Sky's sale is well under way and among the deals is an 18-month contract for Sky Stream, Sky Entertainment and Netflix for just £19 a month, and a mobile offer which sees you bag the new iPhone 15 from £25 a month.

Save over £125 with Sky's Black Friday TV and Netflix bundle deal

New Sky customers can enjoy Sky's lowest-ever price for Sky Stream, Sky Entertainment and Netflix. Instead of the usual £26 per month, deal hunters can snap up this bundle for just £19 per month over 18 months.

With Sky Stream, there's no need for a Sky dish, you simply stream over your Wi-Fi. Netflix now starts at £4.99 for the Standard plan with adverts, before jumping to £10.99 for the normal Standard plan. This makes combining both Sky and Netflix an affordable choice.

Want to know what's even better? Sky knows that many people already have a Netflix subscription, so it's made it easy for new Sky customers to bring their existing Netflix profile with them. Whether you're obsessed with The Crown or more into The Witcher, your Netflix streaming history and personalised recommendations will not be lost. Hurrah!

The RadioTimes.com Technology team is always on the lookout for Sky savings throughout the year, but it's safe to say that Sky's latest offers are some of the best we've seen this year. For more Sky discounts, keep an eye on our Sky Sports offers and Sky Glass deals round-ups.

Get Sky Stream, Sky Entertainment and Netflix from £19 a month

More great Sky Black Friday offers

Looking for broadband too? Make the most of Sky's Black Friday sale with savings on Netflix, TV and Superfast or Full Fibre broadband bundles.

When does Sky's Black Friday sale end?

If you're still deciding, it's worth knowing that Sky's Black Friday sale will linger a little longer past Cyber Monday (27th November) and draw to a close on 30th November.

Shop Sky's Black Friday sale

Advertisement

If there are still more items on your shopping list, be sure to check our full guide answering 'when does Black Friday end?', helpfully broken down by each major retailer.