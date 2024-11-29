The Apple AirPods 4 have already dropped to lowest-ever price in Black Friday sales
There's nothing sweeter than the sound of AirPods deals this Black Friday.
Black Friday is finally here and we've found a range of offers on the much-loved Apple AirPods – sound good?
Similar to last year, retailers like Very, John Lewis and Amazon have all put major discounts on Apple's flagship wireless earbuds, with some models dropping as low as £99.
As usual, we haven't seen any deals from Apple itself – as we covered in does Apple do Black Friday? – but that doesn't mean we won't see discounts on their products, for instance, we've also seen the best iPad Black Friday deals, Apple Watch Black Friday deals and MacBook Black Friday deals.
Below we've assembled a list of the very best AirPods deals, from the AirPods 4th gen to even the AirPods Pro, and if you want the TLDR version, the best deal we've found is £50 off the Apple AirPods (3rd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case.
Make sure you also check out the HMV Black Friday sale and Black Friday start and end dates.
Jump to:
- Where to buy AirPods on Black Friday
- AirPods Black Friday deals at a glance
- Best AirPods Black Friday deals
Where to buy Apple AirPods on Black Friday
The official Apple site doesn't run its own Black Friday sale, so for AirPods savings, you're best bet is turning to other retailers such as John Lewis or Very. Here's a list of the retailers currently promoting Black Friday deals on AirPods:
- Shop AirPods deals at Very
- Shop AirPods deals at John Lewis
- Shop AirPods deals at Amazon
- Shop AirPods deals at Curry
- Shop AirPods deals at JD Williams
- Shop AirPods deals at AO
Apple AirPods Black Friday deals at a glance
- Apple AirPods (4th generation) |
£129£116.10 (save £12.90 or 10%)
- Apple AirPods (3rd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case |
£179£129 (save £50 or 27%)
- Apple AirPods (4th generation) with Active Noise Cancellation|
£179£161.10 (save £17.90 or 10%)
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) |
£229£179 (save £50 or 21%)
- Apple AirPods Max |
£499£429 (save £70 or 14%)
- Apple AirPods Max (Starlight) |
£499£449 (save £50 or 10%)
- Get three months' free Apple Music when you buy Apple AirPods
- Get four months' free Apple TV+ when you buy Apple AirPods
Best Apple AirPods Black Friday deals from UK sales
Get £50 off the Apple AirPods (3rd generation)
What's the deal: You can get £50 off the AirPods (3rd generation) with a MagSafe Charging Case at Currys, taking the cost down to £129. You can also save £40 on the same pair at Very.
Why we chose it: A £50 discount is certainly nothing to sneer at for these wireless earbuds, which come with immersive Spatial Audio and a sweat and water-resistant casing. Plus, they last for up to six hours off a single charge, or up to 30 hours when you have a Lightning Charging Case.
- Buy Apple AirPods (3rd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case for
£179£129 (save £50 or 27%) at Currys
- Buy Apple AirPods (3rd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case for
£179£139 (save £40 or 22%) at Very
Save 10% on the new Apple AirPods (4th generation)
What's the deal: The new 4th generation AirPods are available for 10% off. This is for the standard model and the more expensive Active Noise Cancellation model. They now cost £116.10 and £161.10 respectively.
Why we chose it: The AirPods (4th generation) only came out in September and they boast improved Personal Spatial Audio and the comfiest design yet. Plus they have a transparency mode, which automatically lowers the volume of your music when you're having a conversation, and adaptive audio, which automatically reduces environmental noise.
- Buy Apple AirPods (4th generation) for
£129£116.10 (save £12.90 or 10%) at John Lewis
- Buy Apple AirPods (4th generation) for
£129£116.10 (save £12.90 or 10%) at Amazon
- Buy Apple AirPods (4th generation) with Active Noise Cancellation for
£179£161.10 (save £17.90 or 10%) at Very
- Buy Apple AirPods (4th generation) with Active Noise Cancellation for
£179£161.10 (save £17.90 or 10%) at Amazon
Get £50 off the Apple AirPods Pro 2
What's the deal: The AirPods Pro are now on sale for £50 off, taking the price from £229 to £179.
Why we chose it: We're a big fan of the AirPods pro owing to their comfy, ergonomic fit, Active Noise Cancellation and Adaptive Audio, which automatically tailors the noise control for you based on your surroundings.
- Buy Apple AirPods Pro 2 for
£229£179 (save £50 or 21%) at Very
- Buy Apple AirPods Pro 2 for
£229£179 (save £50 or 21%) at Amazon
Save £70 on the Apple AirPods Max
What's the deal: The AirPods Max are available for a whopping £70 off, taking the cost from £499 to £429. You can also buy the special edition Starlight colour for £449 at Very.
Why we chose it: These fashionable over the ear headphones give you 20 hours of listening as well as featuring high-fidelity audio and a H1 chip that ensures faster connectivity with Apple devices.
- Buy Apple AirPods Max for
£499£429 (save £70 or 14%) at Currys
- Buy Apple AirPods Max (Starlight) for
£499£449 (save £50 or 10%) at Very
Get three months' free Apple Music when you buy Apple AirPods
What's the deal: When you buy any set of AirPods from John Lewis, you can get three months of Apple Music for free.
Why we chose it: Apple Music normally costs £10.99 a month but you also get the first month free, so you're saving over £20 with this deal.
Get three months' free Apple Music when you buy Apple AirPods at John Lewis
Get four months' free Apple TV+ when you buy Apple AirPods
What's the deal: On the other side of the internet, you can get four months of Apple TV+ for free when you buy AirPods from Currys.
Why we chose it: If you plan to spend your AirPods time watching TV on trains instead of listening to music, this deal is the clear choice.
Get four months' free Apple TV+ when you buy Apple AirPods at Currys
For more Black Friday deals, here's the PS5 Black Friday discount, Meta Quest 3 Black Friday discount and Nintendo Switch Black Friday discount.