this Cyber Monday. We’ll be keeping you in the loop and updating this page constantly. We’re doing the same for John Lewis Cyber Monday deals and Amazon Cyber Monday deals, too.

Best Currys Cyber Monday deals available now

Whether you’re in the market for a new cordless vacuum cleaner, a new smartwatch, or a coffee machine, we’ve found the very best deals. Here’s our expert pick of the best, genuine deals from Currys today.

What’s the deal: Get over a quarter off this 4K Samsung TV. It’s down to £1699 from £2299.

Why we chose it: If you can afford it, we generally advise choosing 4K over standard HD. Thankfully, this deal from Currys makes enjoying 4K just a little more affordable, and we rate Samsung highly when it comes to TV brands. Cyber Monday is your last chance to pick up a 4K TV with a generous discount. If a 65-inch model is likely to be a bit too big for your space, smaller versions of this TV are also discounted.

What’s the deal: Currys has slashed an impressive £250 off this ASUS gaming laptop, that’s a 24% reduction.

Why we chose it: Gaming laptops can cost a pretty penny, so finding one at a discounted price is a real gem. Whilst this ASUS model doesn’t have the same quality graphics as some of its more expensive contemporaries, it does boast an impressive battery life and is relatively quiet. A worthwhile deal this Cyber Monday.

Fitbit Versa 3 | £199 £139 (save £60 or 30%)

What’s the deal: We’ve watched the price of the Fitbit Versa 3 drop in price over the last month, and this is the lowest we’ve seen it. Save £60 on this Fitbit smartwatch wearable.

Why we chose it: Fitbit is the go-to brand for gym fanatics, runners, swimmers and everything in between. The Versa 3 comes with 6-day battery life and contains some impressive health monitoring capabilities, including GPS, heart rate tracking, sleep quality tracking and the amount of calories burned. Just a 12-minute charge gives you an extra 24 hours of battery life, perfect for when you’re in a rush.

Currys are also offering the earlier Fitbit Versa 2 for £99, down from £159. Or pick up the Fitbit Sense for £189, originally £279.

Fitbit Versa 3 | £199 £139 (save £60 or 30%)

What’s the deal: Save a massive 31% (that’s £250) on this 50” Philips 4K TV.

Why we chose it: This 4K TV offers an immersive TV-watching experience, whilst Dolby surround sound fills the room with cinematic sound. Pick up this TV for a fraction of the RRP this Cyber Monday.

Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | £599 £439 (save £160 or 28%)

What’s the deal: Snap up the Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for £439, down from its usual price of £599.

Why we chose it: This is the largest Dyson price drop we’ve seen. This Dyson model runs for up to 60 minutes and comes with six accessories. The LCD screen usefully reminds you about filter maintenance and blockages. Currys’ price is actually lower than Dyson’s, which is also offering Cyber Monday deals.

If this model is still out of your price range somewhat, Currys has also dropped prices on the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Extra cordless vacuum, which is £299, down from £399 (save £100).

Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | £599 £439 (save £160 or 28%)

What’s the deal: These four cameras usually retail for £319.99, but snap them up this Cyber Monday for £144.99, that’s an impressive 55% discount on the Amazon Blink security camera system.

Why we chose it: These discreet and understated cameras work with Amazon Alexa and, whatever the weather, allow you to see what’s going on outside your home. The two-way audio system allows you to talk to anyone who comes knocking. Can you really put a price on peace of mind?

What’s the deal: A generous £170 saving on the De’Longhi La Specialist Prestigio, an impressive and professional-looking coffee machine.

Why we chose it: If you take your coffee drinking seriously, this is the one for you. Many aren’t sold on pod machines, and this bean-to-cup model gives you all the control over the coffee-making experience. It’s packed with useful features, including the option to choose from beans or pre-ground coffee, a hefty 2-litre water tank and a steam wand for cappuccinos and lattes. Make an impact with this stately machine.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Earbuds | £279 £189 (save £90 or 32%)

What’s the deal: Sennheiser is a top audio brand, so a £90 saving on a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds is a must-buy.

Why we chose it: A big player in the audio and headphone industry, Sennheiser offer reliable products with a reputation for quality. These earbuds are sweat and water resistance, support Google and Apple voice assistants, have up to 28 hours of battery with the charging case, and noise cancellation that will drown out any unwanted background sounds when you’re working out or commuting. Read our Sennheiser Momentum 2 earbuds review for a full breakdown.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Earbuds | £279 £189 (save £90 or 32%)

What’s the deal: A 35% saving makes this a very affordable laptop option at just £129. Ideal for students and those who need general day-to-day computing, but not heavy use.

Why we chose it: Whilst this model won’t break any records in terms of specs and performance, it is a great model if you’re looking for an affordable option. Ultimately, this is just a very, very low price for a new laptop of any kind.

Beats Solo 3 | £189 £129 (save £60 or 32%)

What’s the deal: Get 60% off these Beats over-ear earphones – that’s almost a third off.

Why we chose it: Easy to wear, these wireless earphones are a versatile choice, great for running, commuting, travelling or simply chilling out listening to music.

Beats Solo 3 | £189 £129 (save £60 or 32%)

Shark Anti Hair Wrap IZ320UKT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | £529.99 £348.99 (save £181 or 34%)

What’s the deal: Down to £348.99 from £529.99, get a third off this cordless vacuum cleaner from Shark.

