But for now, let's eat!

Today's best Black Friday takeaway deals at a glance:

Best Black Friday takeaway deals at Deliveroo, Domino's and more

Get £12 off at Deliveroo

What's the deal: Get £12 off when you spend £20 on your first order at Deliveroo.

Why we chose it: Deliveroo delivers to cities all across the UK, from Brighton to Manchester and London to Nottingham, so no matter where you are this Friday evening, you're sure to enjoy a great takeaway for less with Deliveroo.

Get £12 off when you spend £20 at Deliveroo

Bag 20% more on gift cards when you spend £50 at GBK

What's the deal: Gourmet Burger Kitchen – also known as GBK – has a fantastic deal where you can get an extra 20 per cent on gift cards when you spend £50.

Why we chose it: Whether you're giving this gift voucher to a meat-eater, vegetarian or gluten-free loved one, they're bound to enjoy a delicious burger at GBK this Black Friday.

Get 20% more on gift cards when you spend £50 at GBK

Secure half price pizza at Domino's

What's the deal: If pizza is your takeaway of choice, you'll love this next Black Friday deal from Domino's. You can get 50 per cent off pizza when you use the code BFDEAL50 at the Domino's checkout.

Why we chose it: Even the pineapple on pizza debaters will agree on this one thing: 50 per cent off pizza is an excellent saving.

Get 50% off pizza at Domino's

Get any size pizza for £10 at Pizza Hut

What's the deal: At Pizza Hut you're paying just £10 for a pizza that's any size – yes, any size. Get that Large Texan BBQ (the undisputed best pizza) or small pepperoni, it's all the same to us.

Why we chose it: We can't remember a time when pizza was just £10 – sadly, like everything, it's become a once-a-month just after pay day treat thanks to how expensive it is. But that all changes now.

Get any size pizza for £10 at Pizza Hut

