With UK retailers such as Currys, John Lewis and AO starting early with the Black Friday sales, there's scarcely been a better time to purchase a big-ticket item like a TV than the month of November.

Plus, retailers like Currys have notoriously promised that the deals' prices are at their lowest since May 2024 in these Currys early Black Friday deals. So, you can rest assured a cheaper TV wouldn't have been on sale at Currys before this month.

You can be sure you're in safe hands when it comes to shopping for the best UK Black Friday TV deals – let's take a look at what's on offer this Black Friday season.

Jump to:

Which UK retailers have Black Friday TV deals?

Best Black Friday TV deals at a glance:

Best Black Friday Samsung TV deals

Best Black Friday Sony TV deals

Best Black Friday Hisense TV deals

Best Black Friday TCL TV deals

Black Friday TV deals to shop in 2024

Samsung The Frame 65-inch | £1,999 £1,199

Samsung The Frame 65-inch. Very

What's the deal: This Black Friday month, you can save £800 on the 2024 Samsung The Frame, taking the price from £1,999 to £1,199.

Why we chose it: Samsung's The Frame is an innovative design – The Frame looks like a photo frame when it's not in use. Plus, The Frame has a Matte Display which prevents glare on a TV screen as it absorbs reflections, so even in bright light, you'll have the best possible viewing experience – perfect for when the whole family is gathered around watching a Christmas film.

Buy Samsung The Frame 65-inch for £1,999 £1,199 (save £800 or 40%) at Very

Samsung The Frame 55-inch | £1,299 £899

Samsung The Frame 55-inch. Very

What's the deal: The slightly smaller Samsung The Frame is also on sale at Very. This November, you can get the 55-inch The Frame for £899 instead of £1,299, saving you a huge £400.

Why we chose it: If last year's Black Friday sales are anything to go by, Samsung TVs will prove very popular in the 2024 sales. At the time of writing, 32 people have bought the 55-inch The Frame in the last 48-hours.

Buy Samsung The Frame 55-inch for £1,299 £899 (save £400 or 31%) at Very

Samsung The Frame 43-inch | £899 699

Samsung The Frame 43-inch. John Lewis

What's the deal: The QLED Samsung The Frame 43-inch TV has also been swept away in the Black Friday sales, and we're thrilled that it has. If you're looking to fill a smaller room in your home, the 43-inch The Frame TV, which transforms into a picture, currently has £200 off at John Lewis.

Why we chose it: The Technology team are fans of John Lewis for its free delivery on orders such as this, plus, with The Frame TV you can get a free wall mount, TV set-up and demonstration.

Buy Samsung The Frame 43-inch for £899 699 (save £200 or 22%) at John Lewis

Samsung OLED Smart TV 65-inch | £2,099 £1,599

Samsung OLED Smart TV 65-inch. Currys

What's the deal: Currys is pulling through with the early Black Friday deals, and this Samsung OLED TV deal is no exception. For a limited time only, you can get the Samsung OLED TV 65-inch for £1,599 instead of £2,099, saving you £500 (or 24%).

Why we chose it: With Adaptive Sound+ technology which automatically adjusts to your surroundings, a naturally bright colour with Quantum Dot technology, plus a five-year guarantee, this TV is a brilliant option.

Buy Samsung OLED Smart TV 65-inch for £2,099 £1,599 (save £500 or 24%) at Currys

Best Black Friday Sony TV deals

Sony A80L 55-inch Smart Google TV | £1,499 £1,339

Sony A80L 55-inch Smart Google TV. AO

What's the deal: This Black Friday at AO, shoppers can save up to £160 on this Sony TV. Non-members can bag the TV for £1,339 instead of £1,499, and AO members can buy this TV for £1,239, saving an extra £60.

Why we chose it: We like this TV deal from AO because you can get an extra perk when you buy the Sony TV; save £100 on the Sony HT-A3000 Dolby Atmos Soundbar. Simply add both the TV and soundbar to your basket, and use the discount code SB100 at the checkout.

Buy Sony A80L 55-inch Smart Google TV for £1,499 £1,339 (save £160 or 11%) at AO

Sony Bravia 8 XR80 77-inch Smart Google TV | £3,999 £2,838



Sony Bravia 8 XR80 77-inch Smart Google TV. AO

What's the deal: If you're in the market for a big TV, there are scarcely few better TVs than this 77-inch number. For a limited time only, you can save £1,221 on the Sony Bravia 8 XR80 77-inch Smart Google TV. Non-members will get this Smart TV for £2,838, and members will get this TV for £2,778.