Why we chose it: Well known for its powerful vacuum cleaners, this Shark model features Duo Clean and Powerfins, which reach deep into the carpet and pick up every crumb from hard floors. For pet owners, this model’s anti-hair wrap tool is specifically designed for pets, so there’s no need to unpick hair from the brush roll.

If the IZ320UKT model is out of your price range (or you don’t have pets), the Shark Anti Hair Wrap IZ300UK Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is now £248.99 down from £399.99 (save £151 or 38%).

Currys PC World

What’s the deal: Get a massive 63% off the Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen), pick it up in black, grey or pink.

Why we chose it: A delightfully petite virtual assistant that we already felt was great value for money. The sound quality is impressive, and we loved the eco additions like the fabric top that’s made from 100% recycled plastic bottles.

What’s the deal: This all-in-one soundbar from the top tech brand Samsung has a huge £130 saving on – plunging from £279 to just £140 – which is 47% off.

Why we chose it: If the colour grey fits well with your TV setup, the Samsung HW-S50A will be a sleek addition to your cabinet. Of course, it’s Samsung- so it’s unlikely to let you down in the audio department, either. It has a lot of great features: DTS:Virtual X gives virtual surround sound that adjusts to what you’re watching, and it can also connect straight to your smartphone. We love the look of this soundbar.

Kenwood kMix | £499 £299 (save £200 or 40%)

What’s the deal: Save £200 on this super sleek Kenwood kMix stand mixer. Pick it up for just £299.

Why we chose it: Kenwood are well known for their powerful stand mixers. This model is simple to use and whisks, kneads, mixes and beats with absolute ease. Pick up the Kenwood kMix in the super luxe rose gold shade this Cyber Monday.

Kenwood kMix | £499 £299 (save £200 or 40%)

JBL Tune 225 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds | £99.99 £39.99 (save £60 or 60%)

What’s the deal: From the top audio brand JBL, this is a large £60 saving on these true wireless earbuds – now down from £99.99 to just under £40, that’s 60% off.

Why we chose it: JBL provides reliable and quality audio products, and these true wireless earbuds not only look great – are available in a range of colours – but a decent 25 hours of battery life using the charging case and iOS/Android compatibility. Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple Siri are also supported.

JBL Tune 225 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds | £99.99 £39.99 (save £60 or 60%)

What’s the deal: A 22% saving from the previous £999 price tag, you can save £220 on this 55-inch Sony Bravia TV.

Why we chose it: With a long history of making great television sets, Sony is one of the most reputable TV manufacturers out there. Although we haven’t tested this specific model, our expert team have got hands-on experience with a range of Sony TVs, and generally, they have always impressed. For more on how to choose a TV take a look at our best TV to buy guide.

What’s the deal: Down from £969 to £799, you can now save £170 off the 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ tablet. Plus, you can create a bundle and claim a free Surface Pro Typecover keyboard.

What we chose it: The Surface Pro 7+ is a sleek tablet that’s great for productivity. In this deal, you can claim a free Microsoft Surface Pro Typecover keyboard (enter code FREETYPECOVER) for an even better typing experience on the go. Given the keyboard is usually £90 on its own, this is a great bundle offer. This model also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

When do Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals end?

The Black Friday weekend drew to a close last night. Today, Cyber Monday, marks the last day of a four-day deals extravaganza. So make the most of these discounts now, as they end today (29th November).

What is Currys’ Price Promise and can you use it during Cyber Monday?

Price Promise is Currys’ dedicated price-matching scheme. If you find that a product is sold for less at another UK retailer, Currys will match the price.

You can request a price match before you buy a product or, if you’ve already bought it from the store, it will still work up to seven days after your purchase.

Currys honour this during sale events (including Black Friday and Cyber Monday) or when a competitor is running a discount. Taking the time to compare prices may seem like a faff in the heat of the moment, but if you’re willing to do the additional step, it can be a great way to make sure that you’re definitely getting the best deal possible.

If you often shop at Currys, you could also consider the new loyalty scheme, Currys Perks. Anyone who signs up can get up to three months of free Apple TV+.

How to find a Currys Cyber Monday deal

Make a wishlist. Narrow down your search by deciding what sort of products you’re looking for on the Currys site. Do you need a new phone? A TV with a soundbar? Or maybe just a new wall bracket? Whatever it is, plan and decide on a budget. This will help you stay on task when wading through a slew of tech offers online.

Research using guides: Currys is one of the big destinations for tech, especially for new TVs. There will be deals on both 4K and OLED models on offer this month so if you want to do a little research ahead of the sales, be sure to read our what is an OLED TV guide, what is a 4K TV guide and the in-depth best TV to buy guide.

Shop around. Check in with a variety of retailers to ensure you get the best deals. Black Friday and Cyber Monday is a competitive period, so check multiple sites for the best chance of a bargain and remember that Currys has a price matching policy. So it’s always best to browse over Amazon, Argos and other rival retailers before purchasing.

Check retailer-specific benefits. It’s not just money off that’s available this month. Currys offers perks if you decide to shop there alongside price matching, including free delivery on every product and the ability to reserve and collect in-store.

Check social media. Some deals may be teased on social media during big sale events ahead of their appearance. Follow the Currys Twitter account.

Read reviews: It’s a good idea to research what the experts thought of the new tech products you are considering spending your hard-earned money on. Our team has tested a wide range of technology over the past year, so be sure to read our reviews section. Here is a selection of some of the most recent tech product reviews:

