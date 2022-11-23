The home of all things live events, whether that be music concerts, musicals, stand-up comedy or interactive performances, has huge savings across the board. There are 2-4-1 deals, up to 56 per cent off theatre shows, and pay no fees on selected events.

There are plenty of experiences to choose from, such as tribute acts like Guns 2 Roses and L1nkn P4rk, Christmas events like Snowman and the Snowdog and Sara’s Crafting Christmas, as well as live music performances from Status Quo and Aled Jones.

If you want to book an experience for you and a loved one to do together, Ticketmaster’s Black Friday sale is the perfect opportunity to do it.

So, enough of us chatting away! Let’s see some of the fantastic deals.

Shop all Ticketmaster Black Friday offers

For great savings, our Black Friday deals page is the place to be. Take a look at the Virgin Experience Days Black Friday deals and the Buyagift Black Friday deals.

Best Ticketmaster Black Friday deals at a glance

Top 2-4-1 and up to 56% off Ticketmaster savings

Pay no fees on West End shows

Shop all Ticketmaster Black Friday offers

Best Ticketmaster Black Friday discounts

2-4-1 on Prue Leith: Nothing in Moderation tickets

Channel 4

The Great British Bake Off judge is heading off around the UK and Ireland on an exciting tour titled Prue Leith: Nothing in Moderation. In the live shows, Prue will be sharing with the audience funny anecdotes, her successes and failures, and advice about being a successful restaurateur and businesswoman.

Buy Prue Leith: Nothing in Moderation tickets at Ticketmaster

2-4-1 on Aled Jones & Russell Watson

aledandrussell.com

Two great classical vocalists, Aled Jones and Russell Watson have teamed up yet again for a brand-new Christmas album. You’ll be able to see the two performers over the festive period as they travel the UK singing their versions of classic Christmas songs, and just generally spreading festive joy!

More like this

Buy Aled Jones & Russell Watson tickets at Ticketmaster

Get 20% off Cirque du Soleil: Kurios tickets

Cirque du Soleil

The UK premiere of Cirque du Soleil: Kurios is happening in London in 2023, and for a limited time only, you can get up to 20 per cent off tickets.

If you’re familiar with Cirque du Soleil, you’ll know Kurios is bound to be a weird and wonderful experience. This particular circus performance follows the story of a 19th century inventor who creates a time machine and uses it to reinvent everything around him with a steampunk edge.

Buy Cirque du Soleil: Kurios tickets from £61.50 £48 at Ticketmaster

Save over half price on My Fair Lady tickets

Ticketmaster

The 1964 romance starring Audrey Hepburn is one of our favourite films of all times, so we’re thrilled it has a stage adaptation, and we’re even more thrilled tickets have up to 56 per cent off! My Fair Lady is a touring production, so be sure to look out for seats in your hometown.

Buy My Fair Lady tickets at Ticketmaster

Bag half price Status Quo tickets

Ticketmaster

Bag tickets for Status Quo’s current UK tour, Out Out Quoing, with special guest Shakin’ Stevens (we’re surely it’s too early for him to perform his Christmas song, but we can dream).

With an incredible 33 studio albums behind them, Status Quo won’t be short of fantastic material to share with you on their tour - and with 50 per cent off tickets, there’s no better time to bag tickets to see the English rockers live.

Buy Status Quo tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

For more top experiences in London and across the UK, check out Black Friday theatre ticket deals, the best West End shows, and the best UK Christmas markets.