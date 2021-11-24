Stream Disney+, Netflix and more for free with these Black Friday phone deals

With Black Friday just days away, the biggest and best deals are being revealed. Right now, you can get free access to streaming services like Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime and more, all as part of a new phone deal. Since we take TV seriously at RadioTimes.com, our experts have combed the web for the best phone deals with a few months of free streaming thrown in.

Advertisement

Across handset plans and Black Friday SIM-only deals, there is a dizzying amount of discounts on offer right now. While the phone you want to get hold of, the length of plan you’re looking for and the network you want to go with our top considerations, the chance to nab access to Disney+, Amazon Prime or Netflix may be the decider.

Black Friday phone deals with free streaming services included

EE plans with Netflix

Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

If you’re a Netflix fan, this is a great offer. With selected Android phones on EE, you can bag a phone plan that includes a Netflix subscription.

Applicable handsets include the impressive Google Pixel 6, the Oppo Find X3 Lite and more. Choose any plan that includes a ‘smart benefit’, and you’ll be able to add Netflix to your plan.

Notably, either of these phones on EE also currently come with an Xbox Series S! We think the Xbox Series S is the best console to track down this Black Friday, so bagging a phone deal that includes a new phone, a new console, and a streaming service is potentially a fantastic deal. However, to get both benefits, you’ll have to go for the more expensive unlimited data plan. There’s a limited time left on the Xbox part of the offer, though, so act fast! Take a look at our Xbox Series S Black Friday page for more info.

Shop all EE deals

O2 plans with Disney+ or Amazon Prime Video

Right now, O2 is offering “up to six months” of Disney+ with its latest phone plans across a wide range of handsets.

Currently, this deal is only available with the latest O2 plans. If you’re on O2, but you’re not quite ready to upgrade, you can still get Disney+ for £7.99 a month and receive £2 off your monthly O2 bill.

Shop all O2 deals

Three plans with YouTube Premium or Apple TV+

UK network Three is offering several plans, which include four months of YouTube Premium. This service gives users the ability to watch all their favourite YouTube content without being interrupted by adverts. YouTube Premium users can also download their playlists to watch offline, which is ideal for travelling, holidays and low signal areas.

iPhone 13 Pro with Apple TV+ | £69 up-front and £71 £35.50 per month for six months, then £71 per month

£69 up-front and £35.50 per month for six months, then £71 per month Samsung Galaxy S21 5G with YouTube Premium | £43 £29 up-front and £21 per month with unlimited data

Shop all Three deals

‘Endless video’ deals with VOXI

If you’ve already got several subscriptions to streaming services, but you want a way to use them on the go without chewing through all your data, then some of VOXI’s plans are ideal for you.

It’s important to note that many of VOXI’s current SIM-only plans do not include the endless video feature, so be sure to double-check you’ve chosen the right plan if this feature is for you. These plans also feature ‘endless’ social media and can be cancelled at any time.

‘Endless Video’ 60GB plan | £20 per month SIM only plan on VOXI

£20 per month SIM only plan on VOXI ‘Endless Video’ 30GB plan | £15 per month SIM only plan on VOXI

Shop all VOXI deals

What to watch right now on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Apple TV+

So, if you’ve picked up a new phone plan, complete with a streaming service — what should you be watching?

Our expert team at RadioTimes.com have cast an eye over all the biggest and best shows and films available across your favourite streaming services. Read on for some great places to start on your streaming service of choice.

Disney+

Loki has been a hugely popular addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Played by Tom Hiddleston, Loki is the Norse God of Mischief and — as such — makes for an interesting anti-hero. He’s not the typical Marvel lead, and the show is all the more engrossing because of it. Our reviewers called the show “low key genius” and gave it an impressive four-star rating in our full Loki Disney+ review.

The Mandalorian was the show that really got Disney+ off the ground in the eyes of many viewers. This Star Wars spin-off wowed fans with its gritty space-western style and also bagged an impressive four-star rating from our team. Read the full Mandalorian Disney+ review for more information.

For more recommendations, take a look at our best shows on Disney+ page for the latest and greatest series. Alternatively, sign up to Disney+ for £7.99 per month or £79.90 a year.

Apple TV+

Apple

Ted Lasso is one of the most talked-about Apple TV+ shows. It’s a knock-out sporting comedy starring Jason Sudeikis as a hapless American football manager who’s drafted in to manage an English ‘soccer’ team at the highest level. Take a look at our full Ted Lasso season 2 review for more information.

Servant is another interesting offering from Apple TV+. This psychological horror from genre king M. Night Shyamalan stars Rupert Grint, Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell. When a couple lose their young child, a lifelike doll is brought in to replace them, and supernatural events soon begin to occur.

For more recommendations, check out our best Apple TV+ shows round-up, or sign up to Apple TV+ for £4.99 a month.

Netflix

Sex Education is an arresting three-season teen drama. It takes on some important themes around sexual identity, sexuality, and expression while being consistently dramatic and laugh-out-loud funny. Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield star as Jean and Otis Milburn — a sex therapist and her son. Otis soon accidentally becomes a sex therapist himself, offering advice to confused teenage school-mates and ending up in plenty of scrapes as a result.

Tiger King is one of the most widely watched shows of recent times and a stand-out addition to Netflix’s offering. It’s not necessarily the highest quality programme on the platform, but it’s proven to be compelling viewing for millions.

For more recommendations, head over to our best series on Netflix page.

Amazon Prime Video

Clarkson’s Farm was an unexpected hit on Amazon Prime Video. This hilarious documentary series follows motoring-journalist-turned-farmer Jeremy Clarkson as he attempts to make a success of his huge Cotswolds Farm.

Clarkson always splits opinion, but the show has been very well received by the UK’s farming community, with co-star Kaleb Cooper becoming an overnight cult hero.

If you don’t go for a Black Friday phone deal with Amazon Prime Video, you can still sign up to Prime for a free 30-day trial. It then costs £7.99 per month.

Read more on Black Friday 2021

Our team of tech enthusiasts will be closely monitoring smart TV deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year to bring you the best offers and discounts. For more on the busy sales period, why not check out our comprehensive deals coverage:

Advertisement

For more tech news, check out our Technology section. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.