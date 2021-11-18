Every TV deal worth getting this Black Friday: offers on Sony, LG and more

There’s now only one week until the official Black Friday weekend, but it’s already a fantastic time to pick up a bargain on a new TV, with a variety of retailers launching sales that include high-resolution 4K and OLED models.

Advertisement

Discounts have launched at Currys, Very, Amazon and AO, with plenty of savings to be made on huge TV brands like Sony, LG, Samsung, Panasonic and more.

You can currently save hundreds of pounds on some models, such as this Samsung Q60A QLED TV, which is down from £999 to £649 at Currys – £350 off.

Many of the big discounts appear to be on larger TVs. There’s now £251 off the 50-inch Hisense A7GQT QLED – plunging from £699 to £448. While the 55-inch LG 816PA NanoCell TV is now down from £899 to £699 – a significant £270 saving.

Black Friday has become synonymous with TV discounts, and many will extend into Cyber Monday 2021 and perhaps even beyond. With ongoing concerns around stock, it may be best to start shopping early if a new TV is on your wishlist.

Demand is likely to be high. Analysis from SEMrush has shown that “smart TV” was the second most popular Black Friday search category last year, while a more recent report from Adobe forecasts Samsung and LG TVs will be “hot products” this year.

It goes without saying – we are huge smart TV fans here at RadioTimes.com. And we know it’s vital to get your setup just right. So here’s your expert guide on which TV to buy and our guide to the best Black Friday TV deals currently online.

Staff pick: today’s top TV deal

Samsung 55-inch Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV | £999 £649 at Currys (save £350 or 35%)

What’s the deal: A £350 saving on the 55-inch Samsung Q60A QLED 4K – now down from £999 to £649 at Currys – a really attractive price point.

Why we chose it: It’s a QLED model, which gives you exceptional colour quality and richer contrast than the standard 4K smart TV sets. The 55-inch size is great for many living room setups, and it supports Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant.

Buy Samsung Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV for £649 at Currys

Don’t have much time? Jump to:

Black Friday TV deals available now

You don’t have to wait for the exact Black Friday weekend later this month to get a great smart TV deal online. We’re already seeing brilliant TV discounts available at:

Do note that due to the ongoing health crisis, additional strain has been put on supply chains – and that coincides with ongoing chip and processor shortages. It is possible that stock in some technology categories, including smart TVs, may be limited this year.

While the retailers listed above will be the most likely places to get a good TV deal, it is possible that some UK supermarkets will also have some in-store bargains – such as Tesco, Lidl and Asda. They will typically be more affordable models.

For example, Lidl is promoting a Sharp 65-inch 4K TV that will be down in price from £599 to £449, while the 42-inch model will fall from £409.99 to £259. Asda will have a deal on a 50-inch Polaroid 4K Android TV, with the price falling from £379 to £289. None of the supermarkets sell TVs online, however, so you have to look in-store.

Black Friday TV deals: 39 to 45-inch

Samsung 43-inch AU8000 4K | £549 £379 at Amazon (save £170 or 31%)

What’s the deal: You can get a solid £150 off the 43-inch Samsung AU8000 4K TV at Amazon right now. It’s down from £549 to £379, which is a saving of 31%.

Why we chose it: Samsung is a top smart TV brand known for reliability and quality. We are big fans of the AU8000 series’ small bezels, and it has a lot of great features for the price, including voice control support for both Google Assistant and Alexa.

Sony Bravia 43-inch 85JU 4K | £829 £699 at Currys (save £130 or 16%)

What’s the deal: Currys has a £130 saving on this Sony Bravia model, down from £829 to £699. It’s powered by Google TV & Google Assistant.

Why we chose it: The Sony Bravia series is seriously well-regarded, and the 43-inch model is a great size for many homes. This set has nice specs: up to 120Hz refresh rate, Sony’s X1 HDR processor and support for all major streaming apps.

More 39 to 45-inch Black Friday TV deals:

Black Friday TV deals: 46 to 54-inch

LG 48-inch C14LB 4K OLED TV | £1199 £999 at Currys (save £200 or 17%)

What’s the deal: There’s currently £200 off the 48-inch LG c1 TV at Amazon right now. It’s down from £1199 to £999, so that’s roughly 17% off the original RRP.

Why we chose it: It’s great to see that LG’s OLED TVs, which enhance the colour and contrast quality of 4K resolution televisions, are now under the £1,000 mark. This ultra-thin model supports voice control and all of the major streaming services. If you want to know more about this LG TV, read our LG C1 TV review.

Hisense 50-inch A7GQ QLED | £699 £448 at Currys (save £251 or 36%)

What’s the deal: A massive £251 saving on this 50-inch QLED model from Hisense, which is down from £600 to under £450 at Currys (with free delivery, too).

Why we chose it: It’s also great to see a QLED model (which enhances brightness and colour quality) under the £500 mark. As explained in our what is QLED guide, this is some seriously nice tech – while the 50-inch size complements the 4K resolution.

More 46 to 54-inch Black Friday TV deals

Black Friday TV deals: 55 to 64-inch

What’s the deal: You can get £300 off the 55-inch Sony Bravia X94JU TV at Currys right now. It’s down from £1,199 to £899, which is a saving of 25%.

Why we chose it: Sony Bravia is a stunning 4K TV series, and this model not only has all the bells and whistles you expect from a high-end model but comes with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a low latency mode – meaning it’s also great for gaming alongside movies. This specific Bravia model is exclusive to Currys.

