How to get a genuinely good electric toothbrush deal this Black Friday

Today is the day, and Black Friday deals are being thrown out left, right, and centre by UK retailers, all eager for your attention.

If you’re after a new electric toothbrush, the Black Friday sales are the perfect chance to save yourself a bit of money, but there are a couple of pitfalls to be aware of. The biggest mistake people make is not shopping around. We’ve all got retailers or brands we return to time after time but if you’re after a deal, checking prices across retailers is essential.

Fortunately, we’ve done the hard work for you. We’ve spent the last few months price tracking popular electric toothbrush models to make sure you’re getting a genuine deal.

What’s today’s best electric toothbrush Black Friday offer? You can now save £200 on the Oral-B iO6 Electric Toothbrush. Typically priced at £300, it is usually out of most people’s price range, but it is now a more affordable £100. It’s still an investment, but its brilliant range of features, which include a Smart Pressure Sensor that flashes red when you press too hard, five brushing modes and an interactive display, make it more than worth this new lower price.

Not sure what features and functions you really need? We’ve got you covered. We’ve put together a guide on how to choose a new electric toothbrush, plus the best Black Friday electric toothbrush deals on offer right now.

How to choose the best electric toothbrush deal

There are a number of functions and features to consider before buying a new electric toothbrush.

Budget: The price of an electric toothbrush can range anywhere from £20 to £500. Be strict on what you can afford and what you’re willing to spend. You can easily get a decent premium electric toothbrush for less than £250 in the current Black Friday sales, so don’t spend more than you need to.

The price of an electric toothbrush can range anywhere from £20 to £500. Be strict on what you can afford and what you’re willing to spend. You can easily get a decent premium electric toothbrush for less than £250 in the current Black Friday sales, so don’t spend more than you need to. Cleaning modes: Premium electric toothbrush models will offer a selection of brushing modes. These include specialist modes for gum care, tongue cleaning and sensitive teeth. You’re unlikely to use all seven regularly but take the time to think about which two or three modes you’ll use the most and make sure they’re included with whichever deal you choose.

Premium electric toothbrush models will offer a selection of brushing modes. These include specialist modes for gum care, tongue cleaning and sensitive teeth. You’re unlikely to use all seven regularly but take the time to think about which two or three modes you’ll use the most and make sure they’re included with whichever deal you choose. Battery life: The battery life of an electric toothbrush varies wildly depending on which brand you choose. Most should last at least two weeks from a full charge but choose a model like the Oral-B iO9 if you think you’d benefit from extra top-ups via a charging case.

The battery life of an electric toothbrush varies wildly depending on which brand you choose. Most should last at least two weeks from a full charge but choose a model like the Oral-B iO9 if you think you’d benefit from extra top-ups via a charging case. Design: Another element that can be significantly different depending on which brand you buy. For example, Oral-B toothbrushes typically have a round brush head that cleans with micro-vibrations and oscillating action, while Foreo Issa 3 has a slightly bigger brush, the back of which doubles up as a tongue scraper.

Another element that can be significantly different depending on which brand you buy. For example, Oral-B toothbrushes typically have a round brush head that cleans with micro-vibrations and oscillating action, while Foreo Issa 3 has a slightly bigger brush, the back of which doubles up as a tongue scraper. Smart features: With some electric toothbrushes, you can also track how and how long you brush with an app. The Oral-B iO9 takes this one further and offers AI tracking so that you can identify any specific areas of your mouth that need more attention or that you often miss.

Where to find the best Black Friday electric toothbrush deals

Once you’ve decided which features you want from your new electric toothbrush, you need to decide where to look for deals. Coming to our page was a great shout as we’ve had our team pull together the best genuine offers to save you trawling through the web, but if you want to do your own research, here are some places to start.

We’d always suggest starting with identifying some brands that you like the look over and heading over to their website. When it comes to electric toothbrushes, Oral-B, Philips, and Foreo are all names that you’ll want to consider. For example, Oral-B is currently offering up to a massive 67% off its electric toothbrushes via its own website, which is a decent chunk lower than at most UK retailers.

However, if you don’t have a brand in mind, retailers can be a good place to get an idea of what’s on offer and compare brands, models and prices. These are the UK retailers with the best Black Friday electric toothbrush deals we’ve seen this year:

Best Black Friday electric toothbrush deals on offer today

What’s the deal: The Oral-B iO9 is now half price. Typically found for £500, the electric toothbrush is now a slightly more affordable £250.

Why we chose it: This is Oral-B’s top-of-the-line toothbrush. It’s an investment but comes jam-packed with features including a colour interactive display, seven brushing modes, and AI tracking via the app. In this deal, you also get a charging travel case and a magnetic pouch to tidy it away into.

What’s the deal: Get 67% off this Oral-B electric toothbrush. The premium toothbrush is now just £100 (down from £300).

Why we chose it: This sleek electric toothbrush comes bursting with features, including five brushing modes, a Smart Pressure Sensor that flashes red when you press too hard and a black and white interactive display.

What’s the deal: Save over £200 with this Philips deal. Very has slashed the price of this electric toothbrush by a massive 63%.

Why we chose it: Built-in smart sensors let you know when you’re using too much pressure, and by connecting your brushing experience to the Sonicare app, a personalised Progress Report helps you stay on track. This is the cheapest the Philips electric toothbrush has been for a while.

What’s the deal: Save £275 with this Oral-B Duo Pack. Now for the discounted price of £175, you get two Oral-B Genius X electric toothbrushes.

Why we chose it: Buying the two toothbrushes together saves you money. The Genius X model features six brushing modes, and Gum Pressure Control automatically slows brush speed and visibly alerts you if you brush too hard. The pack features two colours; black and rose gold. Only need one? The Oral-B Genius X with charging case is now just £110 (63% discount).

What’s the deal: Get 30% off this silicone toothbrush. The Foreo Issa 3 is typically found for £140, but it is now just £98 on Very.

Why we chose it: Made from silicone, the Foreo Issa 3 is an interesting alternative to the typical electric toothbrush. Its features include offers 16 adjustable high-intensity pulsations, battery life of 365 days, an in-built timer, a low-battery indicator light, and a travel lock. Plus, the Foreo Issa 3 is still full price at the likes of Feel Unique and Look Fantastic.

