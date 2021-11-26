PS5 stock: GameByte is your best bet for a PS5 on Black Friday

The PlayStation 5 has been notoriously hard to find since its release last November – but there could still be a chance to get one this Black Friday.

Sony’s popular gaming console became available via the website GameByte as it held a live shopping event on Facebook this afternoon.

The Facebook Live event started around 5pm UK time, and we were told PS5 stock would be available approximately one hour into the stream. That appeared to be accurate, although it appears the stock may have been limited as was quickly showing as sold out. It was a bundle with multiple games, including FIFA 22 and Resident Evil Village, priced at £799.95.

Our team of tech writers and experts have been monitoring for Black Friday PS5 deals so also keep an eye on our page that is listing all available offers.

There are two types of PlayStation 5 console currently available – a disc edition (RRP £449.99) and a digital edition (RRP £359). The difference between the two consoles is that one has a disc drive to play physical copies of games.

While stock has remained scarce since launch, UK retailers such as GAME, Very and Amazon have had semi-regular console drops. They still typically sell out fast, even the more expensive bundles that come with extra games or accessories.

GameByte has launched a series of promotions during Black Friday this year, now offering up to 70% off games, accessories and toys on its website. The deals will last from today until the 29th of November, also known as Cyber Monday.

If you can’t get a console at GameByte, there may still be hope. The stock tracking sleuths over at the PS5 Stock UK Twitter account have teased that the UK retailer GAME appeared to be receiving consoles, and a drop could be imminent.

While it’s far from certain, PS5 Stock UK noted that GAME’s PS5 release date was showing as the 9th of December, with some deliveries shipped by the 3rd of December. It said the timings indicated the next drop could happen around the 30th of November, but it was also possible that the release could coincide with Black Friday.

Where is best to look for PS5 stock?

There are several key retailers that often get PS5 stock if you can’t make it work at GAME or GameByte:

If you manage to get a PS5 console, here’s the best PS5 accessories and best PS5 games available right now. If you’re sick of looking for stock and want an alternative, here’s why you should consider the Xbox Series S.