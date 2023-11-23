This time, we're taking a look at the best Black Friday Xbox deals. There are plenty to choose from, whether you want a console and game bundle, the console only or some fun added extras. We've even got a deal with a cooler that looks exactly like an Xbox!

One thing is guaranteed across all these varied deals – massive savings. With more offers and bundles coming in daily, we'll be sure to keep you up to date with all the latest Black Friday Xbox deals. Read on for the best ones we've found so far.

For more ways to save on tech and gaming products this Black Friday season, be sure to check out our roundups of the best Black Friday tech deals from Box, Black Friday AirPod deals and the best Meta Quest 3 Black Friday deals.

Or, if you're after something a little less tech-y, then take a look at the best Black Friday theatre tickets deals.

Jump to:

Best Black Friday Xbox deals from UK 2023 sales at a glance:

Black Friday Xbox game deals:

Black Friday Xbox controller deals:

Black Friday Xbox Series S deals:

Black Friday Xbox Series X deals:

Best Black Friday Xbox Series X deals and bundles we've found today

Xbox Series X and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Amazon

What's the deal: Right now you can get the Xbox Series X and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III all for just £428.99 at Amazon. That means you're not only saving £71 on the console itself, but also getting one of the biggest games of the year for absolutely nothing. If you need a recap, that's a total saving of £121.

Why we chose it: This is really a no-brainer, a discounted Xbox, a huge game, and £121 off. Get it quick while it lasts!

Buy Xbox Series X and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for £549.98 £428.99 (save £121 or 21%)

Xbox Series X 1TB console

Argos Argos

What's the deal: Save up to £120 on the Xbox Series X 1TB console at Amazon, Argos and Jacamo. That's a saving of 25 per cent and one of the lowest-ever prices on this console.

Why we chose it: First released in 2020, the Xbox Series X is the newest and most powerful version of the console. It offers thousands of games across four generations of Xbox with backwards compatibility and boasts 12 teraflops of raw graphic processing power.

We've got deals coming out of our ears this Black Friday, just take a look at the best iPad Black Friday deals and Ring Black Friday deals.

Xbox Series X – Forza Horizon 5 bundle and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Amazon Amazon

What's the deal: Shoppers can save £128 when they buy an Xbox Series X with Forza Horizon 5, Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (there's a pattern here).

Why we chose it: This is the ultimate Black Friday bundle for gamers. Not only will you get the latest Xbox, you'll also get a varied selection of games, including the Forza Horizon 5, which comes loaded with an expansion pack, car pass, welcome pack and more.

Buy Xbox Series X, Forza Horizon 5 bundle and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for £559.98 £431.98 (save £128 or 22%) at Amazon

Xbox Series X console (refurbished)

xbox series s

What's the deal: This Black Friday, you can snag a refurbished Xbox Series X console for just £329.99 - that's a saving of £90 on the original price.

Why we chose it: Buying a refurbished model is a great way to save some extra cash, especially during Black Friday season. Before being put back on the market, this console underwent a rigorous certification process and was inspected for hardware and cosmetic quality.

Buy Xbox Series X console (refurbished) for £419.99 £329.99 (save £90 or 21%)

Xbox Series X Console & EA Sports FC 24 (Standard Edition)

Very.co.uk Very.co.uk

What's the deal: You can get your hands on an Xbox Series X console and a copy of EA Sports FC 24 for just £434, that's a saving of 110.99. Considering that EA Sports FC 24 usually retails for around £59.99, this means you're effectively getting the game for free, and then some.

Why we chose it: EA Sports FC 24 is the newest iteration of the official football game from EA Sports, featuring cutting edge technologies for realistic gameplay. Combine this with the most powerful Xbox yet and you're on to a winner.

Buy Xbox Series X Console & EA Sports FC 24 (Standard Edition) for £544.99 £434 (save £110.99 or 20%) at Very

Our RadioTimes.com experts have tried and tested the new EA Sports FC 24 — see what they thought in our EA Sports FC 24 review.

Xbox Series X Console with Diablo IV bundle

John Lewis John Lewis

What's the deal: Save £100 on a bundle including an Xbox Series X console with the next-gen action RPG experience Diablo IV.

Why we chose it: This is a huge saving on the original price of £489.99, and it comes with a two-year guarantee, free delivery and extended returns until 23rd January 2024.

Buy Xbox Series X Console with Diablo IV bundle for £489.99 £389.99 (save £100 or 20%) at John Lewis

If you're in the business of a saving, be sure to take a look at the best Black Friday TV deals.

Microsoft Xbox Series X & Xbox Replica Drinks Cooler (10 L) Bundle

Currys Currys

What's the deal: You'll get a new Xbox Series X, as well as 10L drinks cooler designed to look exactly like an Xbox, for 19 per cent less, taking the price from £539 to £419.

Why we chose it: We love the idea of a mini fridge that looks like an Xbox. It's perfect for storing beside your real Xbox so that you can keep all your drinks and snacks cool while you play. It can hold up to 10L and it even has a USB charging port for you to charge your controller or phone.

