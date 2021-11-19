Black Friday SIM-only deals: Don’t miss 100GB for £12 from Three

Already got an unlocked smartphone that you love using? A SIM-only deal could be the perfect way to upgrade your phone experience.

There are plenty of Black Friday deals on offer from the likes of Three, Tesco Mobile and EE, and many sales will stretch until Cyber Monday 2021. At this time of year, there are always notable deals on display, offering bags of data and some interesting perks. Read on for a selection of the best bargains and bundles, plus the lowdown on how to find them.

Our highlights so far? For a really decent amount of data, we’d recommend Three’s 100GB, unlimited texts and minutes deal for £12 per month with a 12-month plan. This price includes a £5 discount for paying by direct debit.

Smarty has a particularly strong offer of £17 per month for unlimited data, calls and texts for one year. And since we last updated this page Tesco Mobile have dropped selected SIM-only prices further for Clubcard members. VOXI is offering 20GB of EU roaming data with its SIM-only deals, which start at 15GB.

Best Black Friday SIM-only deals

It’s now pretty standard to expect unlimited texts and minutes on SIM-only plans. Therefore, it will be the amount of data that you need that will affect how much you’ll spend. Also, be sure to check on the length of the SIM-only contract. We’ve split the deals between 12 and 24 months below, plus those on a reoccurring monthly contract. A 24-month contract will generally be cheaper than the equivalent 12-month package from the same provider.

Every deal below includes unlimited texts and minutes. Some contracts are seeing price cuts, but for some deals, you’ll see an increased amount of data thrown in for the old, existing monthly cost.

12-month Black Friday SIM-only deals

Best low data deals – 30GB or less:

Three: 12GB data, £13 £11 per month

Best medium data deals – 31GB to 100GB

O2 : 100GB data, £20 per month, plus an Extra of your choice, such as six months of Disney+ or 12 months of Calm Premium

: 100GB data, £20 per month, plus an Extra of your choice, such as six months of Disney+ or 12 months of Calm Premium Vodafone (via Mobiles.co.uk ) : 100GB data, £9.50 per month (after cashback)

: 100GB data, £9.50 per month (after cashback) Three: 100GB data, £12 per month (if paying by direct debit)

Best unlimited data deals:

Tesco Mobile: £30 per month

£30 per month O2: £33 per month, plus an Extra of your choice, such as six months of Disney+ or 12 months of Calm Premium

24-month Black Friday SIM-only deals

Best low data deals – 30GB or less:

O2: 5GB data, £10 per month, plus a one-month free Disney+ subscription

Best medium data deals – 31GB to 150GB

O2 : 60GB data, £16 per month, plus an Extra of your choice, such as six months of Disney+ or 12 months of Calm Premium

: 60GB data, £16 per month, plus an Extra of your choice, such as six months of Disney+ or 12 months of Calm Premium EE: 150GB data, £20 per month (plus get Britbox or Apple Music free for six months)

Best unlimited data deals:

Tesco Mobile: £25 per month (or just £20 per month if you’re a Tesco Clubcard member)

£25 per month (or just £20 per month if you’re a Tesco Clubcard member) O2 : £30 per month, plus an Extra of your choice, such as six months of Disney+ or 12 months of Calm Premium

: £30 per month, plus an Extra of your choice, such as six months of Disney+ or 12 months of Calm Premium Vodafone: £15 per month (half price for six months, £30 from month 7)

£15 per month (half price for six months, £30 from month 7) Three: £10 per month (half price for six months, £20 from month 7)

Monthly Black Friday SIM-only deals

giffgaff : 10GB 15GB data, £10 per month

: 15GB data, £10 per month giffgaff : 25GB 30GB data, £15 per month

: 30GB data, £15 per month VOXI : 50GB data, £15 per month (plus 20GB EU roaming data)

: 50GB data, £15 per month (plus 20GB EU roaming data) Smarty : 50GB 100GB, £15 per month (double date for one year)

: 100GB, £15 per month (double date for one year) Smarty: unlimited data, £20 £17 per month (price for 12 months)

Which Black Friday SIM-only sales have already started?

Here are some of the top retailers to go to for SIM-only deals:

giffgaff : Black Friday deals live

: Black Friday deals live Three : Black Friday deals live

: Black Friday deals live Mobiles.co.uk : Black Friday deals live

: Black Friday deals live Tesco Mobile : Black Friday deals live

: Black Friday deals live Smarty : Black Friday deals live

: Black Friday deals live O2 : Black Friday deals live

: Black Friday deals live Virgin Media : Black Friday deals live

: Black Friday deals live Sky Mobile : Black Friday deals live

: Black Friday deals live EE : Official Black Friday sale not yet live, but plenty of great deals available

: Official Black Friday sale not yet live, but plenty of great deals available BT: BT now partners with EE for mobile

BT now partners with EE for mobile Lebara : Black Friday deals live

: Black Friday deals live VOXI : Black Friday deals live (new!)

: Black Friday deals live Vodafone: Black Friday deals not live yet

How to get good SIM-only deals on Black Friday

When pairing a phone with an independently bought sim card, the first and most important thing is making sure that your phone is “unlocked” to the network you are joining. Phones bought outright of a phone contract – for example, from retailers such as Argos, Currys, John Lewis or Very – are generally always unlocked.

Don’t rely on one site, network or retailer . Shopping around is the most important part of Black Friday bargain hunting. Don’t get fixated on one network or retailer. Instead, visit the sites of as many as you possibly can.

. Shopping around is the most important part of Black Friday bargain hunting. Don’t get fixated on one network or retailer. Instead, visit the sites of as many as you possibly can. Research different networks . Different networks have different USPs. For example, if you’re a social media fan, you might want to take a look at the social media-focused network, Voxi, which offers social media use for free (i.e. it doesn’t chew through your data). Or, if you love to travel, it’s worth checking out which networks have the lowest roaming charges around the EU or further, or for less situations where roaming charges are applied.

. Different networks have different USPs. For example, if you’re a social media fan, you might want to take a look at the social media-focused network, Voxi, which offers social media use for free (i.e. it doesn’t chew through your data). Or, if you love to travel, it’s worth checking out which networks have the lowest roaming charges around the EU or further, or for less situations where roaming charges are applied. Check social media . Some deals may be teased on social media during big sale events ahead of their appearance on online stores. Keep an eye out.

What SIM-only offers were there last year?

Last year there were deals across all the main networks, and many of the smaller providers, too, with 5G connectivity offered almost across the board.

The aforementioned social media savvy network, Voxi, offered a 15GB data plan with “endless social media” and 5G for just £10 a month. The deal also included unlimited UK calls and texts. It turned out to be a real Black Friday bargain.

Meanwhile, EE offered a huge 5G-ready 160GB data plan with unlimited texts and calls for £20 per month, with a 24-month contract. The deal also included six months of Britbox, Apple Music and MTV Play bundled in – a very nice touch.

