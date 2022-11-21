As the sales season develops, we're noticing a huge amount of online interest in Microsoft's smaller and slightly more affordable console, the Xbox Series S. It's a more compact, less pricey version of the Xbox Series X which accepts one or two compromises on the specs sheet to deliver high-end gaming at a less daunting price point.

The Xbox Series S is in high demand right now, but you can get one for less this Black Friday .

Xbox Series S | £249.99 £199.97 (save £50 or 20%) at Box

Back in 2020, our experts greeted the new Xbox consoles with excitement, giving the Series X model a four star rating our full Xbox Series X review. Since then, both have gone from strength to strength and some huge franchises are expected to become Xbox-exclusive soon — most notably the popular RPG franchises produced by newly-acquired Bethesda.

Over the last year or so, the Series S has often been the only one among the mainstream consoles to see any major price-slashing. We've been keeping a beady eye out for new offers a result, and one has finally arrived!

So, just how good are the deals this sales season?

Will there be more Xbox Series S deals this Black Friday?

Right now, deals are a little thin on the ground and consoles are still standing firm around the £249 price point with most retailers, but there is one notable exception that's caught our eye! Box.co.uk is offering Xbox Series S consoles at just £199.99.

However, we think as Black Friday itself arrives, we may see some more tempting discounts on the console. But why is that?

Firstly, the Xbox Series X and PS5 both continue to be in short supply. Stock is scarce and discounts are even scarcer as a result. The Nintendo Switch is similar, although we have found some deals on the Nintendo Switch Lite and Switch OLED already, but these appeal to a slightly different audience than the PlayStation and Xbox equivalents.

That leaves the Xbox Series S. It's an up-to-date device that offers the latest games in a traditional console set-up, but it's in stock! As a result, retailers wanting to attract gamers to their sales may see fit to cut the price down, at least a little.

If you're really eager to bag an Xbox at a slightly lower price, pre-owned ones can be a great option. Today, GAME is offering pre-owned Xbox Series S consoles for £70 cheaper than a box-fresh, new device.

Xbox Series S (pre-owned) | £179.99 at GAME

Looking for more console deals? OnBuy were the first to offer Nintendo Switch deals but aren't currently offering a good price on the Xbox Series S.

Otherwise, be sure to check back in here in seven days. We'll be updating this page with the latest Xbox Series S deals as and when they become available.

