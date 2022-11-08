This shopDisney offer, Toy Tuesday, is perfect for Christmastime as there's something for everyone on the website. Little ones can bring much-loved characters to life with action figures, playsets, costumes, and props. There's discounted plushies, too, from films like Lilo & Stitch, Frozen and Maleficent, as well as more understated items like mugs, which are perfect stocking fillers or Secret Santa gifts.

The savings just keep coming this November, and with Christmas just around the corner, we couldn't have asked for a better time to save some pennies.

Toy Tuesday is a brilliant opportunity to get Disney-branded merchandise for less. But, unfortunately, the offer doesn't last forever!

The two day promotion runs from today, Tuesday 8th November, until midnight tomorrow, Wednesday 9th November. Simply use the code TOYTUESDAY at the checkout for 25 per cent off.

Let's take a look at some of our top picks from Toy Tuesday. Oh, and did we mention there's free delivery on orders over £60?

If you're a Disney fan, or know someone who is, then be sure to check out the best Disney Plus offers. The annual subscription would make a brilliant gift.

Top savings for Toy Tuesday

Cinderella Costume | £32 £24 (save £8 or 25%)

shopDisney

With a Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo, your little one will be the belle of the ball in this glittery Cinderella costume. Just make sure they don't lose one of the glass slippers!

Buy the Cinderella Costume for £32 £24 at shopDisney

Stitch Festive Soft Toy | £21 £15.75 (save £5.25 or 25%)

shopDisney

This Stitch plushie looks so sweet, you almost forget what a terror he was in the movie.

Buy the Stitch Festive Soft Toy for £21 £15.75 at shopDisney

Funko Marvel Advent Calendar | £49.99 £37.49 (save £12.50 or 25%)

shopDisney

Open the advent calendar doors to reveal your favourite Marvel characters. There's 24 Funko Pocket Pops inside, each with a festive twist.

Buy the Funko Marvel Advent Calendar for £49.99 £37.49 at shopDisney

Grogu Mug | £10 £7.50 (save £2.50 or 25%)

shopDisney

This Grogu mug from Disney's Star Wars: The Mandalorian would make a fantastic Secret Santa gift for a Star Wars-obsessed colleague or friend.

Buy the Grogu Mug for £10 £7.50 at shopDisney

Mirabel Soft Toy | £16 £12 (save £4 or 25%)

shopDisney

We can't see the Encanto fanfare slowing down anytime soon, and luckily for us, plenty of Encanto toys, costumes and playsets are included in this year's Toy Tuesday, like this Mirabel plushie.

Buy the Mirabel Soft Toy for £16 £12 at shopDisney

Shop all Encanto gifts this Toy Tuesday

Ahsoka Tano Special Edition Doll | £40 £30 (save £10 or 25%)

shopDisney

Save a huge £10 on this Ahsoka Tano special edition doll, which features her iconic Lekku headpiece and painted face, and comes with posable arms.

Buy the Ahsoka Tano Special Edition Doll for £40 £30 at shopDisney

Darth Vader Lightsaber | £26 £19.50 (save £6.50 or 25%)

shopDisney

The red blade and detachable hilt might be just enough to tempt you to the dark side... Wear the hilt on your belt with the included clip, or attach the blade for lights and motion-sensor sounds like a battle-clash rumble and duelling Lightsaber effects.

Buy the Darth Vader Lightsaber for £26 £19.50 at shopDisney

Moana Story Moment Playset | £30.95 £23.21 (save £7.74 or 25%)

shopDisney

This 14-piece set includes a posable Moana doll and lots of accessories, like Hei Hei and Pua, so your little one can recreate their favourite scenes from Moana.

Buy the Moana Story Moment Playset for £30.95 £23.21 at shopDisney

