Best Cyber Monday Gaming PC deals – Save £300 on MSI Trident and graphics cards
Black Friday deals are still going strong, but if you're looking for Gaming PC deals there are plenty to be had ahead of Cyber Monday.
Published:
The sale weekend of the year is here and Black Friday deals can be found on a huge range of different products from almost every major retailer.
And even with the recent release of the Xbox Series X and the PS5, there are gamers who don’t opt for consoles to get their gaming fix and PC gaming is, arguably, more popular than ever.
A massive £300 can be saved on the MSI Trident gaming PC over at Currys PC World, which has a variety of different ones as part of its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.
There are also deals to be found at Argos and Very and, while getting hold of a deal that includes a graphics card is not proving easy, we have rounded up some deals on the cards themselves over at Amazon. Keep checking back here and we will keep you posted with the latest we find.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday Gaming PC deals
Currys PC World has a wide range of gaming PCs in stock and several of them are part of the latest batch of offers. Here are three of the best we have seen on there at the time of writing, but be quick if you want one as stock is selling fast.
- PC SPECIALIST Tornado R3 Gaming PC – AMD Ryzen 3, GTX 1650, 1 TB HDD & 256 GB SSD Currys PC World|
£649£ 549 (Save £100)
- ACER Nitro N50-610 Gaming PC – Intel® Core™ i5, GTX 1660 Super, 1 TB HDD & 256 GB SSDAROZZI at Currys PC World |
£899£ 699 (Save £200)
- MSI Trident A 9SC-615EU Gaming PC – Intel® Core™ i7, RTX 2060 Super, 2 TB HDD & 512 GB SSD at Currys PC World |
£1499£1199 (Save £300)
Pay Argos a visit as they have many gaming PCs in stock, and some are discounted with a saving of £100.
- Stormforce Onyx i5 16GB 480GB GTX1660S Gaming PC & Monitor at Argos |
£999.99£899.99 (Save £100)
- MSI MAG META Ryzen 5 8GB 1TB 512GB GTX1660S at Argos |
£899.99£ 799 (Save £100)
- ASUS ROG Strix GA15 Ryzen 5 8GB 1TB 256GB GTX1650S at Argos |
£849.99£ 749.99 (Save £100)
Over on Very they only appear to have two gaming PCs (although they do have many gaming laptops). Happily, both of them are reduced!
- MSI Infinite S 10SI-052UK Gaming Desktop PC – Intel Core i5-10400, 8GB RAM, 512GB PCIE SSD, GTX 1660 SUPER Graphics at Very |
£799.99£ 749.99 (Save £50)
- Zoostorm Stormforce Onyx Gaming PC – AMD Ryzen 3, GTX 1650 Graphics, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD + 240GB SSD at Very |
£649.99£ 619.99 (Save £30)
Best Graphics Cards deals
And then there are graphics cards. While it seems hard to find a deal that includes a gaming PC with a card, there are some graphics cards discounted over at Amazon.
- MSI NVIDIA GEFORCE GT 710 2GD3H LP Graphics Card ‘2GB DDR3, 954MHz at Amazon |
£47.99£38.85 (Save £9.14)
- ASUS PH-GT1030-O2G PCI Express Graphics Card NVIDIA Geforce, GDDR5 64 Bit Memory at Amazon |
£97.99£76.98 (Save £21.01)
- Gigabyte GeForce GT 1030 Low Profile 2GX Rocker Evo Pro 2.1 Audio Neo Fibre LED at Amazon |
£92.99£69.06 (Save £23.93)
