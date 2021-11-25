Cheapest Airpods Pro Black Friday deal we’ve seen as Amazon cuts price again

Apple’s AirPods are always popular come Black Friday, with shoppers keen to score a discount on the earbuds’ premium price tag. In fact, last year, AirPods were among the top three most googled products for Black Friday globally.

Advertisement

We’ve been excited to spot a second Black Friday discount on Apple’s AirPods Pro at Amazon. Originally, we were pretty chuffed with the first major discount on this model, which saw the price drop from £239 to £199. Now, that sale price has fallen further to £185, which represents great value for this new generation. That’s a £54 saving, or 23% off.

In October 2021, we were treated to a new update to the previous AirPods Pro from 2019. Now, the popular earbuds come with three sizes of silicone tips so you can find the most comfortable match for your ears. The 2021 model also includes a wireless charging case that supports MagSafe. This is the name used by Apple to describe the magnetic technology that’s built into the back of newer iPhones and AirPods’ wireless charging cases.

If you’re wondering which AirPods model to go for, our tech expert explains in our AirPods vs AirPods Pro comparison: “The overall sound quality of the AirPods Pro is a step-up from the classic AirPods. There is a richness to the AirPods Pro, not offered by the entry-level earbuds.”

Long story short, this is a winning price on Apple’s most premium earbuds. They’re customisable, offer MagSafe charging and the best sound quality of the Apple range. The 2019 (non-Pro, 2nd generation) AirPods, which come with a charging case, are on sale at £99, but if you can afford it, the AirPods Pro are well worth the extra spend.

Buy the AirPods Pro (2021) with MagSafe wireless charging case | £239 £199 £185 at Amazon (save £54 or 23%)

Very and John Lewis have price-matched Amazon’s AirPods Pro deal

In true Black Friday fashion, price-matching and competition for consumer demand are extremely heated. Normally, you’ll see retailers offering a price match promise or similar, frequently discounting their products in line with competitors. This year is no exception as Very and John Lewis are also both offering AirPods Pro for £185.

The benefit for shoppers is that you can bundle purchases together and shop more efficiently, as chances are, major retailers will meet each other on price for popular products.

So far, we’ve only seen the AirPods Pro (2021) cheaper at OnBuy, which are currently listing this model at £174.99.

For more offers from competitor audio brands, visit our Black Friday earbuds deals page.

Read more on Black Friday:

We have our team of tech experts searching the internet for genuine deals on gaming and tech. Here are more of our guides to help make Black Friday sale shopping easy.

Advertisement

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best discounts this year, take a look at our Black Friday deals coverage, plus our guide to Cyber Monday 2021.