Hurry! Bag a free LG TV worth £369 with these Virgin Media Black Friday deals
You can grab an LG smart TV for free with selected Virgin Media TV bundles this Black Friday. This flash sale is only available for limited time though, read on for the details.
Level up your living room with this stand-out Black Friday flash sale from Virgin Media. If you buy one of the included TV bundles this Black Friday, you’ll get a fantastic 4K LG smart TV thrown into the deal.
There’s been plenty said about fake Black Friday deals this year — with Which reporting that 85% of deals were cheaper in the six months before the event — but this is a real Black Friday bargain. If you’re looking to pick up a new TV package, this is the perfect opportunity to do so and get a smart TV at the same time.
The 43-inch 4K LG set offered in the deal is worth £369, and it’s a smart TV, so there’s plenty of functionality and compatibility with your favourite streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime and more. If you’re looking to pick up a streaming service this Black Friday too, take a look at our Black Friday streaming deals page, which explains several phone plans, including streaming subscriptions. They could be the perfect partner to a new smart TV.
In our best TV to buy guide, we generally recommend getting hold of a 4K set if you’re on the hunt for a new TV. This is a great chance to pick one up as part of a Black Friday bundle.
Why is 4K important? Generally, 4K is a huge step forward in picture quality, and most newer sets are now being manufactured with 4K quality. The name comes from the 3840 x 2160 pixels of definition that these televisions offer, compared to the 1920 x 1080 of standard HD. Check out our what is a 4K TV article for a closer look at what you can expect from a 4K TV.
There are a variety of plans on offer, catering to whatever sort of TV package you want. Whether movie and entertainment-focused, filled with sport or with an O2 SIM card. Plus, if the free TV doesn’t suit you, there’s the option to grab a £250 bill credit instead.
Take a look at the packages listed below for all your options, links and buying information.
After more deals updates? Don’t miss our live Black Friday deals coverage today.
Black Friday Virgin Media TV deals
Whether you’re a sports fan, a movie buff, or a stickler for the fastest internet speeds, Virgin Media has an option for you. Check out the plans below for the Black Friday deals, which include that 4K LG smart TV and follow the links for more information.
- £59 per month | Bigger bundle + Movies: over 200 channels, including BT Sport, Sky Cinema HD & 11 kids’ channels. Plus ultrafast fibre broadband with an average speed of 362Mbps and weekend calls. Plus free TV.
- £72 per month | Bigger bundle + Sports: over 195 channels, including BT Sport & Sky Sports HD, ultrafast fibre with an average speed of 108Mbps. Plus weekend calls. TV included.
- £79 per month | Bigger bundle + Sports & Movies: over 210 channels, including BT Sport, Sky Sports and Sky Cinema HD. Plus ultrafast fibre with an average speed of 108Mbps and weekend calls. Plus free TV.
- £89 per month | Ultimate Volt bundle: over 230 channels, including BT Sport, Sky Sports and Sky Cinema in HD. Plus lightning fibre with an average speed of 630Mbps and anytime calls and an unlimited O2 SIM. Plus free TV.
