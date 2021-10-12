Black Friday tablet deals 2021: what offers to expect this year

Tablets are perfect for holidays, commuting and relaxing around the home, but they are certainly not cheap. With Black Friday 2021 now just weeks away, it’s a great time to get prepped for upcoming discounts and offers on the portable devices.

Major tablet brands such as Apple, Amazon, Samsung and Lenovo are each likely to have major deals during the frenzied sales period – as UK retailers including Currys, John Lewis, AO and more slash the prices on tech through November.

It’s likely that a vast amount of attention will be focused on the Apple iPad range of tablets. According to data about the sales published by software company SEMrush, “iPad” was the 10th most searched product tied to Black Friday between November 2019 and October 2020 – suggesting consumer interest in the product is high.

It remains to be seen if that trend continues this year, but it’s possible that Apple will discount some older models due to the release of its 2021 tablets – which include the iPad Mini 6 and iPad 9. It could be a great time to enter the iPad ecosystem.

In any case, our team of experts will be glued to our screens and scouring the web to bring you some of the best tablet offers during pre-Christmas sales. If you are unsure of what device is for you, be sure to read this guide to the best tablet.

Make sure to bookmark this page if you are thinking of picking up a tablet this year – we will keep the article updated with fresh price-cuts and genuine offers while also sharing links to our expert reviews so you can make the best decision for you.

Where to get the best tablet deals

There are a variety of UK retailers that are likely to have some fantastic discounts on tablets this year. Amazon is one of the major destinations for tech, often leading to the charge for price drops. But it is far from the only player – and Currys and John Lewis not only have physical stores to visit but have great price-matching policies.

It is very likely that Amazon will discount its own tablets during the sales, so do your homework now by reading our Amazon Fire HD 10 review and Amazon Fire HD 8 review to get a better understanding of its devices, which are especially convenient if you are a keen user of the company’s marketplace, Kindle or Prime Video apps.

Here is a list of the big retailers’ tablet pages:

When do Black Friday tablet deals start?

With Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 now a little over one month away, it is possible you will start to see early tablet deals promoted in mere weeks. Each of the major retailers will have different start dates, and there’s not a single unified date for offers or discounts to go live – so keep an eye on this page for future updates.

How to get good tablet deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

It’s easy to become overwhelmed shopping for a product during the sales, especially if it’s a high-value item like a tablet. But it doesn’t have to be a chore. Follow these tips so you can stay ahead of the competition and get the best deals possible:

Research : OK, so no one likes homework, but preparation is key if you want to take full advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year. Before you even click on a website, know what you are looking for. Is it an iPad or a Tab S7? What’s your budget? Did it review well? Where else stocks the product in case it sells out? These simple questions will not only reduce the chances of panic buying something you don’t want – but also narrow down your search.

Shop Amazon, but not only Amazon : It’s easy to look at Amazon and little else – especially if you are a Prime member. (If not, you should probably take advantage of the one month free Prime trial during the sales). But don’t forget there are other shops out there. Not only will Currys and John Lewis price match with Amazon, but they may even announce their own discounts that beat it.

Check price histories : It’s also easy to see a huge discount and buy an item without thinking if it’s a legitimate deal. When shopping on Amazon, the price tracking tool CamelCamelCamel lets you see a product’s entire price history with a few clicks. On other sites, a Google search for last year’s sales is likely to show if the item was previously discounted – and by how much.

Follow social media and newsletters : Ahead of the sales, follow the major tech retailers’ social media profiles to potentially get a heads-up on upcoming deals. In addition, check if they have the ability to set up product availability alerts or an emailed newsletter. Of course, we will use this opportunity to plug our own newsletter, which will be sending out some of the top tech offers.

If in doubt, take a breath : Don’t feel pressured to purchase something you can’t afford – or get caught up in panic buying just because your favourite tablet is discounted by £20. The sales period is a great chance to get money off a new tablet ahead of Christmas – but if you feel stressed out by the wave of promotions, close the tab and come back to it later with a clear mind.

Best tablet deals right now

While it may be best to wait for a few weeks until the sales officially begin, there are still some great offers on tablets already online. For more offers, don’t miss our guide to the best tablet deals of the month so far. Here’s some of the top discounts:

