Black Friday printer deals 2021: How to save on printers this year

While they might not be the most exciting item going on sale during Black Friday 2021, a good printer is fantastically useful. The seasonal sales can offer brilliant opportunities to bag a bargain, and we’re going to do everything we can to help you save money on a brand new printer.

When choosing a printer, there are a large amount of variables to consider. How large do you need it to be? Is a simple A4 printer enough, or do you need something with a scanner that can print in larger sizes? Will you prioritise print quality or economical running? All of these questions are important to consider before choosing a printer.

It’s also good to set a budget once you know the specs you need. This will help to guide your search during the Black Friday madness and help you stay on track.

As Black Friday draws closer, there will be more and more price-slashing going on, but the biggest discounts are likely to be saved for the day itself. However, we’ll be keeping this page updated with the latest and greatest printer deals, so be sure to check back for savings.

Black Friday isn’t where the savings stop either, with discounts set to continue into Cyber Monday 2021. Keep reading for all our tips and tricks on how to save this year.

Black Friday 2021: when will printers be on sale

The very best printer discounts will likely fall on the 26th of November, the big day itself. However, beyond Black Friday, we’re likely to see retailers offer deals both in the run-up and afterwards, through to Cyber Monday 2021 and even afterwards.

We’ll be keeping this page updated with the latest deals as the sales draw closer. If you’re keen to find deals in other categories, too, then take a look at the pages linked below.

When’s the best time to buy a printer? Should you wait for Black Friday?

Last year we saw some great deals on printers. However, it certainly isn’t the most highly discounted category across consumer tech. That being the case, whether or not to wait for Black Friday will partially depend on how much you need the printer. If you can wait until the seasonal sales, there may be huge savings! But there are no guarantees.

If you want a printer ASAP, then check out the prices below on HP, Epson and Canon printers.

How to get good printer deals on Black Friday

Check prices on Amazon. It’s always good to shop around, but starting with Amazon is a tried and tested way to get good deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Don't rely on one site or retailer. This may sound slightly contradictory, but shopping around can often bag you the best deals online. While Amazon is often a great place to start, make sure you check with competing retailers like AO, Currys PC World and John Lewis before committing to a big purchase.

Use price tracking tools. Tools like CamelCamelCamel to track Amazon pricing and ensure you're getting a good deal.

Sign up for newsletters. Tech and deals newsletters can be great signposts for the biggest Black Friday savings.

Check social media. During big sale events, some deals may be teased on social media ahead of their appearance on online stores. Keep an eye out.

Compare online and in-store prices. If you're shopping in-store, it can be good to check online prices with the same retailer. The fast-moving nature of big sales can mean that in-store and online prices occasionally move out of synch, so it's a good way to make sure you're getting the best deal from the retailer you choose.

Our Technology experts have reviewed a number of printers. Here’s a reminder of our selection of the best printers:

Black Friday printer deals: what offers were there last year?

So, what bargains were there to be had on printers last year? There were some notable printer discounts on Black Friday 2020. Take a look at some of the best below.

The Canon Pixma G1510 was reduced by 20% from £135.99 to £108.79.

The wireless HP Neverstop Laser 10001nw was offered with a special £70 cashback deal, reducing it from £229.99 to £159.99.

We’re hoping for some even better printer deals during the seasonal sales this year. Check back to this page regularly for the latest deals and updates.

