If you use the code ‘Slim20’ at checkout, the price of the PS5 Slim will be reduced to £549, which is £20 off (or four per cent) its original RRP of £479.

We know this may not sound like much, but that’s £20 you could put towards a new game, controller, or other piece of gaming tech – remember that there’s huge savings right now in our best PS5 Black Friday deals page, such as 40 per cent off games like EA Sports FC 24 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III or £20 off DualSense Wireless controllers.

The PS5 Slim is available for pre-order with general sale starting from Wednesday, 29th November.

This new console shares all the power, speed and graphics quality of the regular PS5, only thinner and lighter in look. For an in-depth look at the PS5 Slim’s specifications, here’s our PS5 Slim Release Date Page.

So, there you have it, remember to use the code ‘Slim20’ at checkout to snap up this Currys exclusive. You won’t see the deal listed anywhere on the site but trust us, it will work.

Pre-order the PS5 for £479 £459 (save £20 or 4%) at Currys

Where can I get the PS5 Slim deal?

This PS5 Slim deal is exclusive to Currys so you won’t be able to find it anywhere else. Of course, you can still pre-order the console at other gaming and tech retailers such as GAME and PlayStation itself, but that will be for the RRP of £479.

How long will the Currys PS5 Slim deal last?

The Currys PS5 Slim deal is a Black Friday exclusive. It started at 00:01 this morning (Friday, 24th November) and will end at 11:59pm tonight. So you’ve only got one day to make up your mind.

