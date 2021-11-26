Ticketmaster reveals 50% off Black Friday tickets on Jack Whitehall and more

These days you can find a Black Friday deal on nearly enough everything. Not that we’re complaining, but it does make it more difficult to weed out the actually decent price drops. For help there, do head to our Black Friday live coverage.

Now, back to this offer. We’re happy to report that Ticketmaster has just launched a limited-time Black Friday sale on a whole host of shows, from comedy to musicals. As we said, it’s not just iPhone Black Friday deals, and the like – tickets, experience gifts and services all get the Black Friday treatment, too.

The Ticketmaster Black Friday sale is kicks off at 9am this morning and is well-timed if you’re getting through your Christmas shopping or are planning some days or evenings out during the festive period.

One festive highlight is 50% off selected tickets to Jack Whitehall’s ‘How to Survive Christmas’ tour. He’s bringing along his hilarious father, Michael, and his incredibly (and quite surprisingly) good-natured and patient mother, Hilary. If you’ve seen the Whitehalls on escapades around the UK and abroad in Travels with My Father, we’re sure you can expect similar banter and quips between the family members.

This tour follows Jack’s recent bestselling book ‘How to Survive Family Holidays’, which is incidentally also on sale for Black Friday. It’s now just £10 on Amazon, down from £18.99.

Tickets and tours included in Ticketmaster’s Black Friday sale

What other shows are on offer? Here’s a taste of some of the best discounts in Ticketmaster’s Black Friday sale. Many tours are taking place around the UK, so do remember to check the venue location.

Update: On some of these pages, the Black Friday discounts aren’t immediately obvious. If you can’t see the discounted tickets and Ticketmaster says ‘Full Price Ticket’, click on it to reveal the Black Friday offer underneath. Note, that some premium tickets may be excluded from the promotion.

Tickets with up to 50% off or 2 for the price of 1 deals

There are also some brilliant half price offers for child-friendly shows, too. Don’t miss L.O.L. Surprise! Live and Toy Story Live In Concert.

Selected tickets with no booking fee

There are plenty more offers included in Ticketmaster’s Black Friday sale. For more deals, head to their Black Friday ticket offers page.

