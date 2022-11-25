As train fares seem to get more and more expensive, it's not surprising that rail tickets and Railcards are very popular during Black Friday. In fact, Trainline offers one of the most exciting Black Friday sales out there, and discounts on Railcards were one of the most popular deals last year.

When you first think of Black Friday , you probably think of shoppers hunting for TV deals or other tech and gadgets, but pretty much all types of products and services now see their prices slashed during the shopping event. This year, we're seeing increased demand for Black Friday flight deals and Black Friday theatre tickets , but we'd encourage you not to overlook train tickets.

Clearly, Trainline is anticipating the same in 2022. The site hosted a countdown to Black Friday, bringing all the fun of New Year's Eve to Black Friday. Unlike many other brands, Trainline has waited until today, Black Friday itself, to launch its deals. With Railcard discounts and fares for under a tenner, we think they are well worth the wait!

But first, just a bit of advice from us – there are train strikes scheduled throughout November 2022, December 2022 and January 2023, so make sure you check before you travel and try to plan your journeys around the strike days to avoid your trip being disrupted.

Here are the best deals to be found at Trainline this Black Friday, helping you save today and beyond.

Shop Trainline's Black Friday sale

Black Friday Railcard deals: save £20 and get £15 off your first journey

Having a Railcard is the best way to save money on train tickets all year round. There's a wide range to choose from mostly depending on age. We recommend that you buy three years at once, which usually means you can save £20 on the price. Since they cost £30, that's nearly a whole year for free.

16-25 Railcard | £90 £70 for three years at Trainline

| £70 for three years at Trainline Senior Railcard | £90 £70 for three years at Trainline

| £70 for three years at Trainline Family and Friends Railcard | £90 £70 for three years at Trainline

For Black Friday you can also get £15 off your first journey with your new railcard. You'll get a personal discount code once you've bought the code, and you'll be free to use it on a journey to wherever you want. Just make sure you make use of the code before the end of December 2022.

Buy a Railcard and save £15 on a journey at Trainline

Most popular train journeys to book on Black Friday

Whether you want to make a saving on a one-off trip, maybe a city break or a trip to the seaside, or you want to find a deal on the commute you make every day, we want to make sure you save some money. Tickets at the lowest prices do tend to sell out quickly, so act fast so you don't miss out.

Here are the most popular train journeys that people have booked in the past to check on Black Friday.

London to Manchester from £22.80

This is a very popular journey, especially as people head home to family and loved ones for the festive season. A two-hour journey, getting to Manchester by train can be very expensive, but you can now get tickets from as little as £22.80 for a single. We even spotted a ticket available for £16.70 but it was very early in the morning!

Buy tickets from London to Manchester at Trainline

Birmingham to London from £6.50

To travel over 100 miles for under £7 on the train is a pretty great deal. Tickets can cost over £30 typically, especially when purchased last minute, so make sure you act fast to secure your ticket at the lowest possible price.

Buy tickets from Birmingham to London at Trainline

London to Edinburgh from £26.90

This is one of the longer train journey you can do at high speed in the UK. Of course there are much longer ones – we're looking at you, Aberdeen to Penzance – but you'd be hard pressed to find such a long journey at this low price.

Tickets from London to Edinburgh can easily stretch into triple figures, so if you're planning a trip to Scotland this is a perfect deal for you.

Buy tickets from London to Edinburgh at Trainline

Leeds to Scarborough from £10.20

Whether you're heading for a day trip away or a weekend by the sea, you can now reach the famous Scarborough Seafront at a seriously low cost. The journey from Leeds to Scarborough normally take about 1 hour and 20 minutes, and you'll be travelling on the TransPennine Express.

Buy tickets from Leeds to Scarborough at Trainline

London to Brighton from £5.50

If you fancy a day down by the sea, exploring the shops in the Lanes and eating fish and chips on the beach, this is the deal for you.

Train journeys to Brighton from London typically take around an hour and a half, and can cost up to £20, which makes this a really great deal.

Buy tickets from London to Brighton at Trainline

We're here to make sure you get the best savings this Black Friday.