Currys website goes down due to surge in demand on Black Friday 2023
After experiencing server issues, Currys is now placing Black Friday shoppers in a queue to help control demand.
It's Black Friday 2023 and online shoppers are furiously searching for the best deals on technology, homeware, toys and much more. In fact, demand is so high that popular retailer Currys has even needed to create a queue for visitors trying to reach the website.
According to Statista, overall online Black Friday spending is set to reach £1.86 billion today, but remain fairly consistent with 2022 levels. That's more than the expected offline spend via physical shops and the high street, which is predicted to reach £1.15 billion today.
Currys now placing Black Friday shoppers in a queue
Visitors have reported that the Currys' web servers have experienced downtime. Thankfully for organised Christmas shoppers, the site has since recovered and is now placing visitors in a queue system, stating: 'Huge demand has meant we need to place you in a short queue.'
Our technology experts haven't seen the Currys queue for quite some time, but it was always a common occurrence when the Sony PlayStation 5 was first released in 2020. Much like the famous Ticketmaster queue, Currys has been delaying shoppers' access to the website in order to release pressure on the servers and avoid further bouts of downtime.
The queue now seems to be moving fairly quickly and is only taking a minute or two extra to reach the site.
Best deals in the Currys up to 40% off Black Friday sale
Given the high demand for the Currys' website this Black Friday, we've taken a look at the deals likely to be causing the furore. From a huge £100 saving on the Dyson Corrale hair straighteners to discounts on popular TVs like the Samsung The Frame, Black Friday shoppers can pick up major brands for less.
Currys also runs a competitive price matching programme. This year, Currys is committing to match any UK retailer (excluding third-party sellers) for up to two weeks. This promise is valid on purchases between 16th and 28th November 2023.
