Black Friday spa deals 2022: latest offers for UK spa breaks and gifts
Whether you're looking to treat yourself, or someone else for Christmas, Black Friday is a great time to find spa day deals.
Black Friday 2022 is well and truly underway. And so far, it's a deals season like no other. Thanks to the cost of living crisis, we've seen a whole host of unusual Black Friday trends, including high demand for air fryers, heated blankets and dehumidifiers.
And alongside the predictable trends for Black Friday PS5 deals and other consoles, this year our experts are seeing increased demand for Black Friday holiday deals and experience gifts, including Black Friday theatre tickets.
With many people hoping to make up for lost time during the pandemic and plan things to look forward to with loved ones in 2023, it's no surprise that experiences such as these are seeing such strong interest.
Among the most popular experiences are Black Friday spa deals and breaks. A great idea for those tricky to buy for friends and family members, spa experiences are seeing significant savings in the Black Friday 2022 sales.
Where can you find Black Friday spa deals?
There are a number of UK sites taking part in Black Friday with offers on spa days and spa breaks. To save you time, we've rounded up some of the biggest names below.
- BuyAGift – up to 80 per cent off top experiences, including 35 per cent off spa days for two with afternoon tea thrown in (valid at over 120 locations around the UK)
- Spabreaks.com – 12 per cent off bookings and vouchers with code BF12
- Virgin Experience Days – savings of over 50 per cent
- Macdonald Hotels – save 30 per cent on breaks until 1st December 2023
- SpaSeekers – grab 10 per cent off with code blackfriday22
- Red Letter Days – up to 60 per cent off spa days and treatments
- Wowcher – a range of spa breaks at country house locations
Black Friday spa deals: cheapest offers on treatments, spa days and UK short breaks
Spa breaks make a fantastic Christmas gift (or simply a treat for yourself) and there are currently some brilliant Black Friday spa deals to take advantage of.
There are locations across the UK available, including plenty in London, with offers on UK spa breaks for couples as well if you're looking for individual treatments.
Black Friday spa deals for one person:
- Spa Day with Afternoon Tea for One at Mercure Cardiff Holland House Hotel,
£52.50£29.99 (save £22.51 or 43%)
- Bannatyne Spa Day with Two Treatments for One Person,
£94£50 (save £44 or 47%) - choose a 25-minute treatment, plus enjoy a 15-minute scalp massage, available at 39 locations
- Luxury Wellbeing Spa Day with a Massage for One at The Piccadilly West End Hotel,
£135£60 (save £75 or 56%) - available on weekdays, includes a 50-minute Swedish or deep tissue massage
Black Friday spa deals for two people:
- Two Health Club Passes for a Mercure Hotel, £24 - (plus 20 per cent off pre-booked treatments), valid at Cardiff, Exeter and Sheffield locations
- Two's Company Spa Day with 40 minutes of treatments at Bannatyne Health Clubs,
£200£75 (save £125 or 63%) - available at over 30 Bannatyne locations from Monday to Friday
- Indulgent Spa Day for Two with 25 minutes of treatments each at various locations,
£198£99.99 (save £98.01 or 50%) - available at 86 locations, with some locations including extras such as a light lunch or refreshments
- Spa Day with Treatment and Cream Tea for Two at the 5* Sofitel London St James,
£180£135 (save £45 or 25%) - central London location, available on weekdays
