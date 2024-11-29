It's an unlikely source we know, but EE has been expanding into a tech retailer since last year, and right now they're selling the Pro for £659.

In case stocks run low, there is also a £35 saving from toy store Hamleys and smaller £10 saving from the likes of John Lewis and Argos.

The PS5 Pro officially went on sale on 7th November with a number of hardware improvements compared to the PS5 Slim. For this model, Sony focused on three major improvements: Console performance optimisation, the improvement of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), and Advanced Ray Tracing.

All of which in a nutshell means the graphics will be cleaner, sharper and faster. Here's how you can buy one for less.

Buy PS5 Pro for £699.99 £659 (save £40.99 or 5%) at EE

If you're looking for something cheaper, check out the PS5 Slim Black Friday UK deals and PSVR2 Black Friday deal.

Which UK retailers have the PS5 Pro Black Friday deal?

PS5 Pro with controller. Amazon

Now this is where it gets a bit confusing. A range of retailers currently have discounts for the PS5 Pro, but none of them are the same price.

The cheapest offer we've found is at EE for £659 – that's a £40 saving.

Next, you have Hamleys, who has reduced the Pro to £664.99. This is then followed by a trio of shops – John Lewis, Very, and Argos – who have all lowered the Pro to £689.99.

In case stocks run low, here's a full list of where you can buy it for less:

How long will the PS5 Pro Black Friday deal last?

Black Friday will officially end on Monday 2nd December (Cyber Monday), so we imagine the deals will drop off then.

However, PlayStation's official sale will end on 12th December.

Best PS5 Pro Black Friday bundles we've seen so far

Alongside the discount, we've also seen a few good bundles on the PS5 Pro.

PS5 Pro and DualSense Edge Wireless Controller | £879

Very

What's the deal: You can get the new PS5 Pro alongside a DualSense Edge Controller, this normally costs £199.99 so you're saving £20.

Why we chose it: If you want premium graphics and a premium controller, these two devices are the best PlayStation has made.

Buy PS5 Pro and DualSense Edge Wireless Controller for £879 at Very

PS5 Pro and Arctis 7P+ Wireless 7.1 Gaming Headset Bundle | £789

Currys

What's the deal: This bundle contains the PS5 Pro and a pair or Arctis 7P+ Wireless 7.1 Gaming Headset for £789.

Why we chose it: Although not official PlayStation headphones, the Artics come with 7.1 virtual surround sound and are fully compatible with PS5's Tempest 3D Audio too. Plus, they have a noise-cancelling microphone.

Buy PS5 Pro and Arctis 7P+ Wireless 7.1 Gaming Headset Bundle for £789 at Currys

PS5 Pro and & Gift Card (£50) Bundle | £739

Currys

What's the deal: This bundle features the PS5 Pro and a special £50 PlayStation gift card.

Why we chose it: If the new PS5 Pro is a present for someone, the addition of a £50 gift card is the cherry on top as they can spend it on whatever game or accessory they choose.

Buy PS5 Pro and and Gift Card (£50) Bundle for £739 at Currys

Get 10% off when you buy a PlayStation console and additional wireless controller

Chesnot/Getty Images. Chesnot/Getty Images

What's the deal: At Currys, you can snag 10% off when you buy an additional controller with any PlayStation console. So if you buy the PS5 Pro and an extra controller, simply use the code "PLAYER2" at checkout and watch your basket reduce by 10%.

Why we chose it: This is a great bundle if you're planning to buy a console and an extra controller at the same time.

Save 10% when you buy an additional controller with any console at Currys

