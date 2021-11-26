Ebay reveals extra 10% discount on electricals for an extremely limited time

Just because the traditional working day is now over does not mean that the Black Friday deals are slowing down for Black Friday 2021. The day is far from over and eBay has dropped another surprise on us – but you’ll have to get in quick to take advantage of it.

The deal in question is a big one as it covers two different departments. But deliberation is not advised as the savings, which can be gained by using a code at checkout, are only valid until later this Friday 26th November.

So what’s the big deal? Well, you can save yourself an extra 10% discount on top of the current price drops on a wide range of products by adding the code MORESAVINGS at checkout of any Electricals and home & garden products. The two departments are getting in on the savings fun – which means there are countless products you can grab an extra bit of a bargain on.

So head on over to eBay and navigate your way to one of the two departments, and then when you check out to pay, type in the code MORESAVINGS in the promo box to get an extra 10% off. You have until 10.59pm tonight to do it! Just remember, there’s a minimum spend of £20.

And if you want some inspiration for what to buy, here are some suggestions of what could be yours for cheaper than usual. And don’t forget, we do it all again in a few days for Cyber Monday 2021, though this code will have expired by then.

Buy the Samsung QE55Q60A 55 QLED 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV | £849 £579 at Amazon (save £270 or 35%)

After the amount of time we spent at home during lockdown, we know the value of a trusty TV more than ever before. If you are in the market for a new one, then Samsung is well worth considering as the manufacturer is one of the best out there – and its QLED 2021 series is quite the thing to behold.

This is a fantastic saving, even without the extra 10%, so be quick as we can see these being snapped up!

Buy the Dyson V11 Outsize Cordless Vacuum | £541.66 £333.32 at Amazon (save £208.34 or 38%)

Well, here’s an offer that doesn’t suck. Dyson is the first name that comes to mind for many – sorry, Henry – when discussing hoovers, so any discount you can get on one is worth taking up.

The V11 is one of the best of the best and you are unlikely to regret picking one up if you go for this. The saving is huge to begin with, so throw in that extra 10% and you have yourself quite the bargain.

Buy the Geo GeoBook 2e 12.5″ Laptop | £207.15 £120.99 at Amazon (save £86.16 or 41%)

The slim and lightweight 12.5-inch GeoBook laptop is on sale for a great price right now – so the extra 10% off is the icing on top of an already sweet cake.

It comes loaded with Windows 10 and has 4GB RAM and 64GB of fast eMMC so it is a perfect choice for those who may have a laptop that has seen better days.

Chester Heated Leather Massage Recliner | £499.99 £250.74 at Amazon (save £249.25 or 50%)

If the words heated, massage and recliner don’t do anything for you then we don’t know what to say. This is a great way to bring some extra comfort into your home and the prospect of sitting on this on Christmas Day, and not getting up again until the following day, is a very appealing one.