Philips 55-inch 7906 Ambilight 4K TV | £699 £549 at AO (save £150 or 21%)

What’s the deal: This 55-inch Philips TV with Ambilight tech is currently discounted by £150 in the early AO Black Friday sale, down from £699 to £549.

Why we chose it: Not only is it a great price and a popular size for living rooms, but the Ambilight tech will be a great addition to many homes. The TV has LED lights built into the back that shines light onto the wall behind it – and this can be set to match the hue of whatever content is playing on the high resolution 4K display.

More 55 to 64-inch Black Friday TV deals

Black Friday TV Deals: 65-74-inch

What’s the deal: There’s currently £120 off the 65-inch LG 75006LF TV at Currys right now. It’s down from £749 to £629, which is a saving of 16%.

Why we chose it: LG is a very well-respected brand in the smart TV space, and it’s nice to see a large 65-inch 4K model well under £700. This set supports all major streaming services, Miracast screen mirroring, and Google and Amazon assistants.

LG G1 (OLED65G1) 4K TV | £2799 £2199 at Currys (save £600 or 21%)

What’s the deal: if you want to wade into high-end TVs, look no further than the LG G1 OLED, which is currently reduced by £600 at Currys – from £2799 to £2199.

Why we chose it: It’s a big, powerful TV set that comes with all the high-end specs that you desire from a £2000+ LG model. The ‘G’ in the name stands for Gallery as this is a TV for wall mounting rather than on a stand, although that’s possible too.

We were impressed with the G1 during testing. As noted in our LG G1 (OLED65G1) review: “If you’re happy to wall-mount your TV and are prepared to pay a tad extra for a premium viewing experience, the LG G1 is a mouth-watering prospect.”

More 65 to 74-inch Black Friday TV deals

Black Friday TV deals: 75-inch+

LG 75-inch NanoCell 756PA 4K TV | £1099 £999 at Currys (save £100 or 9%)

What’s the deal: There’s now £100 off this 75-inch LG 756PA 4K model, which has been reduced from £1,099 to £999 – so that’s a saving of just under 10%.

Why we chose it: Not only is LG a great brand, but this model comes equipped with the full range of smart TV features and voice assistant control, alongside the company’s NanoCell tech – which boosts the colour depth of the image on the screen. Read our what is a NanoCell TV guide for more information on how it works.

LG 75-inch UP81 4K TV | £949 £799 at AO (save £150)

What’s the deal: This large 75-inch LG TV is reduced by £150 at AO (with the same price on Currys), down from £949 to a much more attractive price of £799.

Why we chose it: LG is a renowned TV brand, and this model is the 2021 edition, so it contains some of its latest tech, not only for watching movie content but for games, too, thanks to its low input lag and HDR support. It’s both Bluetooth Surround Ready for speakers and works with Google and Amazon voice assistants via the remote.

More 75-inch+ Black Friday TV deals

Is Black Friday the best time to buy a new TV?

Yes, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are great times to buy a new smart TV – especially if it’s a more expensive model from a well-known brand or last year’s model. With the new sets hitting the market this year, it’s likely that the 2020-era televisions are likely to have the better offers, although this year’s models will see discounts, too.

Tips for choosing a new television during Black Friday

There’s a lot to consider before clicking ‘buy now’ on a discounted smart TV set. Here’s what you need to know before it even enters your online basket.

What is your top budget?

How much can you afford to spend? This instantly narrows down your options, which is very helpful in the busy world of smart TVs. You can now get a good 4K TV for under £500, but that price can very quickly increase to £1,000-plus for some of the models with the best specs or larger screen size. This is your first step.

What screen size do you want?

Next, you need to consider size. It’s best to literally measure the space you have in the room it will be in so you can choose a suitable size. Yes, it’s very tempting to just go as big as you can afford, but what’s the point if your new smart TV simply won’t fit? You will generally see these measured in inches on retailers’ websites, such as 43, 55, or 75. That number refers to the diagonal length of the TV screen – not the screen’s width. For more, be sure to read our in-depth how to measure a tv screen guide.

What features do you want?

The third step in the shopping process is deciding what features or specs you want the smart TV to have. The first one is likely to be resolution. Some of the cheaper models these days may be listed as high-definition or 1080p (1920 x 1080), but it is advised to go for at least a 4K (3840 x 2160) model if your budget can stretch to it.

There’s a big jump in quality, and 4K smart TV models aren’t as expensive as they once were. If you want to go further, some are 8K – but these certainly won’t be cheap. Top tier screen jargon may also include OLED, QLED and NanoCell – these are all types of display technology that will affect picture quality but will cost more money.

That’s not all to consider, though. Do you want it to have Alexa or Google Assistant support? Does it need to have a wall mount? Will you need to attach a soundbar, or are the speakers good enough? If gaming, you will want a 120Hz refresh rate and a response time as close to 1ms as possible. How many HDMI ports do you need?

After that, be sure to check out more of our television buyer guides:

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest tech reviews, insights and offers, including our Black Friday 2021 coverage. You are now signed up to our deals newsletter! Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of RadioTimes.com) would love to send you our deals newsletters, together with relevant offers and other promotions from our carefully selected partners. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Read more on Black Friday 2021

Our team of tech enthusiasts will be closely monitoring smart TV deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year to bring you the best offers and discounts. For more on the busy sales period, why not check out our comprehensive deals coverage:

Advertisement

For the latest news, reviews and deals, check out the RadioTimes.com Technology section. Don’t miss our guides to the best budget smartphones, best budget tablets, best budget wireless earbuds and best budget smartwatches.