The Meta Quest is arguably the best VR headset around. In fact, it's been voted the best many times. Whether you're playing party games like Beat Saber, or working through classics that've been given the VR treatment like Resident Evil 4, the Meta Quest is the best way to do it.

If you're a fan of VR or a fan of gaming in general, there's a chance you'll be curious about any Black Friday deals with regards to the widely-praised Meta Quest 2 headset (formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2).

It isn't cheap, though, but luckily Black Friday is just ahead! We've compiled some of the best Black Friday deals for the Meta Quest 2.

Where are the Meta Quest 2 deals this Black Friday?

As part of Amazon's Black Friday sale, there are two Meta Quest 2 bundles to consider at the moment, both of which include Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 VR as part of the deal.

Over at Amazon, the 128GB version of the headset is now down to £349 (billed as a saving of £51), and the 256GB version is now just £429 (listed as a saving of £71).

Whether you want the extra storage or not, this is a great deal for fans of action horror who like to move, and don't mind adding a bit of fear to their workout!

Elsewhere, Currys also has a decent deal offering a free copy of rhythm-sword-sim Beat Saber, as well as six months of Apple TV, when you buy the smaller 128GB headset for £399.

And John Lewis, too, are offering a free redemption of Beat Saber and a two-year guarantee. That's when you buy the 265GB headset for £499.99.

For our money, the deals at Amazon are the best ones on offer at the moment! So, if you want a Meta Quest 2 headset this Black Friday, that's where we'd recommend going.

