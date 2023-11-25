Top Black Friday takeaway deals to enjoy tonight: Save on Domino's, Deliveroo and more
If you're planning on spending your night cosy with a takeaway, read our top Black Friday deals before ordering.
Thank god it's the weekend! How do you like to spend your Saturday night? We surveyed the RadioTimes.com team, and the results are overwhelmingly relaxed ones; weekend activities included making homemade pizza snuggled in an Oodie, booking a Black Friday spa deal in preparation for some well-deserved R&R after the sales period, heading out to the cinema courtesy of our Black Friday cinema deals, and getting ready with friends using the Dyson Airwrap before a meal out. And, of course, the humble takeaway at home evening popped up one, two or maybe five times.
Regardless of your takeaway of choice, we've found some brilliant deals for you this Black Friday weekend from the likes of Deliveroo, Pizza Hut, Domino's, and Gourmet Burger Kitchen, and our favourite offer that we've seen so far is 50 per cent off pizza at Domino's – one question, though, does pineapple belong on pizza?
Remember that the day known as Black Friday may itself be over, but don't think for a second that there aren't great deals to be had. As well as bagging you a brilliant deal on your evening takeaway, the RadioTimes.com team have also found great offers on technology devices and experiences this November. Over in the technology corner, we have top Xbox Series X Black Friday deals, PS5 Black Friday deals and PSVR2 Black Friday deals, and in the Going Out corner, there's Black Friday Ticketmaster deals and Black Friday theatre ticket deals.
But for now, let's eat!
Today's best Black Friday takeaway deals at a glance:
- Get £12 off when you spend £20 at Deliveroo
- Bag 20% more on gift cards when you spend £50 at GBK
- Get 50% off pizza at Domino's
- Get any size pizza for £10 at Pizza Hut
Best Black Friday takeaway deals at Deliveroo, Domino's and more
Get £12 off at Deliveroo
What's the deal: Get £12 off when you spend £20 on your first order at Deliveroo.
Why we chose it: Deliveroo delivers to cities all across the UK, from Brighton to Manchester and London to Nottingham, so no matter where you are this Friday evening, you're sure to enjoy a great takeaway for less with Deliveroo.
Get £12 off when you spend £20 at Deliveroo
Bag 20% more on gift cards when you spend £50 at GBK
What's the deal: Gourmet Burger Kitchen – also known as GBK – has a fantastic deal where you can get an extra 20 per cent on gift cards when you spend £50.
Why we chose it: Whether you're giving this gift voucher to a meat-eater, vegetarian or gluten-free loved one, they're bound to enjoy a delicious burger at GBK this Black Friday.
Get 20% more on gift cards when you spend £50 at GBK
Secure half price pizza at Domino's
What's the deal: If pizza is your takeaway of choice, you'll love this next Black Friday deal from Domino's. You can get 50 per cent off pizza when you use the code BFDEAL50 at the Domino's checkout.
Why we chose it: Even the pineapple on pizza debaters will agree on this one thing: 50 per cent off pizza is an excellent saving.
Get any size pizza for £10 at Pizza Hut
What's the deal: At Pizza Hut you're paying just £10 for a pizza that's any size – yes, any size. Get that Large Texan BBQ (the undisputed best pizza) or small pepperoni, it's all the same to us.
Why we chose it: We can't remember a time when pizza was just £10 – sadly, like everything, it's become a once-a-month just after pay day treat thanks to how expensive it is. But that all changes now.
Get any size pizza for £10 at Pizza Hut
