We like to think we fall into the third category — shop smarter not harder, people! — because it’s important to look after your bank account this festive season, and we definitely need it after the year we’ve had.

Perfecting your Christmas shopping is something of an art form. There are people who thrive on being last minute, those who start their shopping nice and early so that by now they probably only have stocking fillers to purchase, and those who wait for the Black Friday deals to bag themselves a bargain.

Black Friday is today, Friday 25th November, although many retailers launched their deals early, with huge savings across technology, beauty, experience days, gift boxes, and more.

Best of all, with all of the deals we’ve selected, you can purchase them on your device from the comfort of your own home, so there’s no need to go into a physical store to bag a bargain. Shopping online is mostly for ease, but also for our sanity, too. We get enough elbows to our chest on the London underground — we don’t need any more on Black Friday.

So without further ado, here are the best value for money Christmas gifts to buy this Black Friday. Here you’ll find plenty of ideas for your significant other, friends and family, plus stocking fillers and presents on a budget. With less than a month to go until Christmas Day, now is a great time to get Santa sorted.

For some experience day gift inspiration, be sure to take a look at the best immersive experiences and the best VR experiences.

Best Black Friday deals for Christmas gifts at a glance:

Best Black Friday for Christmas gifts to buy today

Spa Break with Dinner and a Private Hot Tub | £499 £259.99 (save £239.01 or 48%)

Buyagift

Giving the gift of an experience to a loved one is something the RadioTimes.com team enjoy to do. You get to spend quality time with someone special to you, doing something you both like — it’s basically the setting for a sentimental Christmas song!

This Black Friday, Buyagift is offering up to 80 per cent off its top experiences, including this spa break and dinner experience. Nestled in the Staffordshire countryside, the Three Horseshoes Country Inn and Spa provides you and one other person with a peaceful retreat. You’ll get full use of the Mill Wheel Spa facilities, a delicious full English breakfast, and a two-course meal.

Buy Spa Break with Dinner and a Private Hot Tub for £499 £259.99 at Buyagift

Shop all Buyagift Black Friday deals

We've also curated some of our favourite Buyagift Black Friday deals.

Oral-B iO7 Blue Electric Toothbrush | £400 £125 (save £275 or 69%)

Boots

One of the RadioTimes.com team’s dad bought her electric toothbrush heads for Christmas last year. While a very practical and much-needed gift, we think you can go one step further and give an electric toothbrush this Christmas.

This better than half price Oral-B iO7 Blue Electric Toothbrush promises your best-ever clean with a gentle brushing experience. It has a smart pressure sensor, five brushing modes, an interactive display, plus more smart techniques to give you a brilliant smile.

Buy Oral-B iO7 Blue Electric Toothbrush for £400 £125 at Boots

Shop all Boots Black Friday deals

Want to know which is the best electric toothbrush? Well, we have an article on it.

Custom Disney Cartoon Pet Portrait | £15.99 (save 15% on three)

HighlinePrints on Etsy

Etsy is calling its Black Friday sales the Cyber Week Sales Event and, wow, does it have some great deals for you. We’ve headed over to the ‘Gifts under £50’ category, so we can help you save even more money on your Christmas shopping this year, and we’ve found this lovely cartoon pet portrait illustrated and written in a Disney style. In this offer, if you buy three prints you can get 15 per cent off.

Buy Custom Disney Cartoon Pet Portrait from £15.99 at Etsy

Shop all Etsy Black Friday deals

Playstation Icons Light | £26.99 £17.49 (save £9.50 or 35%)

IWOOT

IWOOT (or I Want One of Those) has the ultimate stocking fillers, like this Playstation Icons Light. This bright light features the iconic Playstation controller symbols and has three light settings: colour phasing, standard lighting, and music reactive modes. It’s the perfect addition to any gamer’s room. Plus, if you’re new to IWOOT, you get 10 per cent off your first order.

Buy Playstation Icons Light for £26.99 £17.49 at IWOOT

Shop all IWOOT Black Friday deals

Personalised Metal Planter | £24.99 £12.50 (save £12.49 or 50%)

Dust and Things on Not On The High Street

This Christmas, Not on the High Street is offering up to 50 per cent off its gifts, so not only will you be saving a pretty penny, you’ll be supporting small businesses. All the more reason to shop on the site! A lot of the products can be personalised, too, like this Metal Planter.

If your loved one has green fingers, why not treat them to this personalised planter? You have the option to add a wildflower seed packet as well, to make the gift extra special.

Buy Personalised Metal Planter for £24.99 £12.50 at Not on the High Street

Shop all Not on the High Street Black Friday deals

The Bear Grylls Shark Dive Experience plus High Ropes | £178 £135 (save £43 or 24%)

Virgin Experience Days

This experience certainly caught our eye when we were scrolling through the Virgin Experience Days site. Take the plunge with over 1,000 sea creatures, including sharks, rays and tropical fish, at the Bear Grylls underwater tank. Once you’ve experienced the sea life, you’ll head for the tallest high ropes course in Europe (standing at 65 feet tall), then enjoy unlimited access to the Royal Marines-inspired assault course.

