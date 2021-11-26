This standout LG TV is perfect for gamers and £600 cheaper for Black Friday

Console gamers are often eyeing up bigger and better tellies, eager to pull the trigger on a purchase that will allow them to behold their beloved interactive entertainment in the highest fidelity possible. And every now and again, a deal comes along that makes that long-dreamed-about televisual upgrade actually feel possible.

Advertisement

Today, as the Black Friday deals continue to pour in on the official Black Friday date, we’ve spotted one particular TV deal that is sure to look very tempting for anyone in that boat: over at Currys, you can get a whopping £600 off the LG OLED65C14LB 65″ Smart 4K TV. The name is a mouthful (although you could call it the LG C1 if you prefer), but the quality on offer here is top-tier stuff.

Looking for gifts for gamers? Check out our tech gifts guide.

Whether your console of choice is a PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S or Nintendo Switch, this deal is one that you should seriously consider. Heck, even if you’re playing on a Sega Mega Drive, this is the telly you’ll want to be doing it on.

That’s because, as our TV expert Steve May explained in his LG OLED65C1 review, this model boasts “an advanced feature set that makes it particularly appealing to serious console gamers. It’s smarter than the average flatscreen, thanks to features like ThinQ AI and Deep Learning, which are both trained to enhance its AV performance and usability.”

It’s even got a dedicated Game Optimizer mode which allows you to tweak the settings for the best possible experience, reaching 4K resolutions and frame rates of up to 120fps. At the moment, only the most powerful consoles can hit those levels, making this a strongly future-proofed purchase for gamers that live at the bleeding edge of technology.

Buy the LG OLED65C14LB 65” Smart 4K TV | £2299 £1699 at Currys (save £600 or 26%)

Note: Currys is comparing this Black Friday price to the TV’s original RRP of £2299, which was active in July and August this year. However, it’s worth noting that Currys was selling this model for £1799 at the time of our review in early November. This is a £600 discount compared to the summer price, or a £100 discount compared to the price a few weeks ago.

Very, Argos and John Lewis have price-matched Currys’ LG C1 deal

As is often the case with big Black Friday deals, there is a bit of price-matching going on here, and Currys isn’t the only option you have if you want to get the 65-inch LG C1 telly and this lovely Black Friday price. This time around, you’ll find the same price at Very, Argos and John Lewis.

This Black Friday price-matching is a good thing for gamers and the wider community of shoppers. It means that if you’re looking to buy more than one thing, you should be able to bundle together a number of deals at the same retailer, rather than having to order each individual item from different places.

Read more on Black Friday 2021

Our team of tech enthusiasts will be closely monitoring the deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year to bring you the best offers and discounts. For more on the busy sales period, take a look at our comprehensive deals coverage:

Advertisement

Most offers will continue until early next week, so bookmark our Cyber Monday 2021 guide for later. For the latest updates, head to our live Black Friday deals coverage.