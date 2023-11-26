To help you find a great electric toothbrush deal we've rounded up the best Black Friday deals that are still available today. We've got a mixture of toothbrush brands and retailers so whatever you are looking for you can find a great toothbrush and save yourself some money.

Which UK retailers still have competitive electric toothbrush Black Friday deals?

Black Friday has been and gone but even though the sales day has ended many retailers are still offering discounts on a range of electric toothbrushes. We've rounded up the best of these deals and found that a few retailers have more deals and offers than others. As of today, November 26th, we found that Boots, Superdrug, Philips and Currys all have the most decent Black Friday electric toothbrush deals.

We found that many of the electric toothbrushes from these retailers had savings of over 50% and in some cases hundreds of pounds off. The biggest saving we saw was on the Oral-B iO10 Electric Toothbrush - Stardust White which was slashed by over £400 (57%) by Boots. Amazon also had some big savings on electric toothbrushes if you're looking for another retailer other than the ones above. However, none of their deals were good enough to feature on our best list.

Best electric toothbrush black friday deals at a glance

Best electric toothbrush black friday deals still available from UK retailers today

Here are the best electric toothbrush Black Friday deals that are still available:

Oral-B iO10 Electric Toothbrush - Stardust White

What's the deal: With this Black Friday electric toothbrush deal from Boots you can save £461 as they have cut the price from £800 to £339.

Why we chose it: We chose this deal as Boots has offered enormous savings on one of the most technically advanced toothbrushes on the market. The Oral-B iO10 Electric Toothbrush has an audio system built in with live coaching to guide each brush. It comes complete with A.I.-monitored 3D teeth tracking, an interactive colour display, and promises to provide a professional purifying clean with revolutionary magnetic iO technology.

Buy the Oral-B iO10 Electric Toothbrush - Stardust White for £339 at Boots

Oral-B Pro3 3500 Pink Electric Toothbrush +Riso Travel Case

What's the deal: You can get this toothbrush for over half price with it being reduced from £99.99 to £34.99.

Why we chose it: We chose this brush as a budget option for those looking for a basic electric toothbrush which still offers great cleaning capabilities. This pink Oral-B Pro3 3500 is equipped with dentist-recommended features such as a professional timer, round brush head technology, and three easy-to-use cleaning modes. It also comes with a handy travel case.

Buy the Oral-B Pro3 3500 Pink Electric Toothbrush +Riso Travel Case for £34.99 at Superdrug

Oral-BPro1 CrossAction BlueElectricToothbrush+RisoTravelCase

What's the deal: Superdrug has cut the price of this toothbrush by £40 from £69.99 to £29.99.

Why we chose it: This toothbrush is another great option for those looking for a professional clean on a budget. The Oral-B Pro Series 1 is designed to remove up to 100% more plaque than a manual toothbrush. It features a professional timer that prompts you to brush for the recommended two minutes and notifies you every 30 seconds to change brushing areas. With sensitive cleaning mode and gum pressure control, it's made with gum protection in mind.

Buy the Oral-B Pro1 CrossAction BlueElectricToothbrush+RisoTravelCase for £29.99 at Superdrug

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100

What's the deal: You can save over £100 on this Philips toothbrush which has been reduced from £199.99 to £108.

Why we chose it: This Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean was chosen for those with sensitive teeth and gums. You can customise this toothbrush to suit your preferred brushing style as it has three different brushing styles you can switch between. An in-built pressure sensor further ensures a gentle clean and notifies you when you are brushing too hard.

Get the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 for £108 at Philips

SURI Sustainable Electric Toothbrush

What's the deal: You can save 25% on this toothbrush which has been reduced from £95 to £71.25.

Why we chose it: This toothbrush was chosen for its suitability. The Suri brush features recyclable plant-based heads, an aluminium body that is designed to be taken apart and repaired, and a 40+ day battery life. Suri's commitment to sustainability includes free recycling of used heads and additional thoughtful extras, such as a UV-C light travel case, Tyvek wash bag, magnetic mirror mount, and charge pebble.

Buy the Suri Sustainable Electric Toothbrush for £71.25 at Suri

Get the Oral B iO 3 White Clean Electric Toothbrush with Charger Pouch

What's the deal: You can save over £100 on this Oral-B toothbrush with the price reduced from £159.99 to £58.99.

Why we chose it: This toothbrush was chosen for those wishing to personalise their brushing and has three different modes to switch between: Daily Clean, Sensitive, or Whitening. It has a smart pressure sensor that indicates brushing intensity and a timer function to ensure adequate brushing time. It also comes with a 2-year warranty.

Get the Oral-B iO 3 White Clean Electric Toothbrush with Charger Pouch for £58.99 at Currys

Philips Sonicare for kids

What's the deal: Philips has reduced the price of this toothbrush from £69.99 to £47.91.

Why we chose it: This Philips Sonicare For Kids was chosen (you guessed it) for kids. It features a Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush that syncs with a fun app, making brushing an enjoyable experience for kids. The app teaches proper brushing techniques, tracks performance, and offers exciting rewards, making it easier for parents to encourage better and longer brushing habits.

Get the Philips Sonicare for kids for £47.91 at Philips

