Black Friday 2022 is well and truly underway. And so far, it's a deals season like no other. Thanks to the cost of living crisis, we've seen a whole host of unusual Black Friday trends , including high demand for air fryers , heated blankets and dehumidifiers.

With many people hoping to make up for lost time during the pandemic and plan things to look forward to with loved ones in 2023, it's no surprise that experiences such as these are seeing such strong interest.

Among the most popular experiences are Black Friday spa deals and breaks. A great idea for those tricky to buy for friends and family members, spa experiences are seeing significant savings in the Black Friday 2022 sales.

Where can you find Black Friday spa deals?

There are a number of UK sites taking part in Black Friday with offers on spa days and spa breaks. To save you time, we've rounded up some of the biggest names below.

Black Friday spa deals: cheapest offers on treatments, spa days and UK short breaks

Spa breaks make a fantastic Christmas gift (or simply a treat for yourself) and there are currently some brilliant Black Friday spa deals to take advantage of.

There are locations across the UK available, including plenty in London, with offers on UK spa breaks for couples as well if you're looking for individual treatments.

Black Friday spa deals for one person:

Black Friday spa deals for two people:

Advertisement

Planning a spa day in London? Don't miss our round-up of the best West End shows for an even more memorable trip.