Buy Microsoft Xbox Series X & Xbox Replica Drinks Cooler (10 L) Bundle for £539 £419 (save £120 or 22%) at Currys

Best Black Friday Xbox Series S deals and bundles we've found today

Get three months of free Game Pass Ultimate with the Xbox Series S

Amazon Amazon

What's the deal: Buy the Xbox Series S from Amazon and you can get three months of free Game Pass Ultimate, giving you access to hundreds of high quality games.

Why we chose it: While there may not be a discount on the actual Xbox Series S itself, the Game Pass Ultimate usually costs £12.99 a month, meaning that this offer will save you £38.97 plus the £60 Amazon has discounted from the Xbox Series S.

Get three months of free Game Pass Ultimate with the Xbox Series S for £249 £189 (save £60 or 24%) at Amazon

To see what the Pass can get you, take a look at our guide to the new Xbox Game Pass titles you can play in November.

Get eight months' combined free Apple services with the Xbox Series S- 512 GB SSD

Currys Currys

What's the deal: Currys is offering up to five months' free Apple TV+ in addition to up to three months' free Apple Music, Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness+ when you buy the Xbox Series S at Currys.

Why we chose it: A five-month Apple TV+ subscription will normally set you back £44.95, while three months of Apple Music is £29.97, three months of Apple Arcade is £14.97 and three months of Apple Fitness+ is £29.97, bringing your savings to a whopping £119.85, plus the £60 you save on the Xbox Series S itself. That makes your total saving £179.85.

Get eight months' combined free Apple services with the Xbox Series S- 512 GB SSD for £249 £189 (save £60 or 24%) at Currys

If you're after more savings, we've collected the best Apple Music offers for November 2023.

Best Black Friday Xbox controller deals we've found today

Get 27% off Xbox Wireless Controller

Xbox

What's the deal: At Currys, you can save 27% on all Xbox Wireless Controllers, as the price has been reduced from £54.99 to £39.99. This is available in multiple colours, including hot pink and astral purple.

Why we chose it: If you need a second controller or fancy a fun new colour, now's the time to buy one.

Buy Xbox Wireless Controller for £54.99 £39.99 (save £15 or 27%) at Currys

Save £20 on Xbox Special Edition Controllers

Currys

What's the deal: Currys has also lowered the price of its special edition controllers. You can get the Sunkissed Vibes one for £15 off and the Green Remix Special Edition for £20 off.

Why we chose it: Why not treat yourself this Christmas with a brand new controller in brilliantly bright colours?

Buy Xbox Wireless Controller (Sunkissed) for £54.99 £39.99 (save £15 or 27%) at Currys

Buy Xbox Wireless Controller (Remix) for £69.99 £49.99 (save £20 or 28%) at Currys

Get £15 off Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller

Currys

What's the deal: The Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is now on sale for £109, down from £124.

Why we chose it: The Elite Series controller is even more advanced, with adjustable tension thumbsticks, shorter hair trigger locks, a wrap-around rubberised grip and up to 40 hours battery life.

Buy Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller for £124 £109 (save £15 or 12%) at Currys

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest reviews, insights and offers, covering everything from TVs to new gaming tech. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Best Black Friday Xbox game deals in the UK today

Save 50% on AEW: Fight Forever at GAME

GAME GAME

What's the deal: GAME has reduced the price of AEW: Fight Forever from £49.99 to £24.98, giving customers a saving of £25.01 or 50 per cent.

Why we chose it: There's a reason they call it All Elite Wrestling. This Xbox game combines that arcade-wrestler feel with the innovative and tandem offensive movers of professional wrestlers. And for 50% off, this is a steal.

Buy AEW: Fight Forever for £49.99 £24.98 (save £25.01 or 50%) at GAME

Get £26 off Hogwarts Legacy

Very.co.uk Very.co.uk

What's the deal: Very.co.uk has reduced the price of Hogwarts Legacy for Xbox Series X from £64.99 to £28.99, allowing customers to save £36 or 56 per cent.

Why we chose it: Have you ever wanted to jump straight into a Harry Potter book? We know we have. Well, now you can do just that with Hogwarts Legacy, as you embark on an adventure as a pupil at Hogwarts all the way back in the 1800s. Let's get that mischief managed.

Buy Hogwarts Legacy for £64.99 £28.99 (save £36 or 56%) at Very.co.uk

Save 23% on Mortal Kombat I

Very.co.uk Very.co.uk

What's the deal: Gamers can now pick up a copy of Mortal Kombat I for £49.99. That's a saving of £15 on the original price of £64.99.

Why we chose it: Mortal Kombat I is the latest installation in the Mortal Kombat series, introducing a reborn Mortal Kombat universe created by the Fire God Liu Kang. Get it while it's discounted!

Buy Mortal Kombat I for £64.99 £49.99 (save £15 or 23%) at Very.co.uk

For more Black Friday tech deals, we've put together guides to the best Apple iPad Black Friday deals, best Kindle Black Friday deals and the best Ring Black Friday deals.

Advertisement

Want to check out the latest in VR technology? Check out the best Meta Quest 3 Black Friday deals, as well as will there be PlayStation Portal Black Friday deals and will there be Steam Deck Black Friday deals?