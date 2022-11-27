Bose hasn't been shy when it comes to discounting their top-of-the-line headphones either. There are a number of brilliant discounts in their Black Friday sale including £70 off their Bose Sport Earbuds (now only £109.95) and their Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are now at their lowest ever price . Bose also offers free delivery on all purchases over £40.

Black Friday 2022 may now be behind us but there are still a few decent deals hanging around. Today is your last chance to grab yourself a Bose Black Friday headphone deal before their UK sale ends at midnight tonight (Sunday 27th November).

Here is our pick of the best Black Friday headphone deals from Bose this weekend.

Shop the full Bose Black Friday sale

Best Bose Black Friday headphone deals at a glance

Best Bose Black Friday headphone deals as UK sale ends tonight

These wireless earbuds are sweat and weather-resistant, come with up to five hours of battery life (from a single charge) and have a soft silicone wing for a secure fit.

The touch controls are simple and they feature Spotify Tap so you can easily play, skip or pause your songs during your gym routine.

Get £90 off the popular Bose QuietComfort Earbuds. Available in two colours – triple black and soapstone – the earbuds feature active noise cancellation and Bose's StayHear Max tips for a secure, but comfortable, fit.

The wireless earbuds also have something called an 'aware mode', which will minimise loud noises but still allow you to be aware of your surroundings. An ideal function if you're using the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds to commute.

Bose's most affordable over-ear headphones just got even cheaper. Now £189.95, these noise-cancelling headphones have adjustable EQ so you can tune your music to your liking and the same aware mode as the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds.

The wireless Bluetooth headphones can connect to two devices at once and switch between them.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are the new wireless earbuds from the American brand so it's exciting to see any discount on them as they're only a couple months old.

Featuring active noise cancellation, adjustable EQ and easy set up via the Bose Music app, it's easy to see why these premium earbuds are some of the best on the market.

Available in four colourways, these wireless headphones have four external microphones to make sure your voice is clear on calls, while a noise-rejecting algorithm filters out surrounding distractions. With up to 24 hours of battery life and pleatless ear cushions, it feels like Bose has thought of everything so that you can wear your headphones all day, no fuss.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are the brand's truly premium offering. Typically priced at £349.95, they come with a premium price tag, too. Now with £70, the wireless headphones feature a sleek design, built-in voice control with Google Assistant or Alexa, and a six microphone set-up to make sure your calls are crystal clear.

Other UK retailers still with Black Friday headphone deals

There are a number of UK retailers continuing their Black Friday deals until the end of the weekend.

