Here’s why you should stop chasing PS5 stock this Black Friday

Everyone is trying to get their hands on a PS5 right now, and it’s very, very difficult to get one, especially given the Black Friday rush on tech. Sony’s next-gen console is in high demand and has impressed us in testing, but it’s not the only option on the market. While stock shortages are a clear display of popularity, there is certainly an argument to be made for the competition.

Hoards of gamers will be chasing a PS5 during the Black Friday deals, but that doesn’t mean you should too. Take a look at our rundown of the best alternatives, and you could save both time and money without compromising on your gaming experience.

What to consider instead of the PS5 this Black Friday

Firstly, if you’re a die-hard PlayStation fan, it’s worth asking yourself why. While Sony’s console has been more popular than Microsoft’s – the Xbox – for several iterations now, the actual gaming experience is largely similar (save for a handful of exclusive titles on both sides of the so-called ‘console war’). Plus, Microsoft has made some interesting moves recently in shaping the future of the Xbox gaming library.

When Microsoft bought ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion, it represented a huge win for the Xbox. It will take a while for new deals to take effect, but the future of a huge array of the most popular gaming franchises could now lie on the Xbox and PC – think Elder Scrolls, Starfield, Fallout, Doom and many more. The deal also included ZeniMax subsidiary Arkane Studios, publishers of Deathloop – which is regarded by many as the PlayStation 5’s best game so far.

Even if we don’t see all of those fan-favourite franchises becoming Xbox and PC exclusives (although it seems likely that Microsoft will want to hold onto most of the big names), we are likely to see a lot more desirable titles that do.

So, there’s an argument for paying more attention to Microsoft’s machines – the Xbox Series X and Series S – but there’s also an elephant in the room. PC gaming. As any avid PC player will tell you, the top-end performance of PC games can far out-do that of consoles.

While the initial buy-in is expensive, a gaming PC can then be customised to suit the user’s needs or to adapt to the demands of the latest titles – that same cannot be said for consoles unless you’re willing to void your warranty and by taking the thing apart and attempting some unofficial modding.

We’ve already seen some Black Friday gaming deals on PCs and laptops, which we will be sharing later in this article. We’ve also broken down the availability of Xbox consoles and whether it might finally be time for die-hard PlayStation fans to switch sides and pick up a Series X or Series S.

Ultimately, there really is a wealth of possibilities for gamers to explore if they don’t become fixated on the PS5 – and we haven’t even mentioned the Nintendo Switch yet!

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S

The Xbox Series X is the closest competitor to the PS5. In our full Xbox Series X review, it bagged a four-star rating, and our experts were impressed with the next-gen console’s speed and eye-popping visuals. While the PS5 has consistently outsold the Series X, we still found it to be a hugely impressive console and – as detailed earlier – we’re eagerly awaiting some of the big titles that could make their home on Xbox consoles.

That said, the very best option for a gamer this Black Friday may well be an Xbox Series S. The PS5 is very difficult to get hold of, and even the Xbox Series X has seen plenty of shortages. On the other hand, the small, plucky Series S, which delivers most of the same games and a very similar experience, is comparatively unwanted and easy to get hold of. It’s also very affordable when compared to the other two consoles. Take a look below.

Alternatively, you can also bag an Xbox Series S in this phone bundle deal from EE. Samsung Galaxy S21 or Google Pixel 6 and a new console? Sounds pretty good to us.

Gaming PC

A high-end gaming PC really is the foremost experience in gaming, with computing power that far outshines an off-the-shelf console. However, they can also be pretty expensive upfront and pricey to maintain in the long run.

Luckily, Black Friday is on hand, and we’ve already spotted one or two great deals on gaming PCs and related kit. The deals below could help you put together an enviable gaming rig.

Gaming laptop

If you want that gaming PC experience but with more pick-up-and-play portability, you’ll want a gaming laptop. And they can come in handy for working on the go, as well!

Top-end gaming laptops can be a little noisy, thanks to the powerful fans they require to run complex games. However, as long as you can cope with that, the gaming experience delivered by a great gaming laptop is well worth it.

Take a look at Black Friday deals on ASUS, Razer and HP gaming laptops below. The first deal – currently listed as £60 off – might not look excellent, but it’s for a Razer laptop that cost over £3000 on release last year.

Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch line-up has been bolstered following the recent release of the Nintendo Switch OLED. It excelled during testing, and in our full Nintendo Switch OLED review, we gave the console a four and a half star rating.

It’s not always easy to get hold of a Switch or Switch OLED right now, but it’s much, much easier than bagging yourself a PS5, and the platform hosts a huge range of top games.

There’s something for everyone, from the hugely popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons to Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Dark Souls Remastered, not to mention an ever-growing library of Mario titles and retro favourites. Take a look at our best Nintendo Switch games rundown for even more titles, or check out buying links below.

