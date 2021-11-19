John Lewis Black Friday sale: deals go live on Apple, Samsung and LG

John Lewis has launched a portion of its Black Friday discounts today, proving the event is no longer just one day of sales – the gigantic discount offering seems to get longer every year. Our expert team is casting an eye over the site and its competitors to see which deals are worth your cash.

With a great price-matching policy and a broad range of tech products, John Lewis will be one of the main websites to shop during Black Friday deals.

Expect to see deals across popular items such as home appliances and TVs, along with tech like AirPods Pro and Nintendo Switch from the high-street store. Offers will start in the coming weeks and last until at least Cyber Monday 2021.

Last year due to you-know-what, we shifted away from real-life stores in favour of online shopping. According to SEMrush research, “buy online” searches increased by 50% from 2019 to 2020 – and while shops are now back open, it’s expected that many shoppers will continue to do their Black Friday shopping online this year.

John Lewis is one of the few retailers to still do both in-store and online sales and is expected to do the same again in 2021. Make sure to keep this page bookmarked, as we’ll be updating it constantly once the tech and gadget savings begin.

Black Friday is a great opportunity to treat yourself to that product you’ve been eying up for months. It’s also one of the last chances to find a good deal before Christmas, so here’s what you need to know ahead of the John Lewis sale next month.

John Lewis Black Friday deals: best deals today

Samsung Galaxy S21 | £769 £649 (save £120 or 16%)

What’s the deal: You can save £120 on Samsung’s impressive smartphone, the Galaxy S21. That’s a 16% saving.

Why we chose it: Our expert team rate the Samsung Galaxy S21 family of phones highly. This is a great chance to pick one up for less. If you’d like more info on the full range, take a look at our Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Plus vs Ultra page.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Smartphone | £769 £649 (save £120 or 16%)

Apple AirPods Pro | £239 £199 (save £40 or 17%)

What’s the deal: This is a great chance to save some money on Apple’s best set of wireless earbuds. The AirPods Pro are down from £239 to £199 in the John Lewis Black Friday sale.

Why we chose it: The AirPods Pro are a fantastic set of wireless earbuds that were only released this year. This is a great opportunity to save some money on their hefty RRP. For more info, check out our full Apple AirPods Pro review.

Apple AirPods Pro | £239 £199 (save £40 or 17%)

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch 256GB (2021) | £849 £799 (save £50 or 6%)

What’s the deal: This 11-inch 2021 iPad Pro is down from £849 to £799. It’s not the biggest saving in the world, but this is still a fresh new product from Apple, so any saving is a good one.

Why we chose it: The iPad Pro impressed us in testing, bagging a rare five-star review in our full Apple iPad Pro review.

Beats Solo 3 | £189 £129 (save £60 or 32%)

What’s the deal: Save almost a third on these over-ear earphones from Beats. That’s £60 off in the John Lewis Black Friday sale.

Why we chose it: These wireless earphones are convenient and a great choice for running, travelling, or just relaxing with your music.

Beats Solo 3 | £189 £129 (save £60 or 32%)

Studio Buds | £129 £99 (save £30 or 25%)

What’s the deal: You can save 25% on these Beats Studio Buds with John Lewis – that’s £99 off.

Why we chose it: Beats is one of the best-known buds and earphones brands out there at the moment, and generally, it’s a dependable brand. This is a good opportunity to save on some quality earbuds.

Studio Buds | £129 £99 (save £30 or 25%)

Samsung’ The Frame’ QLED TV | £1099 £999 (save £100 or 9%)

What’s the deal: John Lewis is offering a chunky £100 discount on this QLED TV from Samsung, that’s 9% off.

Why we chose it: This is a great looking TV that will make an appealing addition to any room in the house. Samsung has gone above and beyond in terms of design here, crafting a unit that looks almost like furniture in the home rather than tech.

LG GSX961NSVZ American-style fridge freezer | £799 £599 (save £200 or 25%)

What’s the deal: John Lewis is offering £200 off this American-style LG fridge freezer.

Why we chose it: If you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen, this is a great chance to save on a known brand, getting a whopping 25% off.

Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro | £349.00 £199.00 £174.50 £164.50

What’s the deal: This Apple Magic Keyboard is less than half price, down from an original price of £349 to just £164.50.

Why we chose it: This keyboard is still selling on competing sites like Amazon for over £300, so this is a real value offering from John Lewis.

John Lewis pre-Black Friday deals

For more, here are the latest John Lewis electrical offers.

What were the best John Lewis Black deals last year?

Last year, the best deals on John Lewis were found on home appliances such as coffee machines, vacuum cleaners and food processors. The most popular brands at the time included KitchenAid, Dyson and up to 40% off Le Creuset.

Of course, there were some great discounts across technology, too, including deals on Sony and Samsung TV models alongside savings on smart speakers – such as the 60% that was taken off the Google Nest Mini. Last year, smartwatches such as the Apple Watch SE and the Fitbit Versa 3 also proved to be very popular, alongside Apple AirPods, Nintendo Switch gaming bundles and Garmin running watches.

How to find the best John Lewis Black Friday deals

With every retailer under the sun shouting about their deals during Black Friday, it can be easy to get lost in the noise of what’s a good deal or not. Here are a few tips to help you buy the products you really want at decent prices.

Research . To get the best deal, you first need to decide on what you want to buy. Once you have a list, research the top-performing brands and products in that category. For example, if you’re after a new smartwatch, you’ll want to check out our guides to the best smartwatch and best budget smartwatch to find out what models come out on top.

. To get the best deal, you first need to decide on what you want to buy. Once you have a list, research the top-performing brands and products in that category. For example, if you’re after a new smartwatch, you’ll want to check out our guides to the best smartwatch and best budget smartwatch to find out what models come out on top. Check competitors’ sites . A good way to know what is a good price is to compare John Lewis’ discounts to those on other sites. Before buying any product, it is always good practice to see if the product can be found cheaper anywhere else. This can be done out of sales season, too. If you have a specific product in mind for Black Friday, it is good to know what its current price is ahead of the sales event. This makes it so much easier to identify how much of a good deal any discount is.

. A good way to know what is a good price is to compare John Lewis’ discounts to those on other sites. Before buying any product, it is always good practice to see if the product can be found cheaper anywhere else. This can be done out of sales season, too. If you have a specific product in mind for Black Friday, it is good to know what its current price is ahead of the sales event. This makes it so much easier to identify how much of a good deal any discount is. Sign up for the RadioTimes.com Tech newsletter. During the Black Friday sales, we’ll be sharing all the best tech deals in our newsletter. It’s a great way to keep up with new releases in the tech world; plus, we’ve got reviews from experts, so you know where to spend your money. Sign up below.

What is John Lewis’ Never Knowingly Undersold policy?

Never Knowingly Undersold is John Lewis’ price match policy.

The retailer has a price-monitoring team proactively checking its competitors’ prices to ensure that items are not being sold for less elsewhere. However, if you do find the same product being sold for less by another high street retailer, you can put in a claim to have John Lewis match the price. That’s a big plus amid Black Friday.

