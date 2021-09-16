Should you wait for Black Friday to buy a new Apple Watch?

Apple revealed a whole host of new products this week, including the new Apple Watch 7. However, only one year on from the release of the Apple 6 – and with Black Friday 2021 fast approaching – is it the right time to buy a new Apple watch, or will savvy buyers wait until Black Friday?

Apple’s announcement of the Apple Watch 7 was slightly vague in one respect, stating that the new wearable would be available “later this fall”. No exact release date was provided, and pre-order is not yet available. However, its imminent release does increase the likelihood of some great Apple Watch 6 deals across Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021.

When we compared Apple’s newest watch with the Series 6, following the company’s recent reveal event, we noted that there were not as quite many differences between the two models as had been expected. For the full comparison, read our Apple Watch 7 vs Apple Watch 6 breakdown.

We’ll have to wait until we get our hands on the Apple Watch Series 7 to say for sure, but at first glance, it seems that the newest wearable from Apple is a slight upgrade rather than a full-scale overhaul. That being the case, many potential buyers may still be happy with the slightly older Series 6, especially if there are bargains to be had on the Apple Watch 6 across Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

When choosing between different models of Apple watch, it’s worth weighing up how much you’re willing to spend and exactly what features you need. With this information in mind, you’re much more likely to find your perfect wearable this Black Friday. Stay tuned for our best Black Friday smartwatch deals.

When’s the best time to buy an Apple watch? Should you wait for Black Friday?

This year, the coinciding arrival of a new Apple watch and the Black Friday sales could make for some particularly appetising price drops on previous generations of Apple wearables.

While this is unlikely to affect the price of a brand new Apple Watch 7, we’re expecting to see some retailers offer lower prices on the Apple Watch 6, the Apple Watch SE and older models too. As a result, it seems the smartest bet to hold out until Black Friday until making your purchase.

Right now, you can buy an Apple Watch 6 for around £355, while the Apple Watch 7 will cost £379 when it’s released “later this fall”.

Buy Apple Watch 6 from Amazon (£355.41), eBay (£369.00) and AO.com (£379.00)

In our full Apple Watch 6 review, we gave Apple’s last-gen wearable a four-and-a-half star rating, making it one of the most impressive pieces of wearable tech out there. Only a year on, it still stands up very well in the wearables market, and if prices are slashed this Black Friday, it will be a hugely appealing purchase for anyone looking for a new smartwatch.

How to get good Apple watch deals on Black Friday

Check prices on Amazon. It’s always good to shop around, but starting with Amazon is a tried and tested way to get good deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Black Friday smartwatch deals: what offers were there last year?

Last year we saw the Apple Watch Series 5 plummet from £499 to £386 as part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale. Elsewhere, the Apple Watch Series 3, with a 42mm display and GPS, went as low as £80 on Very.com.

If we see equivalent price cuts this year, there are bound to be some temptingly priced Apple watches around. Particularly the Apple Watch SE, which currently retails at around £269. We may see this dip appetisingly below the £200-mark.

Keep an eye on the site for all the best Black Friday smartwatch deals as the big sale approaches. We’ll be updating you regularly on the best deals across a huge range of retailers and products.

Black Friday 2021 date: when will the Apple watch be on sale

Black Friday itself is the 26th of November, with Cyber Monday 2021 following shortly afterwards on the 29th.

Some retailers may make a head start on the deals before Black Friday itself, keen to attract attention away from the competition, so it’s worth keeping an eye on a few retailers before the official start of the event. However, the very best deals will be saved for Black Friday itself.

When the sales get underway, there will be a huge amount of online retailers offering deals across an equally huge range of consumer tech. Not to worry though, we’re going to be keeping you updated on all the very best deals that Black Friday and Cyber Monday have to offer. Stay tuned to our Black Friday smartwatch deals page for the latest on wearables or our general Black Friday 2021 page for the best deals across a wider range of products.

For more on Apple wearables, check out our comparison of Apple's two latest watches: Apple Watch 7 vs Apple Watch 6. Or, for more on Apple, try our best iPhone guide.