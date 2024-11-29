As usual, we haven't seen any deals from Apple itself – as we covered in does Apple do Black Friday? – but that doesn't mean we won't see discounts on their products, for instance, we've also seen the best iPad Black Friday deals, Apple Watch Black Friday deals and MacBook Black Friday deals.

Below we've assembled a list of the very best AirPods deals, from the AirPods 4th gen to even the AirPods Pro, and if you want the TLDR version, the best deal we've found is £50 off the Apple AirPods (3rd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case.

Where to buy Apple AirPods on Black Friday

The official Apple site doesn't run its own Black Friday sale, so for AirPods savings, you're best bet is turning to other retailers such as John Lewis or Very. Here's a list of the retailers currently promoting Black Friday deals on AirPods:

Apple AirPods Black Friday deals at a glance

Best Apple AirPods Black Friday deals from UK sales

Get £50 off the Apple AirPods (3rd generation)

Apple

What's the deal: You can get £50 off the AirPods (3rd generation) with a MagSafe Charging Case at Currys, taking the cost down to £129. You can also save £40 on the same pair at Very.

Why we chose it: A £50 discount is certainly nothing to sneer at for these wireless earbuds, which come with immersive Spatial Audio and a sweat and water-resistant casing. Plus, they last for up to six hours off a single charge, or up to 30 hours when you have a Lightning Charging Case.

Save 10% on the new Apple AirPods (4th generation)

New Apple AirPods 4th Gen model Apple

What's the deal: The new 4th generation AirPods are available for 10% off. This is for the standard model and the more expensive Active Noise Cancellation model. They now cost £116.10 and £161.10 respectively.

Why we chose it: The AirPods (4th generation) only came out in September and they boast improved Personal Spatial Audio and the comfiest design yet. Plus they have a transparency mode, which automatically lowers the volume of your music when you're having a conversation, and adaptive audio, which automatically reduces environmental noise.

Get £50 off the Apple AirPods Pro 2

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) at Apple Apple

What's the deal: The AirPods Pro are now on sale for £50 off, taking the price from £229 to £179.

Why we chose it: We're a big fan of the AirPods pro owing to their comfy, ergonomic fit, Active Noise Cancellation and Adaptive Audio, which automatically tailors the noise control for you based on your surroundings.

Save £70 on the Apple AirPods Max

Apple

What's the deal: The AirPods Max are available for a whopping £70 off, taking the cost from £499 to £429. You can also buy the special edition Starlight colour for £449 at Very.

Why we chose it: These fashionable over the ear headphones give you 20 hours of listening as well as featuring high-fidelity audio and a H1 chip that ensures faster connectivity with Apple devices.

Get three months' free Apple Music when you buy Apple AirPods

Oscar Wong/Getty Images

What's the deal: When you buy any set of AirPods from John Lewis, you can get three months of Apple Music for free.

Why we chose it: Apple Music normally costs £10.99 a month but you also get the first month free, so you're saving over £20 with this deal.

Get three months' free Apple Music when you buy Apple AirPods at John Lewis

Get four months' free Apple TV+ when you buy Apple AirPods

Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and Brendan Hunt in Ted Lasso season 3. Apple TV+

What's the deal: On the other side of the internet, you can get four months of Apple TV+ for free when you buy AirPods from Currys.

Why we chose it: If you plan to spend your AirPods time watching TV on trains instead of listening to music, this deal is the clear choice.

Get four months' free Apple TV+ when you buy Apple AirPods at Currys

