Currys launch Black Friday deals: the stand-out deals from this year’s Black Tag event

While Black Friday 2021 is still a couple of weeks away, stock uncertainty and increased appetite around the annual sales event means more and more retailers are launching their sales early to give you more opportunities to shop the discounts.

And, the Currys Black Friday deals are now live. Launched this morning (Friday 5th November) at 7am, the sale follows the likes of Very and AO – both of which also launched their Black Friday deals earlier this week.

Also known as Currys Black Tag event, Currys Black Friday sale features deals across technology such as TVs and wireless earbuds, gaming accessories such as Razer headsets and home appliances such as coffee machines and fridge freezers. In essence, you have the opportunity to deck out your whole house with new gadgets, if you so wish.

The best deals so far seem to be across TVs and gaming accessories, with Currys slashing £300 off a Samsung 65-inch Neo QLED TV and 21% off the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset (now down to just £119).

The launch of Currys Black Friday sale follows just hours after the announcement of their new partnership with Uber, promising delivery within as little as 30 minutes. A three-month trial will begin in 12 London boroughs during the week of the 15th November. If you’re in London, you’ll be able to order one of the 1,800 available products which can fit into a courier’s bag and make the most of speedy delivery for Black Friday. This news came in tandem with Currys’ latest trading report, in which they claimed to have put in place “measures to

mitigate the well-publicised supply chain disruption caused by industry-wide availability challenges and labour shortages”.

Shop the Currys Black Friday sale now

Best Currys Black Friday deals live now

We’ve had our expert reviewers pick out what they think are genuine deals from Currys’ newly-launched Black Friday sale. Here are the products that they are genuinely excited to see savings on.

Want to know more about the discounted products above? Our experts have put a number to the test and awarded them all four stars or above.

What is Currys’ Price Promise, and can you use it during Black Friday?

Currys Media Library

Price Promise is Currys’ dedicated price-matching scheme. If you find that a product is sold for less at another UK retailer, Currys will match the price.

You can request a price match before you buy a product or, if you’ve already bought it from Currys, it will still work up to seven days after your purchase.

Currys honour this during the sales seasons (including Black Friday 2021) or when a competitor is running an offer or discount. Taking the time to compare prices may seem like a faff, but if you’re willing to do the additional step, it can be a great way to save some extra money and make sure you’re getting the best deal possible.

How to find a Currys Black Friday deal

This is a competitive time of year, both for retailers and buyers. If you want the best deals, it pays to do pre-planning.

First off, narrow down your search by deciding what sort of products you’re looking for. Do you need a new phone with accompanying earbuds? A TV with a soundbar? Or maybe just a new phone case? Whatever it is, plan and decide on a budget. This will help you stay on task when wading through a slew of tech bargains online.

Currys offers perks if you decide to shop there alongside price matching, including free delivery on every product and the ability to reserve and collect in-store.

Shop around. Check in with a variety of retailers to ensure you get the best deals. Black Friday is a competitive period, and they will compete with each other through the discounts they offer. Check multiple sites for the best chance of a bargain.

Check social media. Some deals may be teased on social media during big sale events ahead of their appearance on online stores. Keep an eye out.

Read reviews: It’s a good idea to research what the experts thought of the new tech products you are considering spending your hard-earned money on. Our team has tested a wide range of technology over the past year, so be sure to read our reviews section. Here is a selection of some of the most recent tech product reviews:

Sign up for newsletters. Alongside major social media networks like Facebook and Twitter, newsletters can be great signposts for the big Black Friday savings. Sign up for the Currys one, and why not try our newsletter, which you can sign up for below.

Sign up for newsletters. Alongside major social media networks like Facebook and Twitter, newsletters can be great signposts for the big Black Friday savings. Sign up for the Currys one, and why not try our newsletter, which you can sign up for below.

What were the best Currys deals last year?

Currys offered a huge range of savings last year. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 was reduced from £419 to £349, and the 7th gen Apple iPad was reduced from £349 to £279. In TVs, Currys reduced a 75-inch Samsung 8K HDR QLED TV from £3798 to £3499 and a 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Samsung set from £1598 to £1299. There were also some discounts on HP goods, with the HP Chromebook 14a reduced from £349 to £249 and the HP DeskJet 2724 printer reduced from £49.99 to £34.99.

We’ll be updating them with all the best bargains from the sales, so make sure you check back on this page and our other Black Friday pages regularly.

For the latest news and deals, check out the RadioTimes.com Technology section. Want affordable tech? Read our full guides to the best budget smartphones, best budget tablets, best budget wireless earbuds and best budget smartwatches.