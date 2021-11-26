How to get a free Razer gaming chair worth £499.99 this Black Friday

The Black Friday deals are pouring in today, for obvious reasons, and one of the most exciting deals we’ve seen allows you to get a free Razer Iskur gaming chair for free when you buy a Razer Blade laptop from eBuyer.

There are loads of Black Friday gaming deals this year and even quite a few impressive Black Friday gaming chair deals, but nothing is quite as good as getting something for nothing! Especially when that something, in this case, a Razer Iskur gaming chair, would usually set you back hundreds of quid. The official Razer website lists the Razer Iskur RRP as £499.99, making this a very significant saving.

Get a free Razer gaming chair worth £499.99 on Black Friday

How do you get this deal, then? Well, it’s pretty easy. If you search for Razer Blade gaming laptops on eBuyer, you’ll see that several of the products that come up have little green tags on their thumbnail pictures. Those tags read, in all caps, ‘free Razer gaming chair’, which is certainly a cause for excitement!

The Razer Blade is a premium gaming laptop that will serve the needs of most PC gamers, and the Razer Iskur is a very well-reviewed gaming chair. Razer is probably only giving them away so cheaply because the Razer Enki chair has recently launched, meaning the Razer Iskur stock has got to be cleared out – something that you could benefit from!

To qualify for the free Razer Iskur gaming chair, you’ll need to buy one of these Razer Blade laptops from eBuyer:

If you’re wondering what all those numbers mean, the basic explanation is this: a higher number on the GPU will mean you get better graphics-processing power, while a greater RAM will give you quicker speeds, and a bigger SSD will allow you more storage space.

Or if all of those Razer Blade gaming laptops sound a bit too rich for your blood, and all you really want is a cheap Razer Iskur gaming chair, read on for another suggestion!

This Razer Iskur deal can save you money without the laptop

Understandably, you may not want to fork out on a laptop today, even one that comes with a cheap gaming chair! If you fall into that category of shoppers, fear not, because eBuyer does have a non-laptop-related deal on the Razer Iskur running at the moment as well.

The Black Friday deal price for the Razer Iskur at eBuyer is £279.99, which is still a great saving! As we mentioned earlier, Razer’s website still lists the Iskur RRP as £499.99, which would make this eBuyer deal a discount of £220 or 44%.

That being said, eBuyer’s website notes that they recently sold the Iskur for £349.98, so this has been a gradual decrease from the RRP rather than a sudden slash. Compared to that more recent price, the Black Friday Iskur deal at eBuyer represents a discount of £69.99 or 19.9%. Either way, you’re still saving a decent chunk of change!

Get the Razer Iskur Black Friday deal | £499.99 £349.98 £279.99 at eBuyer