We should mention that Virgin Experience Days has up to 80 per cent off across its experiences site-wide.

Buy The Bear Grylls Shark Dive Experience plus High Ropes for £178 £135 at Virgin Experience Days

Shop all Virgin Experience Days Black Friday deals

We've put together a list of our favourite Virgin Experience Days Black Friday deals so you don't have to go searching for them.

Mix & Match at Hotel Chocolat

Hotel Chocolat

This Black Friday, mix and match on chocolate treats - because who doesn’t love chocolate for Christmas? For example, in the three for £22 offer, you can get the Unbelievably Vegan Jolly Penguin, A Dozen Chocolate Gingerbread Men, and a team of Dark Chocolate Reindeer.

Shop Hotel Chocolat Special Offers

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case 2021 | £199 £184 (save £15 or 8%)

John Lewis

John Lewis says its Black Friday sale makes ‘a good deal better’ - and after seeing the discounts, we have no choice but to agree.

The online retailer has brilliant offers on Apple products this Black Friday, including the 2021 Apple AirPods Pro. Easy to connect, fantastic noise cancellation, and three sizes of Silicone Ear Tips, these wireless earbuds will make a great Christmas present. Plus, it’s free delivery on orders over £50.

Buy Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case 2021 for £199 £184 at John Lewis

Shop all John Lewis Black Friday deals

Liverpool FC Anfield Stadium Tour and Museum Entry for Two | £46 £34.50 (save £11.50 or 25%)

Red Letter Days

We’ve been in somewhat of a football frenzy since the World Cup began, and to keep the momentum going all the way up to Christmas and beyond, why not treat a fellow football-loving fan to a day out at their team’s stadium?

Red Letter Days has up to 60 per cent off top experiences, including plenty of football stadium tours like this Liverpool FC Anfield Stadium Tour and Museum Entry experience. You’ll visit the press rooms, dressing rooms and the players’ lounge, walk through the players’ tunnel, and experience the museum and the Boom Room for rare memorabilia.

Buy Liverpool FC Anfield Stadium Tour and Museum Entry for Two for £46 £34.50 at Red Letter Days

Shop all Red Letter Days Black Friday deals

We love football stadium tours so much, we've included one on the best London walking tours.

Bugsy Malone theatre show | £41.90 £22 (save £19.90 or 47%)

Johan Persson

We could’ve been anything that we wanted to be, yes that decision was ours — and we’ve decided to save 20 quid on Bugsy Malone tickets.

London Theatre Direct has exclusive Black Friday deals across a whole host of its theatre shows, plays, and musicals, including Bugsy Malone. This critically acclaimed stage adaptation of the much-loved film is coming to Alexandra Palace in London for a limited time only run. Missing out on tickets is sure to be a custard pie to the face!

Buy Bugsy Malone tickets from £41.90 £22 at London Theatre Direct

Shop all London Theatre Direct Black Friday deals

For more ideas, browse our list of the best Black Friday theatre ticket offers, and save on your trip with Trainline Black Friday discounts.

Xbox Series S | £249 £199 £189 (save £60 or 24%)

Getty Images

You may have noticed the Xbox Series S is in high demand right now, but we’ve managed to find a deal which will help you get it for less, just in time for Christmas. The Series S offers the latest games in a traditional console set-up, and is sure to be a great buy for any gamer.

Buy Xbox Series S for £249 £199 £189 at Very

Shop all Very Black Friday deals

For more Xbox Series S Black Friday deals, click on our article.

Wowcher Mystery Holiday | £89

Wowcher

The Wowcher Mystery Holiday is the stuff of legend. For just £99 per person, you could potentially get a holiday to Thailand, Bali, Orlando or Iceland. Some of the other 60 worldwide destinations include European getaways like Venice or Vienna, and beach holidays like Lake Como or Ibiza. So, even if you don’t win the ultimate Orlando holiday, for 99 quid, you’re still getting a fantastic deal.

Buy Wowcher Mystery Holiday for £89 at Wowcher

Shop all Wowcher Black Friday deals

These are the best holiday and flight Black Friday deals.

Echo Dot 5th generation | £54.99 £26.99 (save £28 or 51%)

Amazon

The all-new 2022 smart speaker with Alexa is a brilliant gift to give your parents this Christmas. It’s the best-sounding Echo Dot yet, and it will add ease to anyone’s home life. It can play music and podcasts, ask Alexa for the weather, tell a joke and more, and control compatible smart home devices, like adjusting the temperature and lights.

Buy Echo Dot 5th generation for £54.99 £26.99 at Amazon

Check out the best Black Friday deals, and to save on theatre trips, here are best Black Friday theatre ticket deals.