Why we chose it: The RadioTimes.com Technology team like shopping at AO for its next day delivery, AO membership option, which lets you save an extra £100 on this product, and energy rating information.

Buy Sony Bravia 8 XR80 77-inch Smart Google TV for £3,999 £2,838 (save £1,161 or 29%) at AO

BRAVIA 7 QLED MINI LED 65" | £2,199 £1,599

BRAVIA 7 QLED MINI LED Currys

What's the deal: Save a whopping £600 on the BRAVIA 7 QLED MINI LED at Currys, and you'll also get discounts on other Sony products and four months free of Apple TV+.

Why we chose it: Thousands of mini LEDs, an XR Backlight Master Drive and calibrated modes for the likes of Netflix and Prime Video all combine for an exceptional viewing experience on the BRAVIA 7 QLED MINI LED. This TV is made with the same tech that's used for Sony's pro monitors in Hollywood, so you know you're in safe hands.

Buy BRAVIA 7 QLED MINI LED 65" for £2,199 £1,599 (save £600 or 27%) at Currys

Best Black Friday Hisense TV deals

Hisense 85U7NQTUK 85-inch 4K Mini LED Smart TV | £2,799 £1,699

Hisense 85U7NQTUK 85-inch 4K Mini LED Smart TV. Marks Electricals

What's the deal: This brilliant 85-inch TV now has a huge £1,100 off the RRP, taking the price from £2,799 to £1,699.

Why we chose it: With its 144Hz Game Mode Pro, Quantum Dot colour, Hi-View Engine PRO, AI Sports Mode, and Mini-LED PRO, the Hisense TV is fantastic quality for whatever you're using it for, whether that's gaming or streaming the new series Rivals.

Buy Hisense 85U7NQTUK 85-inch 4K Mini LED Smart TV for £2,799 £1,699 (save £1,100 or 39%)) at Marks Electrical

Hisense 65in 65A6NTUK Smart 4K UHD HDR LED TV | £799 £429

Hisense 65in 65A6NTUK Smart 4K UHD HDR LED TV with Amazon Alexa JD Williams

What's the deal: You can save almost 50% on the Hisense 65in 65A6NTUK Smart TV this Black Friday at JD Williams— that's a saving of £370.

Why we chose it: This is a huge saving on a model which features both 4K graphics and a built-in Amazon Alexa. If you're looking for a more budget-friendly model that still has excellent graphics and the main features of a smart TV, then this is the deal for you.

Buy Hisense 65in 65A6NTUK Smart 4K UHD HDR LED TV for £799 £429 (save £370 or 46%) at JD Williams

Best Black Friday TCL TV deals

TCL C655K 98-inch 4K Ultra HD TV | £1,999 £1,598

TCL C655K 98-inch 4K Ultra HD TV. AO

What's the deal: This is the lowest price ever on the TCL C655K 98-inch 4K Ultra HD TV! For Black Friday 2024, you can get the TCL C655K 98-inch 4K Ultra HD TV for £1,598 (if you're a non-member) and £1,498 (if you're a member), reduced from £1,999.

Why we chose it: You know the £100 off soundbar deal we mentioned earlier? This 98-inch Smart TV comes with a deal which tops it; secure the TCL Q75HK Soundbar for half price when you buy this TV. Simply add both products to your basket and use the discount code HALFSOUND2 at the checkout.

Buy TCL C655K 98-inch 4K Ultra HD TV for £1,999 £1,598 (save £401 or 20%) at AO

TCL 32RS550K Roku TV | £159 £129 (save £30 or 19%)

TCL 32RS550K Roku TV 32 Smart Full HD HDR LED TV Currys

What's the deal: Get almost 20% off the TCL 32RS550K Roku TV this Black Friday. You'll also get money off selected TCL sound bars with your purchase.

Why we chose it: If you're in the market for a budget TV that allows you to stream your favourite shows, then this could be the option for you. This model is equipped with Roku, where you can stream on your favourite platforms, including Netflix and Disney Plus.

Buy TCL 32RS550K Roku TV for £159 £129 (save £30 or 19%) at Currys

