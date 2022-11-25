What are your plans this Friday evening? Whether you’re celebrating a long week at work finally being over, tuning in to watch England vs USA, or maybe you’re hosting friends or family, treat yourself (and them) to a Domino’s pizza.

Writing this before dinner was potentially a mistake, but we have a duty to bring you the best Black Friday deals , and this Domino’s discount certainly is a finger-licking saving.

The takeaway company has plenty of mouth-watering toppings to choose from, like the Texas BBQ with chicken, bacon, onions and peppers with a lovely BBQ base, or the brand-new Ultimate Spicy Sausage With Nduja, which has, you guessed it, Nduja sausage, salami and red jalapeños.

If you’re vegetarian, don’t worry, there are plenty of pizzas for you to sink your teeth into, like the hot hot hot Fiery Vegi Sizzler, with onions, peppers, jalapeños and chillies.

Plus, if you’ve ordered from Domino’s before, you’ll know you can customise your pizza base, sauce and cheese, and add extra toppings. The RadioTimes.com team are Domino’s Stuffed Crust fans all the way.

The two offers available this Black Friday weekend are the Squad Saver, and get 35 per cent off orders £40 and over with our exclusive code KEYDDTPO.

Right, before our stomachs rumble any more, here’s how you can get Domino’s for less. Remember to select your address and whether you'd like delivery or collection, too. Don't fancy pizza? Scroll down for more Black Friday takeaway deals and discounts.

Save 35% on Domino's orders over £40

Get two medium pizzas and two sides for £24 with the Squad Saver deal

Shop the best Black Friday deals here

How to get Domino’s Black Friday discounts

Our exclusive code KEYDDTPO will get you 35 per cent off all orders £40 and over. So if you and your mates were to order two large Fiery Vegi Sizzlers, that’s 35 per cent off your order. Simply pop in the code KEYDDTPO at the checkout when you order online.

Domino’s also has the Squad Saver, which is perfect World Cup watching cuisine if we do say so ourselves. Get two medium pizzas and two sizes for just £24. So for example, pick up a Pepperoni Passion medium pizza, a Domino’s Tandoori Hot medium pizza, potato wedges and garlic bread, all for £24.

The Squad Saver is available on the Domino's website this Black Friday. Enjoy!

